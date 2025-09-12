There are plenty of Main story missions in Borderlands 4 that you will be able to undertake on Kairos. Between Idolator Sol, Vile Lictor, the Queen, and, of course, the Timekeeper himself, there's more than enough to do (by which I mean, entities to kill). Most of this will be done through many missions in Borderlands 4, and in a way, they will urge you to explore the planet and uncover its mysteries.

Ad

That being said, here's everything you need to know about the Main story missions in Borderlands 4, how many there are in total, and the number you can encounter in each region.

All Main story missions in Borderlands 4

There are a total of 21 main story missions in Borderlands 4. These will be spread across the entirety of all regions on Kairos, and will enable you to explore the entire map organically (for the most part). Here's the list and how they are divided across each region.

Ad

Trending

The Fadefields

The Fadefields (Image via 2k)

Guns Blazing Recruitment Drive Down and Outbound A Lot to Process One Fell Swoop Rush the Gate

Ad

Terminus Range

Terminus Range (Image via 2k)

Shadow of the Mountain Crystal Brawl Dark Subject His Vile Sanctum

Ad

Carcadia Burn

Carcadia Burn (Image via 2k)

Wrath of the Ripper Queen Siege and Destroy Unpaid Tab Her Flaming Vision

Ad

Dominion

Dominion (Image via 2k)

Rising Action Another Day, Another Universe The Falling Wall Means of Ascent Plan Z The Timekeeper's Order Secrets of the Vault

Ad

It will take a while to discover and jot down the exact number of side missions, but you can expect that figure to be in the dozens, given how the Borderlands franchise tends to be.

Can you replay the Main story missions in Borderlands 4?

All missions, main and side, will be replayable (Image via 2k)

Yes, you can replay all the Main story and side missions at your convenience. This can be done from the in-game feature "Replay Missions" in the Inventory screen. If you ever want to try out a different loadout or strategy to defeat a boss or hit a personal best for a speed run, this feature will allow you to do so seamlessly.

Ad

Read more Borderlands 4 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More