Borderlands 4 post-launch DLC roadmap revealed

The latest PAX West 2025 panel for Borderlands 4 was quite enlightening regarding the upcoming looter-shooter from Gearbox Software. One of the key points of discussion was post-launch DLC and what players can expect from it. From new story content and cosmetics to fresh raid bosses and weapons, the journey is not over even after the credits roll.

Here's everything revealed thus far about post-launch DLC for Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 to get new story content, bosses, weapons, and more via post-launch DLC

Borderlands 4 DLC roadmap (image via 2K)

As showcased during the event, a steady swathe of new updates and additions to Borderlands 4 will follow post-launch, starting from the final half of 2025 to early 2026 and beyond.

Q1 2025

1) Free Content 1

Seasonal Mini-Event: Horrors of Kairos

New Legendary Weapons

New Cosmetics

New Weather Variant

2) Bounty Pack 1 Premium Content

New Missions & Bosses

New Legendary Gear

Vault Card (with 24 Cosmetics & 4 pieces of re-rollable Gear)

1 Vault Hunter Style

1 ECHO-4 Drone Skin

1 Vehicle

3) Free Content 2

Invincible Boss 1 (High-Level Boss Variant and Arena)

New Legendary Weapons

Additional Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode level

Q1 2026

1) Bounty Pack 2 Premium Content

New Missions & Bosses

New Legendary Gear

Vault Card (with 24 Cosmetics & 4 pieces of re-rollable Gear)

1 Player Skin

1 ECHO-4 Drone Skin

1 Vehicle

2) Story Pack 1 Premium Content

New Vault Hunter

New Main Story Missions

New Map Zone

New Side Missions

New Legendary Gear

New Cosmetics (4 Vault Hunter Heads & Styles, 4 Weapon Skins, 2 Vehicle Skins, 3 ECHO-4 Drone skins, 6 Attachments, 1 ECHO-4 Frame)

On the free side of things, all players will be able to avail of the Seasonal Events, which return from Borderlands 3, and the first one, Horrors of Kairos, will be a horror-themed event. Additional cosmetics are also nice, and longtime fans will be delighted to see the return of the Invincible raid bosses.

The premium content features Bounty Packs, which boast missions centered on various characters, new Legendary items, more cosmetics, and the return of Vault Cards from Borderlands 3. The Story Packs will be the traditional narrative-focused DLC that we have seen in the past, like Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep in Borderlands 2.

The devs also shed some light on these Story Packs, revealing that fans will be able to kill a much-hated character in one of them. Additionally, the first story DLC has been namedropped as Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, a new cosmic horror experience that takes inspiration from the Guns, Love, and Tentacles paid DLC for Borderlands 3.

This DLC stars the iconic mechanic from the series' past who finds herself in an eerie tundra tucked away in an all-new region amid some creepy strangeness, with bespoke enemies, bosses, and gear to encounter. All of this is on top of weekly challenges like Encore Bosses and Wildcard Missions, plus the return of Maurice's Black Market vendor from Borderlands 3, whose spawn location changes periodically.

Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The Nintendo Switch 2 version arrives on October 3, 2025.

