Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops: All rewards, schedule, and how to get them

With the latest series entry on the horizon, Gearbox has revealed Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops to check out while you wait for the upcoming open-world looter-shooter. Those who tune into the upcoming Borderlands 4 livestreams on Twitch will be eligible for an exclusive cosmetic to use in-game when the title finally drops.

Ad

Here's everything to know about the latest Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops, including rewards and schedule. Read on to know more.

Also Read: Borderlands 4 side missions expected to be as big as DLCs from past games

All Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops and duration

This Borderlands 4 Twitch Drop features the "Watch, Drop, and Roll" ECHO-4 Drone Skin cosmetic. You will be able to earn it after watching any Borderlands 4-related livestream, starting August 29, 2025, at 1 PM PT, with the Gearbox Main Theater Show livestream from PAX West 2025.

Ad

Trending

Here's when major regions around the globe can tune into this show:

Pacific Time (PT): August 29, 2025, at 1 pm

August 29, 2025, at 1 pm Mountain Time (MT): August 29, 2025, at 2 pm

August 29, 2025, at 2 pm Central Time (CT): August 29, 2025, at 3 pm

August 29, 2025, at 3 pm Eastern Time (ET): August 29, 2025, at 4 pm

August 29, 2025, at 4 pm British Standard Time (BST): August 29, 2025, at 9 pm

August 29, 2025, at 9 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 29, 2025, at 10 pm

August 29, 2025, at 10 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): August 29, 2025, at 11 pm

August 29, 2025, at 11 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): August 30, 2025, at 1.30 am

August 30, 2025, at 1.30 am China Standard Time (CST): August 30, 2025, at 4 am

August 30, 2025, at 4 am Japan Standard Time (JST): August 30, 2025, at 5 am

August 30, 2025, at 5 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 30, 2025, at 6 am

August 30, 2025, at 6 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 30, 2025, at 8 am

Ad

This Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops event ends on September 29, 2025. So, you have ample time to kick back and watch your favorite streamer play Borderlands 4 when it launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12, 2025. The Nintendo Switch 2 version, on the other hand, will arrive later on October 3, 2025.

How to redeem Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops

Prepare for your Borderlands 4 journey with new Twitch Drops (image via 2K)

To be eligible, you must tune into any Borderlands 4-related livestream on Twitch starting August 29, 2025. The PAX West 2025 Main Show for the game can be watched on the official Borderlands or Gearbox Twitch channels.

Ad

Follow these steps:

Sign into Twitch with a valid account or create one. Sign into a SHIFT account or create one. This is Gearbox's official loyalty rewards program. Head to Gaming Platforms on SHIFT and select "Sign In" under Twitch to link your account. Head to the Borderlands or Gearbox Twitch channels for PAX West 2025 or any relevant streamer playing Borderlands 4. Watch the stream for 30 minutes. Claim the reward when eligible within 24 hours on Twitch via the Drops & Rewards Inventory menu. Sign into Borderlands 4 with your SHIFT account when the game launches to have the cosmetic become available for use.

Ad

Also Read: 6 things about Borderlands 4 returning fans will find surprising

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More