Bokeh Game Studio have revealed details about the upcoming horror game Slitterhead, will be using Unreal Engine

This game at The Game Awards 2021 was one of the year's greatest and most stunning surprises (Image via YouTube - Bokeh Game Studio)
Subrat Mukharjee
ANALYST
Modified Mar 06, 2022 08:48 PM IST
As horror enthusiasts devoted to the progress of Slitterhead, Toyama and the rest of the studio's developers were happy to address fan inquiries. When asked how Slitterhead differs from Silent Hill, Toyama emphasized that Slitterhead is geared at people who don't often play horror games.

Gameplay exemplifies this by giving players the option of confronting otherworldly monsters head-on or fleeing. He also underlines that instead of depending on jump scares, he wants to engage the player to produce fear.

We have released Part 2 of our Q&A session. Thank you all for the questions you have sent us! We hope to do this again at an appropriate time, meanwhile please look forward to other new content that we will be releasing soon.#野狗子 #Slitterhead #Yakushiyoutu.be/UvBf_qpwHOg https://t.co/xEXpQtXUrc

The questions were addressed in a series of game Q&A videos, which allowed the developers to reveal a few further facts about the future horror game. Director Junya Okura and producer Kazunobu Sato accompany Toyama in these videos, showing their ideas for the Silent Hill successor.

The creators also addressed other aspects of the game, such as revealing that they will use Unreal Engine instead of their prior in-house engine. The game's plot structure was also covered extensively, promising that the player would learn about the story from several perspectives.

Slitterhead will be evaluated in comparison to Toyama's earlier works

Toyama claims that he was mainly active in creating the game's otherworldly influences. Much of the work concerned bringing them closer to humans regarding morals, culture, and cognition.

He said that, despite their resemblance, it would be challenging to comprehend entities more comparable to insects or aquatic animals. He is particularly interested in their collaborative element, he says.

Toyama further emphasized that the game will not be open-world, but neither will it be completely linear. When asked if the game will have hidden comedy endings like past Silent Hill games, he said they might be conceivable if there was some extra time during production.

The game at The Game Awards 2021 was one of the year's greatest and most stunning surprises. Keiichi Toyama, well known for creating the original Silent Hill in 1999, has started a new project called Slitterhead.

Toyama would eventually start Bokeh Game Studio with fellow Silent Hill alumni such as composer Akira Yamaoka after quitting Sony Computer Entertainment in 2020.

