blameF CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

The global launch of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) on September 27, 2023, was met with unbridled excitement. Thanks to the powerful Source 2 engine, the game not only feels great but also looks fantastic. That said, the main focus still remains out-aiming your opponents. To do this effectively, you need highly optimized settings. Finding the perfect settings to suit your needs can be quite tough in CS2, especially for new players, since the menu offers many technical options.

This is where emulating professional players' in-game configurations can be quite useful. Benjamin "blameF" Bremer is a Danish CS2 player for Astralis. You can take a look at his settings and tweak them to your specific needs.

Everything fans need to know about blameF's Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings in 2023

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.51

eDPI: 604

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.2

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 0

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 1

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

You may also import blameF's crosshair readily by entering the following crosshair code into the game:

CSGO-rbFik-xA6WU-qNYLQ-mUWiX-sntiB

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

The following console command will also implement these settings:

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5

viewmodel_offset_y 0

viewmodel_offset_z -1.5

viewmodel_presetpos 3

Launch Options

-novid -tickrate 128 -console

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 100%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknow

HUD

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Team Color

Radar

Radar centers the player: Yes

Radar is rotating: Yes

Toggle shape with scoreboard: Yes

Radar HUD size: 1

Radar map zoom: 1.00

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 0

Color Vibrance: 20

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Keyboard: Logitech G512

Headset: Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset Black

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Chair: Secretlab x Astralis Gaming Chair

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900KF

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: 100%

That covers our foray into professional athlete blameF's CS2 settings. If you are looking for auto-exec commands, here is what G2 Esports' m0NESY employs.