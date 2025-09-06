Borderlands 4: All voice actors

Ahead of its upcoming release, Gearbox Software has released the list of voice actors for Borderlands 4. This includes the cast reprising the main stars of the show –the four playable Vault Hunters. As the biggest series entry yet from developer Gearbox Software, many of the voice actors are popular names that fans will no doubt be delighted to see.

Without further ado, here is the full voice cast revealed for Borderlands 4 so far. Read on to know more.

All voice actors in Borderlands 4 confirmed

Judy Alice Lee

Judy Alice Lee as Vex (Image via IMDB/2K)

Korean-American voice actor Judy Alice Lee will portray the rebellious Siren Vex in her full chaotic glory as she summons minions to aid her in the heat of battle across the war-torn Kairos.

Lee is also known for her roles across other high-profile video games, such as Marvel Rivals (Luan Snow), Hades 2 (Melinoe), Diablo 4 (Neyrelle), and Genshin Impact (Yun Jin). She also has some TV show experience under her belt, including Star Wars: Visions (Master Moru) and Jentry Chau vs The Underworld (Min Jae).

Alejandro Saab

Alejandro Saab as Rafa (Image via IMDB/2K)

Alejandro Saab will be stepping into the boots of the ex-Tediore EXO Soldier Rafa in Borderlands 4, armed with high-tech gear and a ton of humor. He is known for his roles across various animated shows as well as hit video games.

Examples for the former include the likes of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku (as Gabimaru) and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (as Naomasa Tsukauchi). The latter comprises Persona 3 Reload (Akihiko Sanada), Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Jun Oda), Honkai Star Rail (Jing Yuan), and Date Everything! (Dunk).

Ray Chase

Ray Chase as Amon (Image via IMDB/2K)

As the shield-and-arms bearing behemoth Forgeknight Amon, Ray Clause is set to deliver a bombastic performance in Borderlands 4. He is a big name in the entertainment space, known for his popular roles in massive shows like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Tengen Uzui), Jujutsu Kaisen (Ryomen Sukuna), Solo Leveling (Rakan), and X-Men '97 (Cyclops).

His star-studded portfolio doesn't stop there. In addition to the upcoming sci-fi looter shooter, he has starred in past games like Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Ridge Frost), Dune: Awakening (Ghavouri), and Street Fighter 6 (Guile).

Kimberly Brooks

Kimberly Brooks as Harlowe (Image via IMDB/2K)

Kimberly Brooks has been an industry staple across many iconic TV shows. This includes heavy hitters such as The Simpsons (Janey Powell), Batman: Caped Crusader (Ramona), Arcane (Sky), and more.

In Borderlands 4, she will be the voice of Harlowe the Gravitar, the science-crazed Vault Hunter with the power to trap and debuff foes. Her work in video games includes Redfall (Rebecca Mitchell), Destiny 2: Lightfall (Xivu Arath), No More Heroes 3 (Shinobu Jacobs), and Psychonauts 2 (Hollis Forsythe).

Borderlands 4 arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12, 2025. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is slated for launch on October 3, 2025.

