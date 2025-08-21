Everything about Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, performance, and more

With the launch of Borderlands 4 around the corner, Nintendo Switch 2 fans will also be able to enjoy the latest upcoming looter-shooter from Gearbox Studios. Set to arrive on October 3, 2025, a little later than other platforms, Nintendo fans will be able to explore the planet of Kairos to shoot and loot as they please.

Those planning to pick up Borderlands 4 on Nintendo's latest hybrid console, here's all you need to know about this version. Read on for more details.

All Borderlands 4 Nintendo Switch 2 editions, performance, and more

Explore Kairos on foot or in vehicles (Image via 2K)

To start, all three editions of the game will launch in September 2025 and become available for Nintendo Switch 2. These include:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Super Deluxe Edition ($129.99)

Check out our full Borderlands 4 pre-order guide to know more about what's in each edition, including additional skins, story expansions, and more. Additionally, there is a separate, limited Collector's Edition available. Note that it does not come with a copy of the game.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 will boast feature parity with the other console and PC versions in terms of features and content, with one exception - local splitscreen, which is not available on Nintendo's hybrid portable.

This is because it targets 30 FPS performance, as opposed to 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X. A hypothetical splitscreen mode would tank performance, and as such has not been included. Besides that, however, it has everything else: from all gameplay and story content, to full cross-play with other platforms in online co-op for up to four players, as well as future support in the form of DLCs.

Additionally, Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive features include local wireless play between consoles, GameChat support for video and chat, and most importantly, Joy-Con 2 Mouse support for smooth aiming and shooting. Lastly, the Virtual Card feature will allow players to use digital copies of the game across different Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, so they can lend it to friends and family.

