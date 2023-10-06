Blizzard reveals Overwatch 2 stats to commemorate 1-year anniversary

It has been a year since Blizzard Entertainment released Overwatch 2, the successor to the beloved 2016 5v5 hero shooter. The publisher has now released some interesting player stats for the game. These range from expected numbers like the most picked hero to some odd ones like Pharah's air-time. Overall, it offers an interesting look into how players interact with Overwatch 2.

Some fans may be expecting more serious and perhaps more in-depth stats, but what is on offer is intriguing as well.

Overwatch 2 community stats explored

Here are the stats for Overwatch 2 as revealed by Blizzard Entertainment:

Hours spent playing Prop Hunt (Mischief and Magic arcade mode): 573,189

Highest earned Battle Pass tier: 1058

Number of times Bob did something (Ashe's Ultimate): 182,522,380

Players crushed by D.Va mech: 26,747,833

Pharah time spent in the air: 146,621 days

Total boops (by Lucio, Brigette and Winston): 32,871,970,612,904

Most played hero: Ana

Much of this is interesting as these are not traditional stat numbers.

The Mischief and Magic prop hunt arcade mode was introduced during Season 5, pitting a team of Kiriko against a team of Genjis. The former had the unique ability to transform into random objects with the goal of hiding in plain sight from Genjis, who would hunt them down.

The most surprising number is that of the Battle Pass. It seems like a user progressed the BP levels past 80 all the way up to the 1000s. This is incredibly shocking, given how short-lived seasons are on average.

Essentially, the user must have had to spend an excessive number of hours on the Battle Pass. This does feel a tad futile, as any worthwhile rewards from the BP track stop at 80.

Others are more reasonable. Ashe's Ultimate summons her trusty robot partner to auto-target to attack enemies in range, and it is one of the best Ultimates in the game. For those unaware, D.Va, in her pilot form, can crush foes by summoning her mech while close to an enemy. However, this can be tricky to pull off in Overwatch 2.

Furthermore, given how Pharah is an aerial hero, her count makes sense.

Additionally, since creating space by knocking away enemies forms the basis of kits used by heroes like Lucio, Winston, and Brigette, that massive number is expected, too.

That said, what is unexpected is the most picked hero: the Support character Ana.

Lore-wise, she is the founder of the Overwatch team and one of the finest marksmen in the game's universe - despite having lost an eye. She uses her Biotic Rifle to both deal damage to enemies and heal allies. She also has one of the best abilities as well as Ultimates in the game in the form of Sleep Dart and Nano Boost, respectively.

The former puts enemies to sleep for a few seconds, which can be useful to interrupt enemies' Ultimates or flee from diving threats. The latter grants an ally a big chunk of health on top of a 50% damage reduction from enemy attacks and a 50% boost to the user's own attacks. Throw in her Biotic Grenade that can buff healing on allies while granting anti-heal debuff to foes, and she is a powerful hero.

All things considered, it is not hard to see why Ana is the most-picked hero in Overwatch 2, especially given how fun she can be to use.