Borderlands 4: Which is the best Vault Hunter to start with?

Figuring out the best Vault Hunter in Borderlands 4 can be quite confusing, since each brings their own unique abilities and playstyles to the table. There are four brand-new characters to check out on this new adventure of Kairos, and while some of their kits fall under familiar territory, others will feel completely fresh.

Given the diversity of the different Vault Hunters' kits, there isn't a one-size-fits-all option for every scenario, and the choice would boil down to the player's preferences. On that note, here's a breakdown of each hero to help you pick the best Vault Hunter for your first playthrough.

Which is the best Vault Hunter to pick in Borderlands 4?

As mentioned earlier, since each offers unique utilities, there is no definitive best Vault Hunter in the game. It all boils down to the playstyles and roles you prefer, and whether you're playing solo or co-op. That said, below is a breakdown of all Vault Hunters available in-game to help you decide, including comparisons to some of the best ones from past games (Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and Borderlands 3).

Vex the Siren

Vex's minions are great help in a pinch when solo (Image via 2K)

Most Similar To: Maya, Gaige, Jack, FL4K

The Siren class hero is Vex, armed with almost necromancer-like powers, as she can summon minions to aid her in combat. Interestingly, her summons all work like Gaige's companion robot from Borderlands 2, Jack's Dopplegangers from Pre-Sequel, and FL4K's beast pet from Borderlands 3.

She also boasts two Action Skills and skill trees peppered with minion buffing and commanding skills, while the third centers around inflicting powerful status effects and weapon damage to bring enemies to their knees. This is topped by her excellent elemental affinity and damage output capability, similar to those of other Sirens like Maya, all of which come together to make her especially great for solo play.

Also read: Borderlands 4 Vex skill tree

Rafa the EXO-Soldier

Rafa is the best Vault Hunter for those who like high-tech toys (Image via 2K)

Most Similar To: Roland, Zer0, Wilhelm, Zane

This former Tediore soldier boasts more gadgetry than any Vault Hunter before. For those who want a relatively straightforward Soldier-class hero with support utility, Rafa is the way to go. He will no doubt be the first pick for returning Roland and Axton fans, considering his powerful military-style weaponry and mobility.

That said, he also channels a bit of Zer0 thanks to his powerful, blades-only Action Skill and associated skill tree, allowing critting and rebuffing foes. If close-up hacking and slashing is not your cup of tea, then you can lie back and deal massive damage with his powerful cannons that allow support and defensive utility, not unlike Wilhelm from The Pre-Sequel and Zane from Borderlands 3.

Read more: Borderlands 4 Rafa skill tree

Amon the Forgeknight

Amon is the best Vault Hunter for those who like being up and personal in the face of danger (Image via 2K)

Most Similar To: Lilith, Brick, Krieg, Athena

While there have been melee-oriented Vault Hunters in the series before, like Brick from Borderlands and Krieg from Borderlands 2, all of that comes together with Amon the Forgeknight in Borderlands 4. This towering warrior has arguably the most modular Action Skill, which can work as offensive melee, ranged, and defensive utility as desired, like Athena from The Pre-Sequel.

His skills center around melee damage and skill utility to stagger foes and make them vulnerable to crowd control while also buffing his own survivability amidst all the chaos, thanks to a tanky, berserker kit. That said, he also packs in Borderlands' Lilith's aggressive playstyle and elemental output, being able to shock, burn, and freeze foes and lay waste to everything on the battlefield, making him the best Vault Hunter for brutal melee gameplay.

Also read: Borderlands 4 Amon skill tree

Harlowe the Grabitar

Harness the power of science to control the battlefield with Harlowe (Image via 2K)

Most Similar To: Roland, Maya, Aurelia, Amara

This ex-Maliwan scientist is all about the wonders of science and technology, and how they can be used for effective killing. While not a Siren herself, she does channel the past Siren Vault Hunters, like Borderlands 2's Maya and Borderlands 3's Amara, with her Action Skills that can trap, debuff, and crowd-control foes.

In fact, she is the best Vault Hunter in Borderlands 4 for crowd-control and the best co-op pick thanks to her Roland-esque support abilities that outshine her peers in the latest game. Her capabilities are boosted even further with many of her skills focusing on Cryo damage, like The Pre-Sequel's Aurelia, allowing her to freeze foes in their tracks and leave them helpless.

Read more: Borderlands 4 Harlowe Skill tree

Borderlands 4 is available to buy on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

