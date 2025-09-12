Borderlands 4 compiling shaders error: Possible fixes and reasons

The Borderlands 4 compiling shaders error has been reported by numerous players worldwide. According to the developer, Gearbox Software, the game is supposed to take 10 minutes at most to compile shaders. However, if the compilation process continues for over 10 minutes or the screen freezes, the error could have rendered the game temporarily unplayable.

This article will discuss some possible reasons why the Borderlands 4 compiling shaders error may occur and provide you with some potent fixes.

Borderlands 4 compiling shaders error: Why it happens and how to possibly fix it

1) Check system requirements

Borderlands 4 system requirements at a glance (Image via Steam)

At the core of the Borderlands 4 compiling shaders error is an optimization issue. Low-end or mid-level GPUs may not process the game well initially, causing it to freeze or take too long to compile shaders. The game may even crash on your PC if it doesn't fulfill the system requirements.

Here are some methods to check the game's system requirements:

Check the Borderlands 4 system requirements on this webpage.

Click on the Windows icon on your PC. Go to the "System" tab on the left, and you can go through all of your system details one by one.

You can also scroll all the way down and click "About" to know all about your system at a glance.

If your system doesn't fulfill the requirements listed by the developers, it may be causing the Borderlands 4 compiling shaders error. However, if that's not the case, you may need to shift your focus to your graphics drivers.

2) Update graphics drivers

Outdated graphics drivers can cause the Borderlands 4 compiling shaders error on your PC. It's easy to update your graphics driver based on your GPU. Here are some steps to get it done quickly for different cards:

Nvidia: Go to the Nvidia app on your PC and then go to the Drivers tab. Next, click on the "Game Ready" drivers option and download the necessary updates.

Go to the Nvidia app on your PC and then go to the Drivers tab. Next, click on the "Game Ready" drivers option and download the necessary updates. AMD: Open the AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition app. Once it's open, you can check your drivers from the home screen and download the necessary updates.

Open the AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition app. Once it's open, you can check your drivers from the home screen and download the necessary updates. Intel: Go to the Intel Driver and Support Assistant application. Next, check the Available Updates section to see if you need to update any of your drivers.

If your drivers are up to date, the next step is to clear all their cache as advised by Gearbox Software.

3) Graphics cache

Borderlands 4 may overwork low-end GPUs (Image via 2K Games)

You can clear your Graphics cache to ensure that the shaders compile faster for Borderlands 4 when you start the game. However, clearing the cache may also erase all the shaders for your other games. That said, here are some steps to follow:

Nvidia: Press the Windows key + R to open RunCommand. Paste this text in it: %LOCALAPPDATA%\NVIDIA\DXCache . Click OK and proceed to delete any 10 MB+ files in this folder.

Press the Windows key + R to open RunCommand. Paste this text in it: . Click OK and proceed to delete any 10 MB+ files in this folder. AMD: Open the AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition app. Select Gaming>Graphics. Scroll down and click Reset Shader Cache to clean up all your cache.

At least one of these three fixes should help you with the Borderlands 4 compiling shaders error. If not, here are some more standard solutions to try.

4) Reboot the system

The game may work better after a quick restart. Shut down the game and your PC. Turn the system on and launch the game to see if it worked. You can also try restarting your router.

5) Verify file integrity

Downloading corrupt files may cause the Borderlands 4 compiling shaders error. To fix it, simply open the Steam app and do the following:

Go to the Library in Steam.

Right-click on the game and click Properties.

Go to Installed Files and then click on Verify File Integrity. After a short process, Steam will identify and replace any corrupt files.

These are some ways to fix the error on your PC. Ensure your PC has enough storage and VRAM to further help optimize the game's overall performance and dodge any other errors in Borderlands 4.

