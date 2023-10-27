blameF CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

The global launch of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) on September 27, 2023, was met with unbridled excitement. Thanks to the powerful Source 2 engine, the game not only feels great but also looks fantastic. That said, the main focus still remains out-aiming your opponents. To do this effectively, you need highly optimized settings. Finding the perfect settings to suit your needs can be quite tough in CS2, especially for new players, since the menu offers many technical options.
This is where emulating professional players' in-game configurations can be quite useful. Benjamin "blameF" Bremer is a Danish CS2 player for Astralis. You can take a look at his settings and tweak them to your specific needs.
Everything fans need to know about blameF's Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings in 2023
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.51
- eDPI: 604
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.2
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 4
- Blue: 0
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
You may also import blameF's crosshair readily by entering the following crosshair code into the game:
- CSGO-rbFik-xA6WU-qNYLQ-mUWiX-sntiB
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
The following console command will also implement these settings:
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5
- viewmodel_offset_y 0
- viewmodel_offset_z -1.5
- viewmodel_presetpos 3
Launch Options
-novid -tickrate 128 -console
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 100%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknow
HUD
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Team Color
Radar
- Radar centers the player: Yes
- Radar is rotating: Yes
- Toggle shape with scoreboard: Yes
- Radar HUD size: 1
- Radar map zoom: 1.00
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 0
- Color Vibrance: 20
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Keyboard: Logitech G512
- Headset: Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset Black
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Chair: Secretlab x Astralis Gaming Chair
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-13900KF
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: 100%
That covers our foray into professional athlete blameF's CS2 settings. If you are looking for auto-exec commands, here is what G2 Esports' m0NESY employs.