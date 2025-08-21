Everything about Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, performance, and more

With the launch of Borderlands 4 around the corner, Nintendo Switch 2 fans will also be able to enjoy the latest upcoming looter-shooter from Gearbox Studios. Set to arrive on October 3, 2025, a little later than other platforms, Nintendo fans will be able to explore the planet of Kairos to shoot and loot as they please.
Those planning to pick up Borderlands 4 on Nintendo's latest hybrid console, here's all you need to know about this version. Read on for more details.
All Borderlands 4 Nintendo Switch 2 editions, performance, and more
To start, all three editions of the game will launch in September 2025 and become available for Nintendo Switch 2. These include:
- Standard Edition ($69.99)
- Deluxe Edition ($99.99)
- Super Deluxe Edition ($129.99)
Check out our full Borderlands 4 pre-order guide to know more about what's in each edition, including additional skins, story expansions, and more. Additionally, there is a separate, limited Collector's Edition available. Note that it does not come with a copy of the game.
The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 will boast feature parity with the other console and PC versions in terms of features and content, with one exception - local splitscreen, which is not available on Nintendo's hybrid portable.
This is because it targets 30 FPS performance, as opposed to 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X. A hypothetical splitscreen mode would tank performance, and as such has not been included. Besides that, however, it has everything else: from all gameplay and story content, to full cross-play with other platforms in online co-op for up to four players, as well as future support in the form of DLCs.
Additionally, Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive features include local wireless play between consoles, GameChat support for video and chat, and most importantly, Joy-Con 2 Mouse support for smooth aiming and shooting. Lastly, the Virtual Card feature will allow players to use digital copies of the game across different Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, so they can lend it to friends and family.
