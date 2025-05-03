Is Borderlands 4 open-world?

If you love the franchise and are hyped about the next instalment, you might be wondering if Borderlands 4 is an open-world experience. The planet of Kairos, home to the Timekeeper and his Order army, is divided into four regions. We're yet to see all of them, but based on gameplay showcased thus far, the planet is vast. However, the game does not have an open-world setting.

While you can free roam about most of the map without much hindrance, it's not an open-world experience. We could call this a semi-open world, but that would be it. Nevertheless, given the size of the previous Borderlands maps, there will be plenty to see and do here as well.

Will Borderlands 4 have fast-travel?

Communications Balloons are going to serve as fast-travel points (Image via 2K)

Yes, fast-travel will be present, but you'll have to do a bit of work to activate it. In Borderlands 4, Silos will act as Fast Travel Stations. Once you secure them for the Crimson Resistance, you will be able to fast-travel to and from the location to another fast-travel point.

Here is what the developers had to say:

"Silos houses old decommissioned Order tech that you can highjack for the Crimson Resistance. With the help of ECHO-4, we'll hack into their network and release a Communications Balloon. Now that we're in charge we can fast-travel to the Silo. And as a bonus, it's revealed the approximate location of a Vault Key Fragment. Another nice thing about Silos is you can zipline up and take off."

In addition to being a fast-travel point, you will also be able to use Communications Balloons to get some air time and move a considerable distance before landing back again. This will be faster than walking, so make use of it whenever you can. That said, some Vault Hunters may be faster than others, so if you're looking to move about quickly, choose your character carefully.

Wind in your hair, and carnage all around you (Image via 2K)

Alternatively, you will be able to use your personalized Digirunner vehicle at will and jet-boost your way toward the horizon. Before you ask, yes, the vehicle does have guns that will blast enemies apart. Nothing like scooting and shooting. There's no need to slow down on the carnage while moving from place to place.

On an ending note, while the latest installment in the franchise is not an open-world experience, you will still have the freedom to move about a lot. Certain regions, parts of a region, or specific areas may be locked until the storyline progresses, but that's not something new in Borderlands; that's just how things have been since the start.

