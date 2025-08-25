6 things about Borderlands 4 returning fans will find surprising

Borderlands 4 is the biggest series entry to date, allowing fans to dive into a familiar yet wholly new take on the formula from Gearbox Software. This is a clear evolution of the beloved looter-shooter franchise that enhances what made it so great while riding a wave of new ideas that set it apart from its predecessors. So, from bold new steps forward to exciting additions, there is much to glean here.

Ad

Here is everything returning fans should be excited about in Borderlands 4 after the mixed reception to the previous entry.

Most surprising changes coming to Borderlands 4

1) A seamless sandbox experience with dynamic weather and events

Vehicles are not the only way to get around Kairos (Image via Gearbox Software)

For the first time, Borderlands will feature a fully seamless open world on the planet of Kairos, instead of confined sandbox levels like in previous games. This not only enhances immersion but also allows developer Gearbox Software to realize its vision.

Ad

Trending

The result is not just a world without loading screens, but also one that feels lived in. This ranges from denser enemy spawns across detailed habitats boasting dynamic weather effects, to radiant fauna AI and dynamic events that keep the scenery fresh. This way, no two playthroughs or save files will be the same, even across co-op sessions.

Also Read: Borderlands 4's open-world map might be nearly as big as Skyrim

Ad

2) A newfound sense of verticality enhances gameplay

All heroes, including Harlowe here, can harness this mobility to their advantage (Image via Gearbox Software)

The series has always been about on-foot run-and-gun gameplay, and while Borderlands 4 sticks to that mantra, it adds a layer of depth with new mobility mechanics. From slides and slams that return from Borderlands 3, to grapple points and wall scaling never seen before, players will be able to mow down foes in new ways.

Ad

What's more, these new elements also further enhance exploration, allowing the developers to hide secrets in smart locations that make it all the more rewarding to discover them. Verticality has never been something that the series has ever tackled seriously, but now that it has the opportunity, fans will no doubt be excited to see what new avenues open up for both combat and exploration.

Read More: Borderlands 4 side missions expected to be as big as DLCs from past games

Ad

3) New Vaults promise exciting challenges and rewards

Take down powerful Vault Monsters at the end of these Vaults (Image via Gearbox Software)

The mythical Vaults have been a cornerstone of the franchise's story and worldbuilding, appearing as explorable dungeons during the endgame of each Borderlands installment. Borderlands 4 goes a step further by boasting several Vaults on the planet of Kairos.

Ad

This time, players will even gather Vault Fragments scattered around Kairos to unlock entry to these Vaults. As is tradition, these gauntlet-esque areas will be packed with powerful foes to defeat and amazing loot to gather - but what's truly interesting is that this is not an end-game activity. Instead, players will be able to tackle them early on in the game, whether solo or in co-op.

Also Read: All returning characters confirmed in Borderlands 4 so far

Ad

4) Repkits are a new way to heal

Healing on demand has the benefit of keeping the action flowing (Image via Gearbox Software)

Outside of class-specific skills, healing in Borderlands games has largely only been possible thanks to consumable hypos that can either be purchased from a vendor machine or dropped by defeated foes. While this mechanic is retained in Borderlands 4, an additional way of keeping up health has been implemented.

Ad

Called the Repkit, this new type of gear joins the fray of existing accessories in the series, like Shields and Class Mods. This allows players to not just top up on HP when in a pinch, but also grants additional buffs or bonuses not obtainable otherwise. This, in turn, helps further diversify character build variety by adding more depth.

Read More: Everything about Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2

5) Crazier weapon variety thanks to License Parts

Ad

Borderlands 4 promises stranger and cooler guns than ever before (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Borderlands series is known for its treasure trove of guns, including a selection of unique and randomly generated ones. Borderlands 4 amps it up with a promise of 30 BILLION gun permutations to pick from as its loot drops, a thirty times increase over its predecessor's 1 billion number.

Ad

All of this is thanks to an expanded weapon parts system called License Parts, where each gun from a weapon manufacturer can spawn with weapon part combinations of any other manufacturer. As such, a Maliwan rocket launcher can have parts from Tedoire, Dahl, and Hyperion as well, further diversifying how each gun drop handles and shoots, making guns truly stand out from one another.

Also Read: All Legendary gear confirmed for Borderlands 4, thus far

Ad

6) The slapstick humor and memes will take a step back

Faces, both new and old, ally and foe, await in this new story (Image via Gearbox Software)

It is no secret that Borderlands is known for its over-the-top humor and crude jokes; however, Borderlands 3 received a lot of flak for its humor and writing. With Borderlands 4, Gearbox Studios returns to the drawing board for a more grounded and dark story, which promises to be engaging.

Ad

The new Timekeeper antagonist already shows promise as a ruthless villain, establishing his dominion over Kairos while the Vault Hunters lead a rebellion against his tyranny. The new story trailers for the Vault Hunters Vex, Amon, Rafa, and Harlowe also maintain a sense of believability, alongside the familiar Borderlands humor, so there's some hope.

Read More: Borderlands 4 will finally include a solution for Claptrap's big problem

Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is scheduled to arrive on October 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More