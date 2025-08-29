Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops: All rewards, schedule, and how to get them

With the latest series entry on the horizon, Gearbox has revealed Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops to check out while you wait for the upcoming open-world looter-shooter. Those who tune into the upcoming Borderlands 4 livestreams on Twitch will be eligible for an exclusive cosmetic to use in-game when the title finally drops.
Here's everything to know about the latest Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops, including rewards and schedule. Read on to know more.
All Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops and duration
This Borderlands 4 Twitch Drop features the "Watch, Drop, and Roll" ECHO-4 Drone Skin cosmetic. You will be able to earn it after watching any Borderlands 4-related livestream, starting August 29, 2025, at 1 PM PT, with the Gearbox Main Theater Show livestream from PAX West 2025.
Here's when major regions around the globe can tune into this show:
- Pacific Time (PT): August 29, 2025, at 1 pm
- Mountain Time (MT): August 29, 2025, at 2 pm
- Central Time (CT): August 29, 2025, at 3 pm
- Eastern Time (ET): August 29, 2025, at 4 pm
- British Standard Time (BST): August 29, 2025, at 9 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 29, 2025, at 10 pm
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): August 29, 2025, at 11 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): August 30, 2025, at 1.30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): August 30, 2025, at 4 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): August 30, 2025, at 5 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 30, 2025, at 6 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 30, 2025, at 8 am
This Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops event ends on September 29, 2025. So, you have ample time to kick back and watch your favorite streamer play Borderlands 4 when it launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12, 2025. The Nintendo Switch 2 version, on the other hand, will arrive later on October 3, 2025.
How to redeem Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops
To be eligible, you must tune into any Borderlands 4-related livestream on Twitch starting August 29, 2025. The PAX West 2025 Main Show for the game can be watched on the official Borderlands or Gearbox Twitch channels.
Follow these steps:
- Sign into Twitch with a valid account or create one.
- Sign into a SHIFT account or create one. This is Gearbox's official loyalty rewards program.
- Head to Gaming Platforms on SHIFT and select "Sign In" under Twitch to link your account.
- Head to the Borderlands or Gearbox Twitch channels for PAX West 2025 or any relevant streamer playing Borderlands 4.
- Watch the stream for 30 minutes.
- Claim the reward when eligible within 24 hours on Twitch via the Drops & Rewards Inventory menu.
- Sign into Borderlands 4 with your SHIFT account when the game launches to have the cosmetic become available for use.
