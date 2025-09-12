There are plenty of Main story missions in Borderlands 4 that you will be able to undertake on Kairos. Between Idolator Sol, Vile Lictor, the Queen, and, of course, the Timekeeper himself, there's more than enough to do (by which I mean, entities to kill). Most of this will be done through many missions in Borderlands 4, and in a way, they will urge you to explore the planet and uncover its mysteries.
That being said, here's everything you need to know about the Main story missions in Borderlands 4, how many there are in total, and the number you can encounter in each region.
All Main story missions in Borderlands 4
There are a total of 21 main story missions in Borderlands 4. These will be spread across the entirety of all regions on Kairos, and will enable you to explore the entire map organically (for the most part). Here's the list and how they are divided across each region.
The Fadefields
- Guns Blazing
- Recruitment Drive
- Down and Outbound
- A Lot to Process
- One Fell Swoop
- Rush the Gate
Terminus Range
- Shadow of the Mountain
- Crystal Brawl
- Dark Subject
- His Vile Sanctum
Carcadia Burn
- Wrath of the Ripper Queen
- Siege and Destroy
- Unpaid Tab
- Her Flaming Vision
Dominion
- Rising Action
- Another Day, Another Universe
- The Falling Wall
- Means of Ascent
- Plan Z
- The Timekeeper's Order
- Secrets of the Vault
It will take a while to discover and jot down the exact number of side missions, but you can expect that figure to be in the dozens, given how the Borderlands franchise tends to be.
Can you replay the Main story missions in Borderlands 4?
Yes, you can replay all the Main story and side missions at your convenience. This can be done from the in-game feature "Replay Missions" in the Inventory screen. If you ever want to try out a different loadout or strategy to defeat a boss or hit a personal best for a speed run, this feature will allow you to do so seamlessly.
