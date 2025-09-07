Do you need to play Borderlands 3 before Borderlands 4?

On top of featuring an all-new story of action and chaos, Borderlands 4, the latest chapter, boasts the most ambitious gameplay we've seen in the series so far. Set on the planet of Kairos, players will step into the shoes of a new set of Vault Hunters who find themselves at the crossroads of a power struggle between two warring factions.
That said, will new players be able to grasp what's going on from a story perspective? Or do they need to play the predecessor entry, Borderlands 3, for the full picture? Simply put, the answer is no. Here's why.
Borderlands 3 is not a requirement to play Borderlands 4
Since the game takes place on an all-new planet, one that both newcomers and longtime fans are unfamiliar with, it is not necessary to play Borderlands 3 before tackling the newest iteration. This includes the debut of the new antagonist, the Timekeeper, and his terrifying army of synthetic soldiers.
However, since Borderlands 4 is a direct sequel, although playing Borderlands 3 is not necessary for playing the game, we recommend playing the latter. In short, it is set after the finale of the last game, where the Siren Vault Hunter Lilith teleports the moon Elpis to avoid the Great Vault of Pandora from opening.
This brings the moon in contact with Kairos, causing it to crash into the barrier that kept it hidden away from the rest of the world, and expose the tyrant Timekeeper's ruthless domain for outsiders to see. Additionally, several returning characters from the past entry also make it over.
This doesn't just include series mainstays, like the beloved one-wheeled bot Claptrap, but also past Vault Hunters that are now NPCs. One example of this is Zane Flynt, who will aid the new Vault Hunters in their rebellion against the Timekeeper. In fact, Borderlands 4 also expands further on the lore and worldbuilding from games older than its predecessor.
For example, the Eridian entity The Watcher, first encountered in the side-game Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel!, is also confirmed to return as per past gameplay demo showcases for Borderlands 4. It could be that this conflict on Kairos is the "war" that he was talking about in the finale to 2K Australia's 2014 Borderlands entry.
So, in other words, there are plenty of lore nuggets for longtime series fans to munch on, and knowing at least what happened in Borderlands 3 will no doubt enhance players' immersion and enjoyment of Borderlands 4.
However, that game is a big time sink in itself, thanks to its expansive campaign and DLCs, so those who do not want to invest in it can dive into the latest entry without hesitation.
Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is scheduled to arrive on October 3, 2025.