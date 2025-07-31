  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Borderlands 4's open-world map might be nearly as big as Skyrim

Borderlands 4's open-world map might be nearly as big as Skyrim

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 31, 2025 17:05 GMT
Borderlands 4 open world map Skyrim
Borderlands 4 may boast a surprsingly vast open world, a first for the franchise (Image via 2K)

The upcoming Borderlands 4 is the biggest series entry to date, and this applies to its open world as well. With the game set in the world of Kairos with a seamless sandbox world in tow, players will be able to explore its sizable world - but how big is it? Some fans may already have the answer to that question. As per Reddit user u/sherhazan, it might be comparable to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Ad

Bethesda's 2011 open-world action RPG is one of the most iconic sandbox games out there, so for a Borderlands sandbox world to be comparable would be interesting. Here are the details.

Also Read: All returning characters confirmed in Borderlands 4 so far

Borderlands 4's open world is allegedly 33 sq km, comparable to Skyrim

Vehicles will be key for navigating the open world in the upcoming sci-fi looter shooter (Image via 2K)
Vehicles will be key for navigating the open world in the upcoming sci-fi looter shooter (Image via 2K)

Reddit user u/sherhazan deduced the world map size from the recent Borderlands 4 State of Play showcase, where the developers at Gearbox walked through the PS5 build of the game. To summarize, they determined the distance traveled between two points and, based on that scale, calculated an estimate for the playable portion of the map.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While the full map, which is public information at this point, comes out at 54.4 sq km as per the output of a custom script written by the user, only taking in the playable land mass brings this number down to 32.64 sq km. This is quite comparable to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which is about 37 sq km in size.

Also Read: Does Borderlands 4 have co-op and crossplay?

Ad

While the number pales in comparison to other modern open-world titles like The Crew, Just Cause 3, and Xenoblade Chronicles X, it is still a big deal for the franchise. The series has traditionally featured mini-sandboxes cut off by loading screens.

Borderlands 4, in comparison, goes a step further and features a seamless world with no waiting or cuts to load. Additionally, while 32 sq km will still be big for many players, the game features vehicles that will ease the burden of traversal, as the franchise has done in past entries.

Ad

Regardless, we will have to wait and see for ourselves when Borderlands 4 launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12, 2025. Note that the Nintendo Switch 2 version will arrive on October 3, 2025.

Also Read: Borderlands 4 will finally include a solution for Claptrap's big problem

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications