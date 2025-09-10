Borderlands 4 Harlowe Skill tree: A complete skill guide

Harlowe the Gravitar is the fourth and final base-game Vault Hunter for Borderlands 4, as showcased by developer Gearbox Software. She is an ex-Maliwan employee who uses her sharp wits to manufacture mind-bending scientific tools. Armed with various equipment that can damage foes over time and hold them in place, she specializes in crowd control.

Here's an overview of Harlowe's full skill tree in Borderlands 4.

What is Harlowe's Class Trait in Borderlands 4?

Each class in Borderlands 4 boasts unique Class Traits, which are abilities that help further diversify Vault Hunters' skillsets by boosting the synergy with their action skills and core skills. Harlowe possesses the Entanglement passive Class Trait.

Entanglement: Whenever Harlowe uses her Action Skill on enemies, those enemies become Entangled. Entangled enemies share a portion of Gun Damage and Skill Damage with all other Entangled enemies.

Shared Damage: 7% of the Damage dealt

Duration: 12 seconds

This trait is active at all times, no matter which Action Skill has been equipped. Read on for the full rundown:

All Action Skills for Harlowe in Borderlands 4

Put enemies in Stasis to make them easy targets with Harlowe in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K)

Similar to other Vault Hunters in the game, Harlowe has access to three Action Skills, each branching out into a skill tree:

CHROMA Accelerator

Flux Generator

Zero-Point

1) CHROMA Accelerator (Creative Bursts skill tree)

Fire an Unstable Energy Pocket from Harlowe's CHROMA Accelerator. The Unstable Energy Pocket passes through enemies and deals Cryo Damage to all enemies it passes near. Pressing Action Skill causes the Unstable Energy Pocket to explode and deal heavy Radiation Damage in a large area.

Cooldown: 38 seconds

Passby Damage: 269

Detonate Damage: 807

2) Flux Generator (Cosmic Brilliance skill tree)

Harlowe throws her Flux Generator in front of her, which projects an Energy Field, dealing Cryo Damage over time and Entangling enemies. Allies inside the Energy Field gain Overshield. Press Action Skill to pick up your Flux Generator and toss it again.

Damage: 84 per second

Duration: 22 seconds

Cooldown: 55 seconds

3) Zero-Point (Seize the Day skill tree)

Press Action Skill to use Harlowe's HALO Accelerator to place an enemy in Stasis for a duration. Enemies immune to Stasis take Damage instead. Pressing Action Skill again causes the enemy in Stasis to be slammed into the ground in the direction Harlowe is facing, while also creating a small explosion. Retriggering Stasis has a Cooldown.

Slam Damage: 282

Immune Damage: 572

Duration: 10 seconds

Cooldown: 35 seconds

Retrigger Cooldown: 1.5 seconds

Each Action Skill can be further augmented by its respective skill tree, containing passive skills and Augments that need to be specced using skill points. That said, only one Action Skill and one Augment can be equipped at a time, though all skill trees can be freely invested into as desired.

All Passives and Augments on Harlowe Skill Tree in Borderlands 4

All Passive Skills in the Creative Bursts skill tree

Tier 1 (accessible from the start):

Cyclotorn (5) : Harlowe gains increased Fire Rate. Fire Rate: +4%

: Harlowe gains increased Fire Rate. Fire Rate: +4% PPE (5) : Harlowe gains increased Maximum Shield Capacity and Shield Recharge Rate. Maximum Shield Capacity: +6%, Shield Recharge Rate: +6%

: Harlowe gains increased Maximum Shield Capacity and Shield Recharge Rate. Maximum Shield Capacity: +6%, Shield Recharge Rate: +6% Fuzzy Math (5) : Harlowe gains increased Status Effect Chance. Status Effect Chance: +10%

: Harlowe gains increased Status Effect Chance. Status Effect Chance: +10% Field-Ready Prototype (5): Harlowe gains increased Action Skill Damage. Action Skill Damage: +6%

Tier 2 (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Bleeding Edge (5): Harlowe gains increased Reload Speed. Reload Speed: +5%

Harlowe gains increased Reload Speed. Reload Speed: +5% Elementary (5): Harlowe gains increased Elemental Damage and Status Effect Damage. Elemental Damage: +8%, Status Effect Damage: +8%

Tier 3 (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Test Subjects (5) : Whenever Harlowe applies a Status Effect to an enemy, she gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +7%, Duration: 8 seconds

: Whenever Harlowe applies a Status Effect to an enemy, she gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +7%, Duration: 8 seconds Get Up and Go (5): Whenever Harlowe activates or retriggers an Action Skill, she gains increased Movement Speed. Movement Speed: +6%, Duration: 8 seconds

Whenever Harlowe activates or retriggers an Action Skill, she gains increased Movement Speed. Movement Speed: +6%, Duration: 8 seconds Elephant’s Foot (1): Whenever Harlowe’s Shield breaks, she deals Radiation Damage to all Entangled enemies. Harlowe gains Overshield equal to the amount of Damage dealt this way. Damage: +101, Cooldown: 16 seconds

Whenever Harlowe’s Shield breaks, she deals Radiation Damage to all Entangled enemies. Harlowe gains Overshield equal to the amount of Damage dealt this way. Damage: +101, Cooldown: 16 seconds Great Red DoT (3): Harlowe gains increased Status Effect Duration. Status Effect Duration: +24%

Harlowe gains increased Status Effect Duration. Status Effect Duration: +24% Enriched (3): Harlowe gains increased Radiation Damage. Radiation Damage: +7%

Tier 4 Left (invest 15 skill points to unlock):

Practical Applications (5): Harlowe gains increased Skill Damage. Skill Damage: +7%

Harlowe gains increased Skill Damage. Skill Damage: +7% Carry the One (5): Whenever Harlowe Entangles an enemy, she gains a chance to Entangle another nearby enemy. Entangle Chance: 10%

Tier 5 Left (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Core Sample (5): Harlowe gains Lifesteal against Frozen enemies. If she’s at full Health, she gains Overshield instead. Lifesteal: +5%

Harlowe gains Lifesteal against Frozen enemies. If she’s at full Health, she gains Overshield instead. Lifesteal: +5% Break the Ice (1): Convert all CHROMA Accelerator Damage to Cryo Damage

Tier 6 Left (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Opposing Force (3): Whenever Harlowe Freezes an enemy, she gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. This effect stacks. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +4%, Duration: 16 seconds, Max Stacks: 10

Whenever Harlowe Freezes an enemy, she gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. This effect stacks. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +4%, Duration: 16 seconds, Max Stacks: 10 Cold Welding (3) (Needs at least 1 point in Carry the One): Whenever Harlowe Freezes an Entangled enemy, it deals Cryo Damage to itself and all other Entangled enemies. Damage: +61 per second, Duration: 8 seconds

Tier 4 Middle (invest 15 skill points to unlock):

Poisoned Sun (5) : Harlowe gains increased Radiation Damage and Irradiation Chance. Radiation Damage: +12%, Irradiation Chance: +24%

: Harlowe gains increased Radiation Damage and Irradiation Chance. Radiation Damage: +12%, Irradiation Chance: +24% Glow Up (5): Harlowe gains Critical Hit Chance with Guns against Irradiated enemies. Critical Hit Chance: +5%

Tier 5 Middle (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Fissile Launcher (3) : Whenever Harlowe damages an Irradiated enemy or an Entangled enemy, shoot a Radiation Dart to another enemy. Radiation Dart Damage: +81, Cooldown: 2 seconds

: Whenever Harlowe damages an Irradiated enemy or an Entangled enemy, shoot a Radiation Dart to another enemy. Radiation Dart Damage: +81, Cooldown: 2 seconds Chain Reaction (3): Harlowe deals Bonus Radiation Damage to Entangled enemies. Bonus Radiation Damage: +6% of Damage dealt

Tier 6 Middle (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Wasted (1) : Kill Skill. Killing an irradiated enemy or killing an enemy with Radiation Damage leaves behind a Radiation Hazard. Hazard Damage: +61 per second, Hazard Duration: 5 seconds

: Kill Skill. Killing an irradiated enemy or killing an enemy with Radiation Damage leaves behind a Radiation Hazard. Hazard Damage: +61 per second, Hazard Duration: 5 seconds Dirty Bomb (1): Whenever Harlowe Irradiates an enemy, create a Radiation Explosion on that enemy. Damage: +40% of total Irradiated Damage

Tier 4 Right (invest 15 skill points to unlock):

Highly Efficient (5): Kill Skill. Whenever Harlowe kills an enemy with a Skill, Restore a portion of her Shield Capacity. Shield Capacity Restored: +8%

Kill Skill. Whenever Harlowe kills an enemy with a Skill, Restore a portion of her Shield Capacity. Shield Capacity Restored: +8% Mechanical Brilliance (5): Whenever Harlowe damages an enemy with a Skill, she gains increased Skill Damage. This effect stacks. Skill Damage: +2% per Stack, Duration: 12 seconds, Max Stacks: 5

Tier 5 Right (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Eureka! (1) : Whenever Harlowe enters Fight For Your Life, she throws a free Unstable Energy Pocket at a nearby enemy – if there are any. Damage: +807, Cooldown: 40 seconds

: Whenever Harlowe enters Fight For Your Life, she throws a free Unstable Energy Pocket at a nearby enemy – if there are any. Damage: +807, Cooldown: 40 seconds Rounding Up (5): For every enemy her Action damages, Harlowe gains increased Gun Damage when her Action Skill ends. Gun Damage: +2 per enemy damaged, Duration: 14 seconds, Max Stacks: 5

Tier 6 Right (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Alternative Fuel Source (5) : Whenever Harlowe activates CHROMA Accelerator, drains her Shield and Amp her next Unstable Energy Pocket. Shield Drain: +10%

: Whenever Harlowe activates CHROMA Accelerator, drains her Shield and Amp her next Unstable Energy Pocket. Shield Drain: +10% QED (1): Melee Override. Harlowe attaches an Unstable Energy Pocket to her fist, and slams it into an enemy in front of her. Damage: +437, Cooldown: 30 seconds

All Augments in Creative Bursts

(Tier 2) Voidstar: Whenever Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket passes by an enemy, it loses a portion of its current Total Health and becomes Frozen. Health Loss: 30%, Max Health Drain: 673

Whenever Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket passes by an enemy, it loses a portion of its current Total Health and becomes Frozen. Health Loss: 30%, Max Health Drain: 673 (Tier 2) Neutron Capture: All Damage Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket deals to enemies is stored. Whenever it explodes, a portion of that Stored Damage is transferred to Harlowe’s Gun, causing her to deal Bonus Radiation Damage. Damage Transfer: 10% of Action Skill Damage Dealt, Duration: 12 seconds

All Damage Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket deals to enemies is stored. Whenever it explodes, a portion of that Stored Damage is transferred to Harlowe’s Gun, causing her to deal Bonus Radiation Damage. Damage Transfer: 10% of Action Skill Damage Dealt, Duration: 12 seconds (Tier 4 Left) Field Research : Whenever Harlowe kills an enemy with her Unstable Energy Pocket and when she kills an Entangled enemy while her Unstable Energy Pocket is active, refund a portion of her next Action Skill Cooldown. Action Skill Cooldown refund: 20% per enemy killed

: Whenever Harlowe kills an enemy with her Unstable Energy Pocket and when she kills an Entangled enemy while her Unstable Energy Pocket is active, refund a portion of her next Action Skill Cooldown. Action Skill Cooldown refund: 20% per enemy killed (Tier 4 Middle) Special Purpose Magnets: Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket pulls enemies along as it passes by, and its detonation deals increased Damage for every enemy it has already hit. Damage: +8% per enemy hit

Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket pulls enemies along as it passes by, and its detonation deals increased Damage for every enemy it has already hit. Damage: +8% per enemy hit (Tier 4 Right) Containment Breach: Whenever Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket detonates, it Splits into several smaller, fast moving Unstable Energy Pockets. Additional Projectiles: 5

All Passive Skills in Cosmic Brilliance skill tree:

Tier 1 (accessible from the start):

Mains Hun (5) : Harlowe gains increased Maximum Shield Capacity and increased Maximum Overshield Capacity. Max Shield Capacity: +5%, Max Overshield Capacity: +10%

: Harlowe gains increased Maximum Shield Capacity and increased Maximum Overshield Capacity. Max Shield Capacity: +5%, Max Overshield Capacity: +10% Personal Observation (5) : Harlowe deals increased Melee Damage and her Melee Attacks gain a chance to Entangle enemies. Melee Damage: +6%, Entangled Chance: +6%

: Harlowe deals increased Melee Damage and her Melee Attacks gain a chance to Entangle enemies. Melee Damage: +6%, Entangled Chance: +6% Action at a Distance (5) : Whenever Harlowe applies a Status Effect to an enemy, she gains a chance to apply that Status Effect to each Entangled enemy. Status Effect Chance: +10%

: Whenever Harlowe applies a Status Effect to an enemy, she gains a chance to apply that Status Effect to each Entangled enemy. Status Effect Chance: +10% Momentum (5): Whenever Harlowe Entangles an enemy, she and her allies deal increased Critical Hit Damage. Critical Hit Damage: +5%, Duration: 12 seconds

Tier 2 (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Mass Function (5) : Harlowe and her allies gain increased Reload Speed for every Entangled enemy. Reload Speed: 3% per Entangled enemy

: Harlowe and her allies gain increased Reload Speed for every Entangled enemy. Reload Speed: 3% per Entangled enemy Neurton Decay (5) : Whenever Harlowe Irradiates an enemy, she gains increased Gun Damage. This effect Stacks. Gun Damage: +2% per Stack, Duration: 12 seconds, Max Stacks: 5

: Whenever Harlowe Irradiates an enemy, she gains increased Gun Damage. This effect Stacks. Gun Damage: +2% per Stack, Duration: 12 seconds, Max Stacks: 5 Heat Death (5): Harlowe gains increased Cryo Efficiency. Cryo Efficiency: +10%

Tier 3 (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Creative Overflow (3) : Harlowe deals increased Gun Damage based on her Overshield. The more Overshield she has, the bigger the bonus. Gun Damage: up to +12%

: Harlowe deals increased Gun Damage based on her Overshield. The more Overshield she has, the bigger the bonus. Gun Damage: up to +12% Resonance Cascade (3) (needs at least 1 point in Neutron Decay): Whenever Harlowe deals Radiation Damage to an enemy, she gains increased Action Skill Damage. This effect stacks. Action Skill Damage: +3% per Stack, Duration: 8 seconds, Max Stacks: 5

1 Whenever Harlowe deals Radiation Damage to an enemy, she gains increased Action Skill Damage. This effect stacks. Action Skill Damage: +3% per Stack, Duration: 8 seconds, Max Stacks: 5 Confirmative Reality (3): Whenever Harlowe shoots an Entangled enemy, she and all allies restore a portion of their Action Skill Cooldown. Action Skill Cooldown: +0.5% per Shot

Whenever Harlowe shoots an Entangled enemy, she and all allies restore a portion of their Action Skill Cooldown. Action Skill Cooldown: +0.5% per Shot Absolute Zero (5): Whenever Harlowe Freezes an enemy, she receives a Stack of Zero Point. For every Stack of Zero Point, her Action Skill Duration Freezes for a short time. Duration: +0.8 seconds

Tier 4 Left (invest 15 skill points to unlock):

Blue Shift (5): While her Action Skill is Cooling Down, Harlowe deals Bonus Cryo Damage with her Melee Attacks. While her Action Skill is Active, Harlowe deals Bonus Radiation Damage with her Melee Attacks. Bonus Cryo Damage: +10% of Damage Dealt, Bonus Radiation Damage: +10% of Damage Dealt

While her Action Skill is Cooling Down, Harlowe deals Bonus Cryo Damage with her Melee Attacks. While her Action Skill is Active, Harlowe deals Bonus Radiation Damage with her Melee Attacks. Bonus Cryo Damage: +10% of Damage Dealt, Bonus Radiation Damage: +10% of Damage Dealt Decoherence (5): Harlowe deals increased Damage with all sources to Entangled enemies. Enemies inside of her Flux Generator take further increased Damage. Entangled Enemies Bonus Damage: +5%, Flux Generator Enemies Bonus Damage: +3%

Tier 5 Left (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Latent Charge (5): Harlowe deals Bonus Damage with Guns, Melee Attacks, and Action Skills while she has Overshield. The more Overshield she has, the bigger the bonus. Bonus Damage: up to +10% of Damage Dealt

Harlowe deals Bonus Damage with Guns, Melee Attacks, and Action Skills while she has Overshield. The more Overshield she has, the bigger the bonus. Bonus Damage: up to +10% of Damage Dealt Feedback Loop (5): Whenever Harlowe Entangles an enemy, she gains increased Action Skill Damage, Action Skill Duration, and Action Skill Cooldown Rate. This Effect Stacks. Action Skill Power: +2% per Stack, Max Stacks: 5, Stack Duration: 8 seconds

Tier 6 Left (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

None. Refer to the Cosmic Brilliance Capstone category for more details

Tier 4 Middle (invest 15 skill points to unlock):

Gamma Ray Burst (5) : Whenever Harlowe retriggers her Action Skill, the next shot fired from her Gun drains her Shield and deals Bonus Radiation Damage based on the amount drained. Bonus Radiation Damage: Up to +10% of Max Shield Capacity

: Whenever Harlowe retriggers her Action Skill, the next shot fired from her Gun drains her Shield and deals Bonus Radiation Damage based on the amount drained. Bonus Radiation Damage: Up to +10% of Max Shield Capacity Harlowe’s Certainty Principle (5): Harlowe gains increased Gun Handling, which is further increased with every enemy in her Flux Generator. Gun handling: +10%, Bonus Gun Handling: +3% per enemy in Flux Generator

Tier 5 Middle (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Jaunt (1): Press and hold to make Harlowe swap places with her Flux Generator.

Press and hold to make Harlowe swap places with her Flux Generator. Critical Funding (5): Whenever Harlowe Critically Hits an enemy, she gains a chance to Entangle it, and Refills a portion of her Gun’s Magazine. Ammo Added: +1 on Critical Hits, Chance: 15%

Tier 6 Middle (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Exposed Core (5) (needs at least 1 point in Gamma Ray Burst): While her Shield is down, Harlowe gains increased Status Effect Chance. Status Effect Chance: +20%

While her Shield is down, Harlowe gains increased Status Effect Chance. Status Effect Chance: +20% Meltdown (5): Harlowe’s Critical Hits with Guns deal Bonus Radiation Damage.

Harlowe’s Critical Hits with Guns deal Bonus Radiation Damage. Bonus Radiation Damage: +8% of Damage Dealt

Tier 4 Right (invest 15 skill points to unlock):

Refraction (5) : Harlowe and her allies gain Ricochet Chance against Entangled enemies. Critical Hits double this chance. Ricochets have Reduced Damage. Ricochet Chance: +6%, Ricochet Damage Reduction: 50%

: Harlowe and her allies gain Ricochet Chance against Entangled enemies. Critical Hits double this chance. Ricochets have Reduced Damage. Ricochet Chance: +6%, Ricochet Damage Reduction: 50% Excited State (5): Harlowe gains increased Critical Hit Damage. Whenever an enemy is damaged by Harlowe’s Action Skill, the next shot on that enemy will be an Automatic Critical Hit. Critical Hit Damage: +7%

Tier 5 Right (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Accretion (5) : Harlowe and her allies gain Lifesteal against Entangled enemies. Lifesteal: +3%

: Harlowe and her allies gain Lifesteal against Entangled enemies. Lifesteal: +3% Distribution Function (5): Whenever Harlowe’s Action Skill damages an enemy, restore a portion of hers and her allies’ Shield Capacity. If their Shields are full, gain Overshield instead. Shield Restore: +6% of Damage Dealt

Tier 6 Right (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Pencils Down (3) : While Harlowe’s Action Skill is Cooling Down, she grants herself and her allies increased Reload Speed and Fire Rate. Reload Speed: +7%, Fire Rate: +7%

: While Harlowe’s Action Skill is Cooling Down, she grants herself and her allies increased Reload Speed and Fire Rate. Reload Speed: +7%, Fire Rate: +7% Annihilation (1): Harlowe’s Flux Generator occasionally throws Grenades. If Harlowe or her Allies are inside the Flux Generator and have a Grenade equipped, it throws a copy of that grenade.

All Augments in Cosmic Brilliance

(Tier 2) Coronal Mass Ejection: Enemies inside Harlowe’s Flux Generator lose all Elemental Resistance. Harlowe and her allies inside her Flux Generator gain increased Status Effect Chance. Status Effect Chance: +100%

Enemies inside Harlowe’s Flux Generator lose all Elemental Resistance. Harlowe and her allies inside her Flux Generator gain increased Status Effect Chance. Status Effect Chance: +100% (Tier 2) Blue Giant: Harlowe’s Flux Generator gains increased Radius. Additionally, whenever she triggers Flux Generator, she creates a Cryo Hazard where her Flux Generator was located, and a Radiation Hazard wherever she next places her Flux Generator. Only one of each of these Hazards may be active at a time. Terminal Radius: +50% Hazard Damage: 61 per second, Hazard Duration: 5 seconds

Harlowe’s Flux Generator gains increased Radius. Additionally, whenever she triggers Flux Generator, she creates a Cryo Hazard where her Flux Generator was located, and a Radiation Hazard wherever she next places her Flux Generator. Only one of each of these Hazards may be active at a time. Terminal Radius: +50% Hazard Damage: 61 per second, Hazard Duration: 5 seconds (Tier 4 Left) Unified Theory: Harlowe’s Flux Generator gains increased Action Skill Damage. The effect is increased based on how many Allies and Enemies are inside of her Flux Generator. Action Skill Damage: +10% per Ally and Enemy in Radius

Harlowe’s Flux Generator gains increased Action Skill Damage. The effect is increased based on how many Allies and Enemies are inside of her Flux Generator. Action Skill Damage: +10% per Ally and Enemy in Radius (Tier 4 Middle) Nuclear Winter: Whenever Harlowe and her allies are inside the Flux Generator’s Radius, they deal Bonus Cryo Damage. Whenever Harlowe and her allies leave the Flux Generator’s Radius, they instead deal Bonus Radiation Damage for a Duration. Whenever Harlowe inflicts Cryo or Radiation Status Effects, that enemy becomes Entangled. Bonus Cryo Damage: 25% of Damage Dealt, Bonus Radiation Damage: 25% of Damage Dealt, Bonus Damage Duration: 12 seconds

Whenever Harlowe and her allies are inside the Flux Generator’s Radius, they deal Bonus Cryo Damage. Whenever Harlowe and her allies leave the Flux Generator’s Radius, they instead deal Bonus Radiation Damage for a Duration. Whenever Harlowe inflicts Cryo or Radiation Status Effects, that enemy becomes Entangled. Bonus Cryo Damage: 25% of Damage Dealt, Bonus Radiation Damage: 25% of Damage Dealt, Bonus Damage Duration: 12 seconds (Tier 4 Right) Perpetual Engine: When Harlowe activates her Flux Generator, she gains Damage Reduction and increased Action Skill Duration for each Entangled enemy and each additional enemy she Entangles while her Action Skill is active. Damage Reduction: +7% per Entangled enemy. Action Skill Duration: +7% per Entangled enemy

All Passive Skills in Seize the Day skill tree:

Tier 1 (accessible from the start):

Quantum Immortality (5) : Whenever Harlowe Entangles an enemy, she gains Health Regeneration. Health Regeneration: +1%, Duration: 8 seconds

: Whenever Harlowe Entangles an enemy, she gains Health Regeneration. Health Regeneration: +1%, Duration: 8 seconds Parallel Circuit (5): After triggering or retriggering an Action Skill, Harlowe gains increased Gun Damage. Gun Damage: +6%, Duration: 8 seconds

After triggering or retriggering an Action Skill, Harlowe gains increased Gun Damage. Gun Damage: +6%, Duration: 8 seconds Pulse Drive (5) : Harlowe gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +5%

: Harlowe gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +5% Make Extraordinary (5): Harlowe gains Critical Hit chance with all Skills. This chance increases every time Harlowe Entangles an enemy. This effect stacks. Critical Hit Chance: +2%, Additional Critical Hit Chance: +1%, Duration: 8 seconds, Max Stacks: 10

Tier 2 (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Bright Future (5): Whenever Harlowe triggers or retriggers an Action Skill, she gains increased Fire Rate. Fire Rate: +6%, Duration: 8 seconds

Whenever Harlowe triggers or retriggers an Action Skill, she gains increased Fire Rate. Fire Rate: +6%, Duration: 8 seconds Negative Entropy (5): Harlowe gains increased Gun Handling. This bonus is Doubled while an enemy is in Stasis. Gun Handling: +13%

Harlowe gains increased Gun Handling. This bonus is Doubled while an enemy is in Stasis. Gun Handling: +13% Periodic Table Flip (5): Harlowe gains increased Elemental Damage, Status Effect Application Chance, and Cryo Effectiveness. Elemental Damage: +4%, Status Effect Chance: +4%, Cryo Effectiveness: +4%

Tier 3 (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Ripple Effect (1) : Kill Skill. Whenever Harlowe kills an Entangled enemy, automatically Entangle another nearby enemy. Nearby Enemies: +1

: Kill Skill. Whenever Harlowe kills an Entangled enemy, automatically Entangle another nearby enemy. Nearby Enemies: +1 Precision Engineering (3) (needs at least 1 point in Negative Entropy): Harlowe gains increased Critical Hit Damage. Critical Hit Damage: +10%

Harlowe gains increased Critical Hit Damage. Critical Hit Damage: +10% Too Coolant For Schoolant (5) : Whenever Harlowe deals Cryo damage, gain increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +7%, Duration: 4 seconds

: Whenever Harlowe deals Cryo damage, gain increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +7%, Duration: 4 seconds Cryodynamics (3): Harlowe gains increased Cryo Damage. Cryo damage: +7%

Tier 4 Left (invest 15 skill points to unlock):

Concurrence (5): Harlowe gains increased Action Skill Duration for every Entangled enemy. Action Skill Duration: +3% per Entangled enemy.

Harlowe gains increased Action Skill Duration for every Entangled enemy. Action Skill Duration: +3% per Entangled enemy. Force of Will (5): Whenever Harlowe Critically Hits an enemy, Daze that enemy. Dazed enemies have decreased Movement Speed and Attack Speed. Daze can Stack. Enemy Speed Reduction: +10%, Duration: 7 seconds

Tier 5 Left (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Control Group (5) : Kill Skill. Killing an Entangled enemy restores a portion of Harlowe’s Action Skill Cooldown and Action Skill Duration. Action Skill Cooldown: +3% on kill. Action Skill Duration: +2% on kill

: Kill Skill. Killing an Entangled enemy restores a portion of Harlowe’s Action Skill Cooldown and Action Skill Duration. Action Skill Cooldown: +3% on kill. Action Skill Duration: +2% on kill Slingshot (5) (needs at least 1 point in Force of Will): Whenever Harlowe Dazes an enemy, she also Entangles them, and then she gains increased Movement Speed. Movement Speed: +8%, Duration: 8 seconds

Tier 6 Left (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Freeze Frame (1): Harlowe’s Guns deal Bonus Cryo Damage for every enemy she has in Stasis. Bonus Cryo Damage: +10% of Damage Dealt, Max Stacks: 10

Harlowe’s Guns deal Bonus Cryo Damage for every enemy she has in Stasis. Bonus Cryo Damage: +10% of Damage Dealt, Max Stacks: 10 Stun Lock (1): Whenever Harlowe Critically Hits an enemy, she briefly puts that enemy into Stasis. This form of Stasis lasts for a short duration, or until the enemy is shot again. Duration: 5 seconds, Cooldown: 10 seconds

Tier 4 Middle (invest 15 skill points to unlock):

Unstable Ice-otope (5): Kill Skill. Harlowe deals Bonus Cryo Damage with all sources. Bonus Cryo Damage: +7% of Damage Dealt, Duration: 8 seconds

Kill Skill. Harlowe deals Bonus Cryo Damage with all sources. Bonus Cryo Damage: +7% of Damage Dealt, Duration: 8 seconds Keep Ice On That (5): All Cryo Damage Harlowe deals gains Lifesteal. If Harlowe’s Health is full, she gains Overshield instead. Lifesteal: +3%, Overshield Steal: +4%

Tier 5 Middle (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Endothermic Reaction (5): Whenever Harlowe Freezes an enemy, create an Endothermic Aura that deals constant Cryo Damage to enemies around it. Harlowe’s Endothermic Aura deals increased Damage based on her Overshield. The more full, the greater the bonus. Damage: +27 per second, Bonus Damage: up to +5%, Duration: +2 seconds, Cooldown: 4 seconds

Whenever Harlowe Freezes an enemy, create an Endothermic Aura that deals constant Cryo Damage to enemies around it. Harlowe’s Endothermic Aura deals increased Damage based on her Overshield. The more full, the greater the bonus. Damage: +27 per second, Bonus Damage: up to +5%, Duration: +2 seconds, Cooldown: 4 seconds Flash Freeze (1) : Whenever Harlowe deals Cryo Damage with an Action Skill, she gains a chance to Freeze that enemy. Freeze Chance: +30%, Freeze Duration: 8 seconds

: Whenever Harlowe deals Cryo Damage with an Action Skill, she gains a chance to Freeze that enemy. Freeze Chance: +30%, Freeze Duration: 8 seconds Heat Sink (5): Whenever Harlowe Freezes an enemy, she gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +9%, Duration: 8 seconds

Tier 6 Middle (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Triple Point (1): Whenever Harlowe deals non-cryo Damage to an Entangled enemy, she deals Bonus Cryo Damage to that enemy. If she deals Cryo Damage to an Entangled enmey, she deals increased bonus Damage. Bonus Cryo Damage: +15% of non-Cryo Damage Dealt, Bonus Cryo Damage: +30% of Cryo Damage Dealt

Tier 4 Right (invest 15 skill points to unlock):

Indiscrete Math (5) : Harlowe gains increased Splash Damage Splash Damage: +7%

: Harlowe gains increased Splash Damage Splash Damage: +7% Experimentation (5): Kill Skill. Killing an entangled enemy causes an Elemental Explosion on all other Entangled enemies. Elemental Explosion Damage: +61

Tier 5 Right (invest 5 skill points to unlock):

Domino Effect (3): Whenever Harlowe deals Splash Damage to an Entangled enemy, she gains a chance to trigger Entangled Damage Share again. Retrigger Chance: +15%

Whenever Harlowe deals Splash Damage to an Entangled enemy, she gains a chance to trigger Entangled Damage Share again. Retrigger Chance: +15% Sustained Reaction (3): Kill Skill. Killing an Entangled enemy restores a portion of Harlowe’s Action Skill Duration. Action Skill Duration: +5%

Tier 6 Right (invest 10 skill points to unlock):

Gordian Knot (1) (needs at least 1 point in Experimentation): Kill Skill. Whenever Harlowe kills an Entangled enemy, she gains a chance to instantly fully restore her Action Skill. Restoration Chance: +7%

All Augments in Seize the Day:

(Tier 2) Strange Attractor: Whenever Harlowe shoots an enemy with a Gun, bullets Ricochet off of that enemy onto all enemies in Stasis. If Harlowe Critically Hits an enemy, that enemy becomes Entangled.

Whenever Harlowe shoots an enemy with a Gun, bullets Ricochet off of that enemy onto all enemies in Stasis. If Harlowe Critically Hits an enemy, that enemy becomes Entangled. (Tier 2) Peer Review: Whenever an enemy enters Stasis, spawn a homing Rejuvenating Projectile that targets Harlowe or her Allies once the enemy is Slammed, killed, or Stasis ends. The Rejuvenating Projectile grants decreased Action Skill Duration Rate and increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate for a Duration. If the target is in Fight For Your Life, they immediately gain Second Wind as if they killed an enemy. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +50%, Action Skill Duration Rate: -50%, Duration: 12 seconds

Whenever an enemy enters Stasis, spawn a homing Rejuvenating Projectile that targets Harlowe or her Allies once the enemy is Slammed, killed, or Stasis ends. The Rejuvenating Projectile grants decreased Action Skill Duration Rate and increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate for a Duration. If the target is in Fight For Your Life, they immediately gain Second Wind as if they killed an enemy. Action Skill Cooldown Rate: +50%, Action Skill Duration Rate: -50%, Duration: 12 seconds (Tier 4 Left) Wildcat Destabilization: Entangled enemies take bonus Radiation Damage from Entangle. Whenever Harlowe deals Radiation Gun Damage to an enemy, restore Action Skill Duration. Whenever Harlowe kills an enemy in Stasis, create a Radiation Nova. The Radiation Nova deals Damage based on remaining Action Skill Duration. Bonus Radiation Damage: 25% of Damage Dealt, Duration Restored: 1% of Duration, Radiation Nova Damage: 111

Entangled enemies take bonus Radiation Damage from Entangle. Whenever Harlowe deals Radiation Gun Damage to an enemy, restore Action Skill Duration. Whenever Harlowe kills an enemy in Stasis, create a Radiation Nova. The Radiation Nova deals Damage based on remaining Action Skill Duration. Bonus Radiation Damage: 25% of Damage Dealt, Duration Restored: 1% of Duration, Radiation Nova Damage: 111 (Tier 4 Middle) Cold Storage: All Damage Dealt to enemies in Stasis is stored. Whenever an enemy is Slammed or Stasis ends, create a Cryo Explosion based on all Stored Damage, centered on that enemy, and also automatically Freezes other enemies nearby. Max Stored Damage: 3,363

All Damage Dealt to enemies in Stasis is stored. Whenever an enemy is Slammed or Stasis ends, create a Cryo Explosion based on all Stored Damage, centered on that enemy, and also automatically Freezes other enemies nearby. Max Stored Damage: 3,363 (Tier 4 Right) Inertia: Whenever an enemy Harlowe has in Stasis dies, a new enemy is automatically added to Stasis. When this happens, Harlowe’s Action Skill Duration resets; however, it drains quicker. Stasis Duration Rate: +10% per additional enemy.

All Harlowe Capstone perks explained

Harlowe boasts some of the most attractive Capstone skills in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K)

Capstones are powerful skills in Borderlands 4 unlocked at the end of a skill tree, though only one can be active at any time.

All Capstones in Creative Bursts skill tree:

(Tier 6) Left Q-Ball: Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket bounces as it travels and can no longer be manually detonated. Each time it bounces, it creates a Radiation Explosion. Whenever it strikes an enemy, it changes direction and bounces towards another enemy. Action Skill Cooldown: 38 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 16 seconds, Maximum Bounces: 10

Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket bounces as it travels and can no longer be manually detonated. Each time it bounces, it creates a Radiation Explosion. Whenever it strikes an enemy, it changes direction and bounces towards another enemy. Action Skill Cooldown: 38 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 16 seconds, Maximum Bounces: 10 (Tier 6 Middle) Demon Core: As Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket travels, it shoots Radiation Darts at enemies. Whenever Harlowe Entangles an enemy while her Action Skill is active, automatically Irradiate that enemy. Radiation Dart Damage: 336, Action Skill Cooldown: 42 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 12 seconds

As Harlowe’s Unstable Energy Pocket travels, it shoots Radiation Darts at enemies. Whenever Harlowe Entangles an enemy while her Action Skill is active, automatically Irradiate that enemy. Radiation Dart Damage: 336, Action Skill Cooldown: 42 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 12 seconds (Tier 6 Right) The Shattering Light: CHROMA Acceletator gains Charges as Harlowe keeps it readied for the Duration of CHROMA Accelerator or until all Charges are used. Holding the Action Skill Button will end The Shattering Light early and refunds a portion of the Cooldown for every Charge remaining. Action Skill Duration: 21 seconds, Action Skill Cooldown: 50 seconds, Charges: 5, Damage: 437

All Capstones in Cosmic Brilliance skill tree:

(Tier 6 Left) Potential Transference: Charge Skill. Whenever Harlowe relocates her Flux Generator, it Teleports to a location in her crosshairs, consuming a Charge and creating a Shock Burst that deals Shock Damage to enemies inside it. Grants a free Second Wind to allies and Heals allies within the Flux Generator. Burst Damage: 538, Action Skill Cooldown: 52 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 22 seconds, Charges: 3, Health Restore: 111

Charge Skill. Whenever Harlowe relocates her Flux Generator, it Teleports to a location in her crosshairs, consuming a Charge and creating a Shock Burst that deals Shock Damage to enemies inside it. Grants a free Second Wind to allies and Heals allies within the Flux Generator. Burst Damage: 538, Action Skill Cooldown: 52 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 22 seconds, Charges: 3, Health Restore: 111 (Tier 6 Middle) Violent Horizon: Harlowe’s Flux Generator occasionally shoots Radiation Projectiles at nearby enemies outside of its radius. If these Projectiles Irradiate an enemy, the Flux Generator then drags them within its radius. Retrigger: Harlowe’s Flux Generator creates a Singularity burst that drags in nearby enemies and increases Action Skill Power. Damage: 269, Action Skill Cooldown: 60 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 25 seconds, Action Skill Power: +15% per activation

Harlowe’s Flux Generator occasionally shoots Radiation Projectiles at nearby enemies outside of its radius. If these Projectiles Irradiate an enemy, the Flux Generator then drags them within its radius. Retrigger: Harlowe’s Flux Generator creates a Singularity burst that drags in nearby enemies and increases Action Skill Power. Damage: 269, Action Skill Cooldown: 60 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 25 seconds, Action Skill Power: +15% per activation (Tier 6 Right) Group Study: Harlowe spawns a HALO Sidekick for each ally instead of her Flux Generator. HALO Sidekicks automatically fly to each ally and hover near them, granting increased Gun Damage, Fire Rate, and Reload Speed. Action Skill Retrigger: Overload Harlowe’s HALO Sidekick to increase their effects. This effect stacks. While Overloaded, Harlowe’s Action Skill Duration drains faster. Gun Damage: +25% per activation, Fire Rate: +20% per activation, Reload Speed: +30% per activation, Duration Rate: +20% per activation, Action Skill Cooldown: 32 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 25 seconds

All Capstones in Seize the Day skill tree:

(Tier 6 Left) Falling Bodies: Action Skill Button places an additional enemy in Stasis at the cost of Action Skill Duration. When Stasis ends, automatically Slam all enemies straight down. Duration Cost 4 seconds, Action Skill Cooldown: 45 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 14 seconds

Action Skill Button places an additional enemy in Stasis at the cost of Action Skill Duration. When Stasis ends, automatically Slam all enemies straight down. Duration Cost 4 seconds, Action Skill Cooldown: 45 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 14 seconds (Tier 6 Middle) Cold Plunge: Whenever Harlowe Slams an enemy, create a Singularity on that enemy, followed by a Cryo Explosion. Cryo Nova Damage: 190, Action Skill Cooldown: 40 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 10 seconds

Whenever Harlowe Slams an enemy, create a Singularity on that enemy, followed by a Cryo Explosion. Cryo Nova Damage: 190, Action Skill Cooldown: 40 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 10 seconds (Tier 6 Right) Ground State: Every time Harlowe Slams an enemy, gain increased Slam Damage and Slam Damage Radius. Enemies in Stasis take Decreased Damage. The Action Skill Button Slams all enemies in Stasis straight down. Slam Damage: +45% per Slam, Slam Radius: +35% per Slam, Action Skill Cooldown: 35 seconds, Action Skill Duration: 14 seconds

What kind of playstyles does Harlowe have in Borderlands 4?

Harlowe is quite similar to the Siren classes from earlier Borderlands games. Her strong crowd-control abilities make her a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield, making her arguably the most useful Vault Hunter in the Borderlands 4 launch roster. Paired with her support skills, she is a must-have in any co-op multiplayer session to aid allies in gaining the upper hand in every battle.

Making the most use of Harlowe's kit really boils down to taking advantage of her Entanglement passive as much as possible. Each skill tree offers ample ways to boost opportunities to Entangle foes, which makes dispatching them easier on top of the crowd control abilities provided by some of the Action Skills.

If that wasn't enough, debuffing and damaging foes also empowers and buffs Harlowe and friends thanks to various passive skills.

What are the most impactful skill nodes for Harlowe?

Harlowe is a great support character for co-op sessions in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K)

Harlowe has a ton of great passive skills in Borderlands 4, but there are some incredibly powerful ones that make her an indispensable member of any team.

Starting with the Creative Bursts skill tree, the Test Subject passive skill in Tier 3 allows her to gain an increased Action Skill cooldown rate just by inflicting status effects, which are her specialty. Meanwhile, the Tier 5 Right passive skill Eureka! enhances her survivability by propping up a nearby target for easy Second Wind kills.

In Cosmic Brilliance, the Tier 2 Coronal Mass Ejection Augment should not be skipped, as it ensures foes are no longer resistant to an element, which is a game-changer for damage output. The Tier 6 Left Capstone Potential Transference also works wonders for team survivability, as it can grant Second Wind to allies within.

Lastly, in Seize the Day, the Tier 5 Middle skill Keep Ice On That makes all Cryo damage gain Lifesteal, which can keep Harlowe topped up in battle. The Peer Review Augment in Tier 2, which synergizes well with the Tier 6 Left Stun Lock skill, is also a must-have as it can revive downed allies.

With so many crowd control and team survival skills in her arsenal, Harlowe is one of the best Vault Hunter picks in Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 is available to buy on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More