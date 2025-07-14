Borderlands 4 will finally include a solution for Claptrap's big problem

The universally beloved yet hated mascot, Claptrap, is returning in Borderlands 4. The developers at Gearbox have released a new trailer for the uniwheeled, talkative robot who has been a series mainstay since its 2009 debut. While he undoubtedly is the life of the party in any title he appears in, his chatterbox nature does mean his onslaught of verbal jokes and puns can get grating for some.

For those fans, the newest game in the franchise has a solution: a tweakable voice slider that allows players to determine how talkative they want Claptrap to be in their playthrough of the upcoming sci-fi looter-shooter RPG.

Borderlands 4 includes a dialogue volume slider for Claptrap

Speaking in the new trailer video, project narrative director Sam Winkler joked that they are "legally" obliged to include Claptrap in the new series entry, so fans expecting him to be shoved to the sidelines or worse (like being trashed for good) will be sorely disappointed. Despite the robot's overbearing personality, he is still the face of the franchise.

That said, this new series installment aims to be a game that appeals to as many players as possible, including newcomers, as evident in the inclusion of new quality-of-life features and accessibility options. The Claptrap dialog voice slider falls under this, allowing longtime players who have had enough of his humor to adjust how talkative they want him to be.

While it is unclear at this point to what degree this option will be tweakable, he will no doubt play a semi-major role, as he has in past games. Claptrap will once again be leading the Crimson Resistance. He is now allied with a new set of Vault Hunters to face off against the tyrannical Timekeeper on the all-new planet setting of Kairos.

Borderlands 4 will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12, 2025. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is also in development.

