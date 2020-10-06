Boost your FPS in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 with these tweaks

Fortnite is a game with overall good graphics. With Raytracing coming via Nvidia soon, the graphics are going to get even better. Real life lighting, reflections, shadows, and so much more will make Fortnite one of the more beautiful games around.

fortnite needs to fix their servers my fps is so bad — RapidzUK (@RapidzUK) September 28, 2020

For the time being, though, players are noting some unfortunate FPS drops in Fortnite. FPS stands for frames per second. The number of frames per second indicates how many distinct images appear in succession within that one second time. Thankfully, there are ways to boost the FPS in Fortnite.

I get better fps on warzone than Fortnite.... like someone make it make sense — Deptr. (@Deptrgg) September 30, 2020

Boosting frames per second in Fortnite

First and foremost, it depends on a player's computer settings. Lower-end hardware in a PC will not allow a very high FPS number. On the contrary, the expensive graphics cards and such will gives players the chance at a massive FPS number.

Settings within Fortnite

In-game, players need to locate their Fortnite display settings. Always put the Window Mode to Fullscreen. Typically, a 1920 x 1080 16:9 resolution is best, but some monitors may have a different base resolution. Frame rate limit depends on the type of monitor a player has. 60 FPS works well on a 60hz monitor while 240 FPS works best on a 240hz monitor. Setting it to unlimited will cause stuttering and FPS drop issues for the majority of players.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The graphics settings is where players should focus on next. Do not use the auto-set function as this will make the graphics the best for your specific PC. This does not mean it will deliver the best FPS, though. Instead, set it to custom with 100% 3D Resolution and Epic View Distance. Shadows and anti-aliasing should be turned off. Textures, effects, and post processing should all be set to low.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Settings outside of Fortnite

It is vital to update everything on your PC to the latest version in order to increase Fortnite's FPS. That means updating to the most recent version of Windows 10. Make sure your graphics card drivers are updated. This ensures that Fortnite will run to the best of its capabilities, including in the frames per second department.

For those that have an Nvidia graphics card, optimizing via the Nvidia Control Panel is extremely important. Inside of the control panel is the 3D Settings menu. When that is selected, a slider labeled “Adjust image settings with preview.” The two sides are Performance and Quality. Slide it all the way to the left towards Performance.

After that, select Mange 3D Settings and apply the following:

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anisotropic Filtering: Off

Antialiasing – FXAA: Off

Antialiasing – Gamma Correction: Off

Antialiasing – Mode: Off

Antialiasing – Setting: None

Antialiasing – Transparency: Off

CUDA – GPUs: All

DSR – Factors: Off

DSR – Smoothness: Off

Maximum Pre-Rendered Frames: 1

Multi-Frame Sampled AA (MFAA): Off

OpenGL Rendering GPU: Set as your graphics card

Power Management Mode: Prefer maximum performance

Preferred refresh rate: Highest available

Shader Cache: On

Texture Filtering – Anisotropic Sample Optimisation: On

Threaded Optimisation: Auto

Triple Buffering: Off

Vertical Sync: Off

Virtual Reality Pre-Rendered Frames: 1

(Image Credit: Nvidia Control Panel)

Be sure to restart your computer after applying all of these changes. This will ensure that your FPS when playing Fortnite is properly boosted without any problems. When RTX comes to Fortnite, however, the settings for FPS and graphics will be far more vast than these.