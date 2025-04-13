Blue Prince: How to unlock the Orchard Gate

In Blue Prince, the Orchard Gate blocks your path to new areas, and unlocking it requires finding the right combination. Set on the Grounds, the gate is locked, and you must build the right rooms, hunt for one key photo, and zoom into a little carving that reveals the truth.

Ad

Here’s a detailed guide on how to find the Orchard Gate code and progress further.

Unlocking the Orchard Gate in Blue Prince

Orchard Gate in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury // YouTuber@GamesWithMorgan)

Getting to the Orchard isn’t tricky, but it’s easy to miss if you’re rushing. From the Entrance Hall, spin around and head outside into the Grounds. Hang a left and stick to the path leading through the open gate. That’s the way to the Private Drive.

Ad

Trending

Right before you hit the closed gate ahead, take the dirt path off to the right. You’ll pass a small Campsite — keep walking straight through it and follow the slope uphill. That’s where the Orchard finally shows up. The problem is, you’ll hit a locked gate the second you get there. Time to find the code.

Getting the Orchard Gate code: Step-by-step

Whereabouts for the Orchard Gate code in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury // YouTuber@GamesWithMorgan)

The combination for the Orchard Gate is buried inside a room you have to prepare first. This puzzle won’t solve itself unless a few pieces fall into place on the same in-game day. Here’s how you can piece it all together:

Ad

First, you need to draft the Darkroom. It’s that eerie red room that hides what’s next in line, so it changes how you think about layout. Once it’s placed, you’re only halfway done.

Next up, track down or revisit the Utility Closet. If you've already drafted it earlier, just head back to it after the Darkroom’s ready. You’ll find a breaker system at the bottom — flip the switches there to restore power to the Darkroom.

Ad

Now comes the most important part — you must equip a Magnifying Glass. Once inside the Darkroom, look for the Orchard photo. You’ll see it twice: one hanging on a wall with no door nearby and another tucked in a corner near a camera. That’s the photo that holds the answer.

Zoom in with the Magnifying Glass, and you’ll spot a date carved into a heart on a tree. That date is 11-28 — your Orchard Gate combo. It doesn’t change. Doesn’t matter which day you’re on or which save you’re using, it stays locked to that number.

Ad

Read also — Blue Prince: How to solve the Parlor puzzle

Opening the gate and what’s inside

Armed with 11-28, return to the Gate and punch in the digits from top to bottom. It’ll swing open and finally let you inside. Once you step in, head straight to the shack on the right. Inside is the Gardener’s Logbook, which drops hints about green rooms and mentions a soil survey that might mean more later.

Ad

Before you head out, peek along the side you came in from. On the left (as you're exiting), there’s a gas line valve tucked away. Turn it, and you’ll light up one of those blue flames.

Check out — How to reach room 46 in Blue Prince

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.