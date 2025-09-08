With Borderlands 4 around the corner, fans can pre-order the game's various editions ahead of its launch on September 12, 2025. As the priciest version available to buy on all storefronts, the Super Deluxe Edition is the most feature-rich rendition that gamers can get their hands on. However, at an asking price of $129.99, is it worth it?

The answer to that question will vary from player to player, depending on how big a series super-fan they are. Here's a breakdown of the contents of the Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition.

What is included in Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition?

All editions compared (Image via 2K)

The Standard Edition with just the base game costs $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition is $99.99. That said, the Super Deluxe Edition has everything included in the other renditions on top of additional extras. Here are the full package details:

Full base game

Bounty Pack Bundle (4 unique areas, missions, and bosses; 4 Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards; New gear and weapons; New Vault Hunter cosmetics; 4 new vehicles with new cosmetics)

(4 unique areas, missions, and bosses; 4 Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards; New gear and weapons; New Vault Hunter cosmetics; 4 new vehicles with new cosmetics) Firehawk's Fury weapon skin

weapon skin Vault Hunter Pack (2 new playable Vault Hunters; 2 new map regions; New story missions & side missions; New gear and weapons; New Vault Hunter Cosmetics; New Echo-4 cosmetics)

(2 new playable Vault Hunters; 2 new map regions; New story missions & side missions; New gear and weapons; New Vault Hunter Cosmetics; New Echo-4 cosmetics) Orante Order Pack (4 Vault Hunter Skins, 4 Vault Hunter Heads, 4 Vault Hunter Bodies)

Also read: Do you need to play Borderlands 3 before Borderlands 4?

Note that the Gilded Glory Pack (with 1 Vault Hunter Skin, 1 Weapon Skin, and Echo-4 Drone Skin) is only a pre-order bonus, and as such, will not be available for free post-launch even if players get the Super Deluxe Edition.

While the extra cosmetics for the Vault Hunters and weapons are nice to have, the star of the show is the Vault Hunter Pack. This DLC includes 2 new Vault Hunters and future story expansions, all arriving as post-launch content. New playable characters mean more ways to tackle the challenges of Kairos with new and exciting builds. This makes the Super Deluxe Edition worth buying.

However, the Bounty Pack bundle, also featured in the $100 Deluxe Edition, is another solid add-on to consider. This adds new areas to explore on the map and will perhaps not be unlike the Headhunter DLC packs for Borderlands 2. This means new enemies to encounter, bosses, and of course, legendary loot to farm for.

For completionists and die-hard fans, the Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition is an easy recommendation for these reasons.

However, those who find the high price tag hard to swallow can give the base game a try. They could then consider buying the future DLC packs separately if they enjoy the core experience, which already boasts a ton of content.

Borderlands 4 launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 12, 2025, and on the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3, 2025.

