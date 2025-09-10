Borderlands 4 Amon Skill tree: A complete guide

Amon the Forgeknight is Borderlands 4’s resident tank, and promises to have some truly spectacular skills. Raised in a Vault monster-worshipping cult, he’s the only survivor of the monster going wild and consuming his clan. Using his weaponized drones, he can adapt to whatever chaos is going on around him. He can even use his Forgeskills to add bonus utility to his Action skills.

Ad

There’s a lot to love about this Vault Hunter, and if you’re looking for someone who is durable, while still being powerful, we recommend Amon as your Vault Hunter of choice when Borderlands 4 launches. Here’s what you need to know about this grizzled warrior-poet, who's goal in life is to destroy as many Vault monsters as possible.

All Action Skills for Amon in Borderlands 4

Like any other Vault Hunter in Borderlands 4, Amon has a trio of Action Skills you can pick from. Each Action Skill is also tied to one of the Skill Trees, so it’s important to plan ahead. You can only equip one at a time, but they will all prove invaluable, thanks to his incredible Class Trait.

Ad

Trending

Onslaughter

Scourge

Crucible

1) Onslaughter (Calamity Skill Tree)

Amon overloads his Forgefist, gaining constant Shield Regeneration, Bonus Incendiary Damage with Guns, and increased Movement Speed. Press Action Skill or Melee to Rocket Punch, Dashing to target enemy, dealing Incendiary Melee Attack Damage in a short-ranged Cone, and causing Stagger. Bosses cannot be Staggered, and Badasses have a chance to be Staggered.

Rocket Fist Damage: 239

Shield Restore: 10%

Bonus Burn Damage: 25%

Movement Speed: 30%

Duration: 18 seconds

Cooldown Time: 50 seconds

Ad

2) Scourge (Vengeance Skill Tree)

Amon equips a Forgeshield that absorbs all frontal Damage as Vengeance. Whenever the Vengeance Meter is filled, Forgeshield provides Damage Reduction instead. Vengeance drains rapidly if it has not been gained recently. Press Action Skill to launch a Forgewave, dealing Cryo Ordnance Damage to enemies it passes through, consuming Vengeance to increase Damage Dealt.

Maximum Fire: 185

Damage Reduction: 60%

Forging Wave Damage: 49

Vengeance Fire Consumption: 20% when using Oil Sea

Duration: 20 seconds

Cooldown: 70 seconds

Ad

3) Crucible (Cybernetics Skill Tree)

Charge Skill (3). Amon readies Forgeaxes that can be thrown and picked up off the ground to refund Cooldown. Can throw a Flame Axe, dealing Incendiary Melee Damage, or a Frost Axe, dealing Cryo Melee Damage. Enemies damaged by Forgeaxes are Primed for a Duration, and will Detonate when they die or are damaged by a Forgeskill dealing Damage to nearby enemies.

Forged Axe Damage: 104

Detonation Damage: 107 per stack ready state

Waiting Time: 10 seconds

Maximum Stacks: 10

Cooldown: 20 seconds (Return 50% when picking up Axe)

Ad

What is Amon’s Class Trait skill in Borderlands 4?

Amon’s Class Trait in Borderlands 4 is the powerful Forgeskill. Depending on which Action Skill he’s equipped with, Amon will gain different Forgeskills. Forgeskills can be activated by pressing and holding an Action Skill.

Molten Slam (Onslaughter Action Skill equipped): Press and hold Action Skill to Slam a Molten Forgehammer into the ground, dealing Incendiary Melee Damage to enemies in a large area.

Press and hold Action Skill to Slam a Molten Forgehammer into the ground, dealing Incendiary Melee Damage to enemies in a large area. Firewall (Scourge Action Skill equipped): Press and hold Action Skill to deploy a Firewall that absorbs enemy Projectiles, and grants Friendly Projectiles that pass through it increased Damage and Projectile Speed. Absorbed Damage is converted into Vengeance if Scourge is active. Enemies near Firewall take Incendiary Status Effect Damage over time.

Press and hold Action Skill to deploy a Firewall that absorbs enemy Projectiles, and grants Friendly Projectiles that pass through it increased Damage and Projectile Speed. Absorbed Damage is converted into Vengeance if Scourge is active. Enemies near Firewall take Incendiary Status Effect Damage over time. Double-Edge (Crucible Action Skill equipped): Press and hold Action Skill to throw a twinned Forgeaxe, dealing Cryo Melee Damage to enemies it passes through and returning to Amon, dealing Incendiary Melee Damage on the way back.

Ad

All Passives and Augments on Amon’s Skill Tree in Borderlands 4

Calamity is your go-to for all your Berserker needs (Image via 2K Games)

All Passive Skills in Calamity

Ad

Tier 1 (Default)

Impetus (3): Kill Skill. Amon gains increased Shield Regeneration Rate and Movement Speed for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Shield recovery rate 5% per layer, Movement speed 3% per level, Overlay duration 15 seconds, Maximum number of layers: 3)

Kill Skill. Amon gains increased Shield Regeneration Rate and Movement Speed for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Shield recovery rate 5% per layer, Movement speed 3% per level, Overlay duration 15 seconds, Maximum number of layers: 3) What Burns Within (5): Amon gains increased Incendiary Damage. (Burn Damage +5%)

Amon gains increased Incendiary Damage. (Burn Damage +5%) Discombobulate (5): Amon gains Melee Critical Hit Chance. (Melee Critical Hit Chance +5%)

Amon gains Melee Critical Hit Chance. (Melee Critical Hit Chance +5%) Heavy Plate (5): Amon gains increased Maximum Shield Capacity and Maximum Overshield Capacity. (Maximum Shield Capacity +4%, Max Super Shield Capacity +8%)

Ad

Tier 2 (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Wield the Storm (5): Amon gains increased Status Effect Damage and Status Effect Duration. (Status Effect Damage +5%, Status Effect Duration +5%)

Amon gains increased Status Effect Damage and Status Effect Duration. (Status Effect Damage +5%, Status Effect Duration +5%) Gut Punch (3): Melee Damage and Ordnance Damage have a chance to apply Weakness to enemies for a Duration. Weakened enemies deal reduced Damage, and take increased Damage. Weakness is affected by Status Effect Duration, and is itself considered a Status Effect. (Melee rate +20%, Gun rate +10%, Damage caused by enemies -40%)

Melee Damage and Ordnance Damage have a chance to apply Weakness to enemies for a Duration. Weakened enemies deal reduced Damage, and take increased Damage. Weakness is affected by Status Effect Duration, and is itself considered a Status Effect. (Melee rate +20%, Gun rate +10%, Damage caused by enemies -40%) Tritanium Knuckles (5): Rocket Punch now has two modes, gains increased Radius, and deals Bonus Damage based on Amon’s Maximum Shield Capacity. Pressing Action Skill causes Rocket Punch to deal Incendiary Melee Attack Damage. Pressing Melee causes Rocket Punch to deal Cryo Melee Attack Damage. (Melee Damage +5%, Skill Damage +3%)

Ad

Tier 3 (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

Forged in Steel (1): Amon becomes immune to all Damage for a brief Duration whenever he activates a Forgeskill. (Duration 6 seconds)

Amon becomes immune to all Damage for a brief Duration whenever he activates a Forgeskill. (Duration 6 seconds) Bullet Storm (5): Whenever Amon applies a Status Effect, he gains increased Gun Damage for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Gun damage +1% per layer, Stack duration 10 seconds, Maximum stacks 5)

Whenever Amon applies a Status Effect, he gains increased Gun Damage for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Gun damage +1% per layer, Stack duration 10 seconds, Maximum stacks 5) Momentum (5): Whenever Amon deals Gun Damage, he gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Active skill cooling rate +0.5% per layer, Stack duration 12 seconds, Maximum stacks 20)

Whenever Amon deals Gun Damage, he gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Active skill cooling rate +0.5% per layer, Stack duration 12 seconds, Maximum stacks 20) The Best Defense (1): Amon gains Overshield whenever he deals Melee Damage. (Super Shield +3%)

Ad

Tier 4 Left (Requires 15 skill points to unlock)

Berserk (5): Whenever Amon activates his Forgeskill, he becomes Berserk for a Duration, gaining Slow Immunity, and Bonus Cryo Damage with Gun Damage and Melee Damage. (Bonus Frost Damage +6%)

Whenever Amon activates his Forgeskill, he becomes Berserk for a Duration, gaining Slow Immunity, and Bonus Cryo Damage with Gun Damage and Melee Damage. (Bonus Frost Damage +6%) Bloodlust (5): Whenever Amon’s Shield Breaks, he gains Bloodlust for a Duration, gaining increased Reload Speed and Lifesteal. Bloodlust is also activated on Action Skill Activation. (Reload speed +7%, Lifesteal +3%, Duration 8 seconds)

Tier 5 Left (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Ad

There is Only Red (3): Kill Skill. Whenever Amon kills an enemy while Berserk is active, partially restore Berserk’s Duration, and increase Bonus Cryo Damage from Berserk. (Duration recovery +3 seconds, Bonus Damage +20% per kill, Maximum bonus +200%)

Kill Skill. Whenever Amon kills an enemy while Berserk is active, partially restore Berserk’s Duration, and increase Bonus Cryo Damage from Berserk. (Duration recovery +3 seconds, Bonus Damage +20% per kill, Maximum bonus +200%) Rimebreak (3): Whenever Amon’s Shield Breaks, he partially Restores Shield and Detonates, dealing Cryo Damage to all nearby enemies and Freezing them. (Shield Regeneration +30%, Damage +135, Cooldown 45 seconds)

Whenever Amon’s Shield Breaks, he partially Restores Shield and Detonates, dealing Cryo Damage to all nearby enemies and Freezing them. (Shield Regeneration +30%, Damage +135, Cooldown 45 seconds) Brimming Vigor (5): Amon gains increased Maximum Health Capacity and deals increased Melee Damage the more full his Health is. (Max Health Capacity +6%, Melee Damage +6% when full)

Ad

Tier 6 Left (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

My Touch Is Death (3): Whenever Amon deals Melee Damage, there is a chance to Activate Kill Skills. (Chance +8%)

Tier 4 Middle (Requires 15 skill points to unlock)

Into the Fray (5): Amon gains increased Damage Dealt and Damage Reduction based on his distance from the enemy. The closer the enemy, the greater the bonus. (Damage caused +5% when close, Damage Reduction +14% at close range)

Amon gains increased Damage Dealt and Damage Reduction based on his distance from the enemy. The closer the enemy, the greater the bonus. (Damage caused +5% when close, Damage Reduction +14% at close range) Burning Ramparts (5): Amon gains increased Fire Rate and Status Effect Chance the more full his Shields are. (Fire Rate +3% at full power, Status Effect Rate +6% when full)

Ad

Tier 5 Middle (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Harbinger (5): Kill Skill. Amon gains increased Melee Damage and Maximum Shield Capacity for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Melee Damage +1% per layer, Maximum Shield Capacity +2% per layer, Overlay Duration 20 seconds, Maximum number of layers: 5)

Kill Skill. Amon gains increased Melee Damage and Maximum Shield Capacity for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Melee Damage +1% per layer, Maximum Shield Capacity +2% per layer, Overlay Duration 20 seconds, Maximum number of layers: 5) Rearm (3): Whenever Amon deals Damage with a Melee Attack, his current Gun has its Ammo partially refilled. (Ammo Refill +20% of ammo capacity)

Whenever Amon deals Damage with a Melee Attack, his current Gun has its Ammo partially refilled. (Ammo Refill +20% of ammo capacity) Maiming Strike (3): Gun Critical Hits have a chance to apply Weakness to enemies for a Duration. Weakened enemies deal reduced Damage, and take increased Damage. Weakness is affected by Status Effect Duration, and is itself considered a Status Effect. (Application Rate +8%, Damage caused by enemies -40%, Damage taken by enemies +20%, Duration 8 seconds)

Ad

Tier 6 Middle (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

Mortal Flares (3): Whenever Amon kills a Weakened enemy, they Detonate, dealing Incendiary Melee Damage to nearby enemies. (Radius +33%, Damage storage 40% of the damage dealt)

Tier 4 Right (Requires 15 skill points to unlock)

Catastrophe (5): Whenever Amon applies Shock to an enemy, he gains increased Critical Hit Chance for a Duration. Whenever Amon applies Burning to an enemy, he gains increased Critical Hit Damage for a Duration. Both effects stack separately. (Critical Hit Rate +1% per layer, Critical Damage +2% per layer, Duration 12 seconds)

Whenever Amon applies Shock to an enemy, he gains increased Critical Hit Chance for a Duration. Whenever Amon applies Burning to an enemy, he gains increased Critical Hit Damage for a Duration. Both effects stack separately. (Critical Hit Rate +1% per layer, Critical Damage +2% per layer, Duration 12 seconds) Dragon’s Breath (5): Whenever Amon Activates his Ordnance, his next Gun Shot is converted to Incendiary Damage, Staggering damaged enemies, and gaining increased Damage Dealt. Bosses cannot be Staggered, and Badasses have a chance to be Staggered. (Damage increases +20%)

Ad

Tier 5 Right (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Judgment (5): Amon deals increased Melee Damage to enemies below 50% total HP. (Melee Damage +7%)

Amon deals increased Melee Damage to enemies below 50% total HP. (Melee Damage +7%) Fists of Stone (5): Whenever Amon deals Melee Damage, Restore a percentage of Forgeskill Cooldown. Melee Attacks Double this effect. (Melee attacks will double this effect. Forging Skill Cooldown Recovery +2%)

Whenever Amon deals Melee Damage, Restore a percentage of Forgeskill Cooldown. Melee Attacks Double this effect. (Melee attacks will double this effect. Forging Skill Cooldown Recovery +2%) Crackling Aegis (3): Amon gains increased Status Effect Damage and Ordnance Damage based on his Shields. The fuller his Shield, the greater the effect. (Status Effect Damage +8% when full, Artillery Damage +8% when full)

Ad

Tier 6 Right (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

Electrical Fire (1): Whenever Amon Burns an enemy, he also Shocks them.

Whenever Amon Burns an enemy, he also Shocks them. Whenever Amon Shocks an enemy, he also Burns them. (When Amon electrocutes an enemy, it also burns them. Cooldown 2 seconds)

All Passive Skills in Cybernetics

Who doesn't want to throw awesome elemental axes? (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@RageGamingVideos)

Ad

Tier 1 (Default)

Cast Iron (5): Amon gains increased Forgeskill Cooldown Rate and Gun Handling. (Forging Skill Cooling Rate +5%)

Amon gains increased Forgeskill Cooldown Rate and Gun Handling. (Forging Skill Cooling Rate +5%) Gathering Storm (5): Kill Skill. Amon deals increased Elemental Damage for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Elemental Damage +2% per layer, Stack duration 14 seconds, Maximum number of layers 3)

Kill Skill. Amon deals increased Elemental Damage for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Elemental Damage +2% per layer, Stack duration 14 seconds, Maximum number of layers 3) Executioner (5): Amon gains increased Critical Hit Damage. The effect is doubled for a Duration after dealing Melee Damage. (Reload Speed +5%, Double duration 12 seconds)

Amon gains increased Critical Hit Damage. The effect is doubled for a Duration after dealing Melee Damage. (Reload Speed +5%, Double duration 12 seconds) Get The Lead Out (5): Amon gains increased Reload Speed. The effect is doubled for a Duration after causing a Detonation. (Reload Speed +5%, Double duration 12 seconds)

Ad

Tier 2 (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Destruction Engine (5) : Amon gains increased Forgeskill Damage and Detonation Damage. (Blacksmithing Damage +4%, Detonation Damage +6%)

: Amon gains increased Forgeskill Damage and Detonation Damage. (Blacksmithing Damage +4%, Detonation Damage +6%) Tempered Pyre (5): Forgedrone Skill. Whenever Amon activates his Forgeskill, he spawns an Axe Forgedrone that attacks nearby enemies for a Duration, dealing Incendiary Melee Damage. Activating a Forgeskill while Tempered Pyre is active fully Restores the Duration of all active Forgedrones. (Tomahawk Forge Drone Damage 12, Duration 20 seconds)

Forgedrone Skill. Whenever Amon activates his Forgeskill, he spawns an Axe Forgedrone that attacks nearby enemies for a Duration, dealing Incendiary Melee Damage. Activating a Forgeskill while Tempered Pyre is active fully Restores the Duration of all active Forgedrones. (Tomahawk Forge Drone Damage 12, Duration 20 seconds) Bolt Action (5): Whenever Amon Reloads, his Guns gain Bonus Shock Damage for a Duration. (Bonus Electricity Damage, Duration 4 seconds)

Ad

Tier 3 (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

Bellows (5): Whenever Amon Activates his Forgeskill, he gains increased Gun Damage for a Duration. (Gun Damage +7%, Duration 8 seconds)

Whenever Amon Activates his Forgeskill, he gains increased Gun Damage for a Duration. (Gun Damage +7%, Duration 8 seconds) Twin Tempers (1): Requires a point in Tempered Pyre. Tempered Pyre now spawns an additional Axe Forgedrone that deals Cryo Melee Damage. Forgedrones from Tempered Pyre have reduced Duration. ((Forgedrones from Tempered Pyre have reduced Duration)

Requires a point in Tempered Pyre. Tempered Pyre now spawns an additional Axe Forgedrone that deals Cryo Melee Damage. Forgedrones from Tempered Pyre have reduced Duration. ((Forgedrones from Tempered Pyre have reduced Duration) Vital Organs (5): Kill Skill. Amon gains Critical Hit Chance with Guns for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Gun Critical Hit Rate +2% per level, Stack duration 10 seconds, Maximum number of layers 3)

Kill Skill. Amon gains Critical Hit Chance with Guns for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Gun Critical Hit Rate +2% per level, Stack duration 10 seconds, Maximum number of layers 3) Herald’s Call (5): Amon gains increased Shock Damage. (Electricity Damage +5%)

Ad

Tier 4 Left (Requires 15 skill points to unlock)

Tempered Ice (5): Forgedrone Skill. Whenever Amon activates his Ordnance, he spawns a Hammer Forgedrone that attacks nearby enemies for a Duration, dealing Cryo Melee Damage. (Hammer Forge Drone Damage 17, Duration 25 seconds, Cooldown 30 seconds)

Forgedrone Skill. Whenever Amon activates his Ordnance, he spawns a Hammer Forgedrone that attacks nearby enemies for a Duration, dealing Cryo Melee Damage. (Hammer Forge Drone Damage 17, Duration 25 seconds, Cooldown 30 seconds) Cacophony (5): Amon gains increased Ordnance Damage and Detonation Radius. (Damage +5%, Detonation Radius +7%)

Tier 5 Left (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Masterwork (5): Requires a point in Tempered Ice. Forgedrones gain increased Damage and Duration. (Damage +7%, Duration +5%)

Requires a point in Tempered Ice. Forgedrones gain increased Damage and Duration. (Damage +7%, Duration +5%) Endless Bombardment (5): Grenades have a Chance to refund themselves on use. Heavy Ordnance has a Chance to refund 1 Ammo on damaging enemies. (Grenade Return +6%, Heavy Weapons +6%)

Grenades have a Chance to refund themselves on use. Heavy Ordnance has a Chance to refund 1 Ammo on damaging enemies. (Grenade Return +6%, Heavy Weapons +6%) Stoked (5): Whenever Amon deals Ordnance Damage, he gains increased Fire Rate for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Fire Rate +2% per layer, Stack Duration 12, Maximum number of layers 3)

Ad

Tier 6 Left (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

Ordained Hammer (1): Requires a point in Masterwork. Hammer Forgedrones now deal Ordnance Damage in addition to their other types and gain a Chance to cause a Detonation on damaging enemies, dealing Cryo Damage in an area. (Detonation Rate 25%)

Tier 4 Middle (Requires 15 skill points to unlock)

Blast Furnace (5): Whenever Amon or his Forgedrones Critically Hit an enemy or cause a Detonation, he gains increased Damage Dealt for a Duration. Detonations grant multiple Stacks. (Damage caused +0.25% per layer, Stack Gained on Detonation +5, Stack duration 12 seconds, Maximum number of layers 30)

Whenever Amon or his Forgedrones Critically Hit an enemy or cause a Detonation, he gains increased Damage Dealt for a Duration. Detonations grant multiple Stacks. (Damage caused +0.25% per layer, Stack Gained on Detonation +5, Stack duration 12 seconds, Maximum number of layers 30) Tempered Lightning (5): Forgedrone Skill. Whenever Amon activates his Action Skill, he spawns a Sword Forgedrone that attacks nearby enemies for a Duration, dealing Shock Melee Damage. Activating an Action Skill while Tempered Lightning is active will partially Restore the Duration of all active Forgedrones. (Sword Smithing Drone Damage +9, Duration 18 seconds)

Ad

Tier 5 Middle (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Armor of Contempt (5): Amon gains Overshield when he deals Action Skill Damage. (Super Shield +3%)

Amon gains Overshield when he deals Action Skill Damage. (Super Shield +3%) Lightning Rod (5): Amon’s Gun Shots have a Chance on Critical Hit to spawn an Elemental Bolt, dealing Shock Damage. (Spawn rate 25%, Elemental Thunder Damage +30% of damage dealt, Cooldown 8 seconds)

Amon’s Gun Shots have a Chance on Critical Hit to spawn an Elemental Bolt, dealing Shock Damage. (Spawn rate 25%, Elemental Thunder Damage +30% of damage dealt, Cooldown 8 seconds) Escalation (5): Requires a point in Tempered Lightning. Forgedrones gain increased Attack Speed and Movement Speed. (Attack Speed +3%, Movement speed +3%)

Tier 6 Middle (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

Ad

Honed Point (3): Forgedrones have a Chance to Critically Hit. Whenever a Forgedrone Critically Hits, they partially restore Amon’s Action Skill Cooldown. (Critical Hit Rate +4%, Active SKill Cooldown Recovery +2%)

Tier 4 Right (Requires 15 skill points to unlock)

Permafrost (5): Whenever Amon Freezes an enemy, Cryo Hazard is created under them, dealing Cryo Damage for a Duration. (Damage +2% of damage dealt per second, Duration 8 seconds, Cooldown 15 seconds)

Whenever Amon Freezes an enemy, Cryo Hazard is created under them, dealing Cryo Damage for a Duration. (Damage +2% of damage dealt per second, Duration 8 seconds, Cooldown 15 seconds) Raging Inferno (5): Action Skill Damage has a Chance to Critically Hit and Burn enemies when it does. (Critical Hit Rate +3%, Burn Damage +12% of damage per second)

Ad

Tier 5 Right (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Wildheart (3): Amon gains increased Status Effect Damage and Hazard Damage. (Status Effect Damage +8%, Hazard Damage +8%)

Amon gains increased Status Effect Damage and Hazard Damage. (Status Effect Damage +8%, Hazard Damage +8%) Freezer Burn (5): Dealing Incendiary Damage with Guns increases Cryo Damage for a Duration. Dealing Cryo Damage with Guns increases Incendiary Damage for a Duration. (Cold Damage +6%, Burn Damage +6%, Duration 12 seconds)

Dealing Incendiary Damage with Guns increases Cryo Damage for a Duration. Dealing Cryo Damage with Guns increases Incendiary Damage for a Duration. (Cold Damage +6%, Burn Damage +6%, Duration 12 seconds) Reactive Armor (3): Detonations partially Restore Amon’s Shield and Ordnance Cooldown. (Shield Regeneration +6%)

Tier 6 Right (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

Ad

Reverse Explosion (1): Whenever Amon deals Forgeskill Damage, he creates a Drone Singularity for a Duration. (Duration 8 seconds, Cooldown 60 seconds)

All Passive Skills in Vengeance

Vengeance is for those tanky folks that also like doing tons of Cryo damage (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@RageGamingVideos)

Ad

Tier 1 (Default)

Wrath of Nature (5): Amon gains increased Status Effect Application Chance and Cryo Effectiveness. This effect is Doubled when his Action Skill is active. (Status Effect Application Rate +5%, Freezing Efficiency +5%)

Amon gains increased Status Effect Application Chance and Cryo Effectiveness. This effect is Doubled when his Action Skill is active. (Status Effect Application Rate +5%, Freezing Efficiency +5%) Scorched Kairos (5): Amon gains increased Ordnance Damage and Magazine Size. (Artillery damage +4%, Magazine Capacity +4%)

Amon gains increased Ordnance Damage and Magazine Size. (Artillery damage +4%, Magazine Capacity +4%) The Thrill (3): Amon gains Missing Health Regeneration. Every time Amon takes or absorbs Non-Status Effect Damage, he gains a Stack of Resolute for a Duration, which increases this effect. (Health Regeneration +2%, Health Value Recovery Rate +10% for each layer of determination and courage, Stack Duration 14 seconds, Maximum number of layers 20)

Amon gains Missing Health Regeneration. Every time Amon takes or absorbs Non-Status Effect Damage, he gains a Stack of Resolute for a Duration, which increases this effect. (Health Regeneration +2%, Health Value Recovery Rate +10% for each layer of determination and courage, Stack Duration 14 seconds, Maximum number of layers 20) Battleborn (5): Amon gains increased Gun Damage the more Full his Health. This effect is Doubled while Amon is at Maximum Health. (Max Health Capacity +5%, Repair Kit Healing +5%)

Ad

Tier 2 (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Eternal (5): Amon gains increased Action Skill Duration and Gun Swap Speed. (Active SKill Duration +4%, Gun switching speed +6.67%)

Amon gains increased Action Skill Duration and Gun Swap Speed. (Active SKill Duration +4%, Gun switching speed +6.67%) Tail of the Comet (5): Whenever Amon deals Ordnance Damage, there is a Chance to apply a Cryo Status Effect that deals Cryo Damage over time for a Duration. Tail of the Comet is affected by Status Effect Application Chance. (Freeze Application Rate 20%, Damage +15% of damage per second, Duration 4 seconds)

Whenever Amon deals Ordnance Damage, there is a Chance to apply a Cryo Status Effect that deals Cryo Damage over time for a Duration. Tail of the Comet is affected by Status Effect Application Chance. (Freeze Application Rate 20%, Damage +15% of damage per second, Duration 4 seconds) Scar Tissue (5): Amon gains increased Maximum Health Capacity and Repkit Healing. (Gun Damage +3% when full)

Ad

Tier 3 (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

Bullet Hail (5): Amon’s Gun Shots have a Chance to Ricochet as an Elemental Shard, dealing Cryo Damage. (Chance +3%, Damage 50% of the damage dealt)

Amon’s Gun Shots have a Chance to Ricochet as an Elemental Shard, dealing Cryo Damage. (Chance +3%, Damage 50% of the damage dealt) Machinist (3): Kill Skill. Amon Restores a percentage of Ordnance Cooldown. (Artillery Cooldown Recovery +7%)

Kill Skill. Amon Restores a percentage of Ordnance Cooldown. (Artillery Cooldown Recovery +7%) Ancient Ways (5): Amon deals increased Cryo Damage. (Cold Damage +5%)

Amon deals increased Cryo Damage. (Cold Damage +5%) Warrior’s Cup (5): Whenever Amon uses a Repkit while his Action Skill is active, partially restore Action Skill Duration. (Active Skill Duration Recovery +6%)

Ad

Tier 4 Left (Requires 15 skill points to unlock)

Wildfire (5): Amon gains increased Ricochet Damage, Burning Damage, and Burning Duration. (Bounce Damage +5%, Burn Damage +3%, Burning Duration +3%)

Amon gains increased Ricochet Damage, Burning Damage, and Burning Duration. (Bounce Damage +5%, Burn Damage +3%, Burning Duration +3%) Burning Rage (5): Kill Skill. Killing an enemy with Incendiary Damage will grant a Stack of Flame Affinity for a Duration. Flame Affinity Stacks grant increased Reload Speed and Action Skill Cooldown Rate. (Reload Speed +0.8% per layer, Active Skill Cooldown +1.2% per level, Stack duration 30 seconds, Maximum number of layers 5)

Ad

Tier 5 Left (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Ballistic Bulwark (5): Amon gains Overshield when he deals Ordnance Damage. (Super Shield +4%)

Amon gains Overshield when he deals Ordnance Damage. (Super Shield +4%) Discus Infernus (5): Whenever Amon applies Burning to an enemy, he gains increased Fire Rate for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Fire Rate +1.5% per layer, Stacking duration 7 seconds, Maximum number of layers 3)

Whenever Amon applies Burning to an enemy, he gains increased Fire Rate for a Duration. This effect can stack. (Fire Rate +1.5% per layer, Stacking duration 7 seconds, Maximum number of layers 3) Worldbreaker (5): Whenever Amon Ground Slams, he consumes all Flame Affinity Stacks to create a Flame Fissure in front of him, dealing Incendiary Melee Damage to all enemies hit. Worldbreaker deals Bonus Damage for each Stack of Flame Affinity consumed. (Damage +54, Bonus Damage +20% per layer, Cooldown 60 seconds)

Ad

Tier 6 Left (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

Cooling Mantle (1): Kill Skill. Partially Restore Worldbreaker’s Cooldown. (Cooldown Recovery every 6 seconds)

Tier 4 Middle (Requires 15 skill points to unlock)

Icy Rage (5): Kill Skill. Killing an enemy with Cryo Damage will grant a Stack of Cryo Affinity for a Duration. Cryo Affinity Stacks grant increased Gun Damage. (Gun Damage +1% per layer, Overlay duration 30 seconds, Maximum number of layers 5)

Kill Skill. Killing an enemy with Cryo Damage will grant a Stack of Cryo Affinity for a Duration. Cryo Affinity Stacks grant increased Gun Damage. (Gun Damage +1% per layer, Overlay duration 30 seconds, Maximum number of layers 5) Northern Wind (5): Amon’s Gun Critical Hits have a Chance to apply additional Slow to enemies, as if dealt Cryo Damage. Chance is Doubled while his Action Skill is active. (Slow Rate +4%)

Ad

Tier 5 Middle (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Winter’s Kiss (5): Requires a point in Icy Rage. Whenever Amon deals Ordnance Damage, he consumes a Stack of Cryo Affinity for each nearby enemy to spawn an Elemental Shard, dealing Cryo Damage in an area. (Damage +7.5% of damage dealt)

Requires a point in Icy Rage. Whenever Amon deals Ordnance Damage, he consumes a Stack of Cryo Affinity for each nearby enemy to spawn an Elemental Shard, dealing Cryo Damage in an area. (Damage +7.5% of damage dealt) Primal Surge (5): Whenever Amon applies a Status Effect to an enemy, there is a Chance to partially restore his Shield and Ammo. (Chance 33%, Shield Regeneration +3%, Ammo Recovery +6%)

Whenever Amon applies a Status Effect to an enemy, there is a Chance to partially restore his Shield and Ammo. (Chance 33%, Shield Regeneration +3%, Ammo Recovery +6%) Age of Ice (5): Amon deals increased Damage to Frozen enemies and Bosses. (Damage +5%)

Ad

Tier 6 Middle (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

Caroming Shard (3): Requires a point in Winter’s Kiss. Elemental Shard has a Chance to Ricochet. (Chance +10%)

Tier 4 Right (Requires 15 skill points to unlock)

Blackout (5): Ordnance Damage has a Chance to Critically Hit, and Shock enemies when they do. (Critical Hit Rage +3%)

Ordnance Damage has a Chance to Critically Hit, and Shock enemies when they do. (Critical Hit Rage +3%) Thunderous Rage (5): Kill Skill. Killing an enemy with Shock Damage will grant a Stack of Shock Affinity for a Duration. Shock Affinity Stacks grant increased Critical Hit Damage. (Critical Damage +1% per layer, overlay duration 30 seconds, Maximum number of layers 5)

Ad

Tier 5 Right (Requires 5 skill points to unlock)

Tactician (5): While Hipfiring, Amon gains increased Fire Rate, but decreased Gun Handling. While Aiming, Amon gains increased Gun Damage and Gun Handling. (Fire Rate +4% when Hip Firing, Hip-Fire Gun Handling -6%, Gun Damage +5% when aiming, Aiming Gun Control +6%)

While Hipfiring, Amon gains increased Fire Rate, but decreased Gun Handling. While Aiming, Amon gains increased Gun Damage and Gun Handling. (Fire Rate +4% when Hip Firing, Hip-Fire Gun Handling -6%, Gun Damage +5% when aiming, Aiming Gun Control +6%) Smelter (5): Kill Skill. Amon Restores a percentage of Forgeskill Cooldown. (Forging Skill Cooldown Recovery +3%)

Kill Skill. Amon Restores a percentage of Forgeskill Cooldown. (Forging Skill Cooldown Recovery +3%) Strike the Anvil (5): Requires a point in Thunderous Rage. Whenever Amon deals Action Skill Damage, he consumes a Stack of Shock Affinity to cause an Elemental Bolt to strike that enemy, dealing Shock Damage. (Damage +12.5% of damage dealt)

Ad

Tier 6 Right (Requires 10 skill points to unlock)

High Voltage (1): Elemental Bolts now Stagger enemies, and consume an additional Stack of Shock Affinity to Multiply Damage Dealt. Bosses cannot be Staggered, and Badasses have a reduced Chance to be Staggered. (Damage Multiplier 200%)

All Augments in Calamity

(Tier 2) Pyroclast: Whenever Onslaughter is activated, Amon fully Restores his Health and Shield, and is surrounded by a Forgestorm that deals Incendiary Status Effect Damage to nearby enemies over time. Kill Skill. Killing an enemy inside of the Forgestorm restores Amon’s Action Skill Duration, and increases Forgestorm’s Damage. (Forge Storm Duration 40 per second, Active skill duration recovery 20%, Forge Storm damage multiplier 20% per kill, Maximum damage multiplier 200%)

Whenever Onslaughter is activated, Amon fully Restores his Health and Shield, and is surrounded by a Forgestorm that deals Incendiary Status Effect Damage to nearby enemies over time. Kill Skill. Killing an enemy inside of the Forgestorm restores Amon’s Action Skill Duration, and increases Forgestorm’s Damage. (Forge Storm Duration 40 per second, Active skill duration recovery 20%, Forge Storm damage multiplier 20% per kill, Maximum damage multiplier 200%) (Tier 2) Thermal Diffusion: Rocket Punch now has two modes, gains increased Radius, and deals Bonus Damage based on Amon’s Maximum Shield Capacity.

Rocket Punch now has two modes, gains increased Radius, and deals Bonus Damage based on Amon’s Maximum Shield Capacity. Pressing Action Skill causes Rocket Punch to deal Incendiary Melee Attack Damage. Pressing Melee causes Rocket Punch to deal Cryo Melee Attack Damage. (Pressing Rocket Fist will deal freezing melee attack damage. Rocket Fist Radius +100%, Bonus Damage 20% of maximum shield capacity)

(Tier 4 Left) Fellfrost: Pressing Action Skill immediately after a Rocket Punch causes Amon to use a follow-up attack, dealing Cryo Melee Attack Damage in a large area in front of Amon. Non-Boss enemies hit below 25% Total HP are killed. (Follow-up attack damage 491)

Pressing Action Skill immediately after a Rocket Punch causes Amon to use a follow-up attack, dealing Cryo Melee Attack Damage in a large area in front of Amon. Non-Boss enemies hit below 25% Total HP are killed. (Follow-up attack damage 491) (Tier 4 Middle) Force of Nature: While Onslaughter is active, Gun Damage dealt to enemies will Prime them for a Duration, and will Detonate when they die or are damaged by a Forgeskill, dealing Incendiary Damage to nearby enemies. Detonations can also be caused by Melee Attack Damage, but deal less Damage. This effect can stack. (Detonation Damage 673 per stack ready to go, Waiting Duration 10 seconds, Melee Explosion Multiplier 50%, Maximum Number of Layers to be sent: 10)

While Onslaughter is active, Gun Damage dealt to enemies will Prime them for a Duration, and will Detonate when they die or are damaged by a Forgeskill, dealing Incendiary Damage to nearby enemies. Detonations can also be caused by Melee Attack Damage, but deal less Damage. This effect can stack. (Detonation Damage 673 per stack ready to go, Waiting Duration 10 seconds, Melee Explosion Multiplier 50%, Maximum Number of Layers to be sent: 10) (Tier 4 Right) Fulminating Fist: Amon gains increased Status Effect Chance while Onslaughter is active. Pressing Action Skill launches a concentrated Lightning Wave that deals Shock Melee Attack Damage to enemies it passes through. (Lightning Wave Damage 190, Status Effect Rate +30%)

Ad

All Augments in Cybernetics

(Tier 2) Axe and Stone: Amon gains increased Movement Speed for a Duration after damaging an enemy with a Forgeaxe, and can Detonate Primed enemies with a Melee Attack. Detonating a Flame Axe restores Action Skill Cooldown. Detonating a Cryo Axe restores Ordnance Cooldown. (Movement Speed +40%, Movement Speed du ration 4 seconds, Active Skill Cooldown Recovery 33%, Gun Cooldown Recovery 33%)

Amon gains increased Movement Speed for a Duration after damaging an enemy with a Forgeaxe, and can Detonate Primed enemies with a Melee Attack. Detonating a Flame Axe restores Action Skill Cooldown. Detonating a Cryo Axe restores Ordnance Cooldown. (Movement Speed +40%, Movement Speed du ration 4 seconds, Active Skill Cooldown Recovery 33%, Gun Cooldown Recovery 33%) (Tier 2) Endless War: Primed enemies take increased Gun Damage for each stack of Prime. If Amon Detonates a Primed enemy, a new Forgeaxe is spawned that seeks out a nearby enemy. (Cooldown 2 seconds, Firearm Damage Received +15% for each stack of Ready Fire)

Primed enemies take increased Gun Damage for each stack of Prime. If Amon Detonates a Primed enemy, a new Forgeaxe is spawned that seeks out a nearby enemy. (Cooldown 2 seconds, Firearm Damage Received +15% for each stack of Ready Fire) (Tier 4 Left) Hour of the Hammer: Amon now readies Forgehammers, choosing Frost or Shock. Enemies damaged by Forgehammer are Primed for a Duration, and will Detonate when they die or are damaged by a Forgeskill, dealing Damage to nearby enemies. Can throw a Cryo Hammer, dealing Cryo Melee Damage in an area on impact, or a Shock Hammer, dealing Shock Melee Damage in an area on impact. (Forging Hammer Damage 442)

Amon now readies Forgehammers, choosing Frost or Shock. Enemies damaged by Forgehammer are Primed for a Duration, and will Detonate when they die or are damaged by a Forgeskill, dealing Damage to nearby enemies. Can throw a Cryo Hammer, dealing Cryo Melee Damage in an area on impact, or a Shock Hammer, dealing Shock Melee Damage in an area on impact. (Forging Hammer Damage 442) (Tier 4 Middle) Blade Tempest: Amon now readies Forgeswords, choosing Flame or Shock. Whenever activated, consume all Charges to launch a Barrage of Forgeswords. Enemies damaged by Forgeswords are Primed for a Duration, and will Detonate when they die or are damaged by a Forgeskill dealing Damage to the target, but none to nearby enemies. Can fire a Barrage of Flame Swords, dealing Incendiary Melee Damage, or a Barrage of Shock Swords, dealing Shock Melee Damage. This effect can stack. (Forged Sword Damage 222, Detonation Damage 242 per stack ready to go, Forged Swords 3 uses each )

Amon now readies Forgeswords, choosing Flame or Shock. Whenever activated, consume all Charges to launch a Barrage of Forgeswords. Enemies damaged by Forgeswords are Primed for a Duration, and will Detonate when they die or are damaged by a Forgeskill dealing Damage to the target, but none to nearby enemies. Can fire a Barrage of Flame Swords, dealing Incendiary Melee Damage, or a Barrage of Shock Swords, dealing Shock Melee Damage. This effect can stack. (Forged Sword Damage 222, Detonation Damage 242 per stack ready to go, Forged Swords 3 uses each (Tier 4 Right) Searing Cold: Frost Axes apply Freeze on impact. Flame Axes now pass through enemies.

Ad

All Augments in Vengeance

(Tier 2) Blastchill: Forgewaves now consume more Vengeance and explode on impact, dealing Cryo Ordnance Damage in an area. Explosion Radius is further increased if the Forgewave passes through Firewall. (Revenge Rage Cost +10%, Radius +50%)

Forgewaves now consume more Vengeance and explode on impact, dealing Cryo Ordnance Damage in an area. Explosion Radius is further increased if the Forgewave passes through Firewall. (Revenge Rage Cost +10%, Radius +50%) (Tier 2) Cryonic Thrum: While Scourge is active, Amon Taunts enemies and sends out a Cryonic Pulse every second, dealing Cryo Damage to enemies, and restoring Allies’ Health. While Aiming, Amon’s Movement Speed is reduced, but Amon gains Bonus Cryo Damage with Guns and consumes Vengeance on each Gun Shot. (Pulse Damage 20, HP Restore 40, Movement Speed -50% while aiming, Bonus Cold Damage 30%, Revenge Rage Cost 2.5%)

While Scourge is active, Amon Taunts enemies and sends out a Cryonic Pulse every second, dealing Cryo Damage to enemies, and restoring Allies’ Health. While Aiming, Amon’s Movement Speed is reduced, but Amon gains Bonus Cryo Damage with Guns and consumes Vengeance on each Gun Shot. (Pulse Damage 20, HP Restore 40, Movement Speed -50% while aiming, Bonus Cold Damage 30%, Revenge Rage Cost 2.5%) (Tier 4 Left) Molten Rebuke: Press Action Skill to Consume all Vengeance and throw the Forgeshield at target enemy, dealing Incendiary Ordnance Damage, and Ricocheting on impact. Molten Rebuke Ricochets additional times based on Vengeance consumed. Whenever the Forgeshield is thrown, Damage Absorption is Disabled until it returns. (Forged Shield Damage 188, Extra Bounce +1 for every 20% of Vengeance consumed)

Press Action Skill to Consume all Vengeance and throw the Forgeshield at target enemy, dealing Incendiary Ordnance Damage, and Ricocheting on impact. Molten Rebuke Ricochets additional times based on Vengeance consumed. Whenever the Forgeshield is thrown, Damage Absorption is Disabled until it returns. (Forged Shield Damage 188, Extra Bounce +1 for every 20% of Vengeance consumed) (Tier 4 Middle) Eternal Winter: Forgewaves now partially restore Action Skill Duration and Firewall Duration on damaging enemies, and can be activated three times in succession. The third activation launches a Massive Forgewave that deals increased Damage and does not consume Vengeance. (Active Skill Duration Recovery 2.5%, Fire Wall Duration Recovery 5%, Giant Forge Wave Damage 314)

Eternal Winter: Forgewaves now partially restore Action Skill Duration and Firewall Duration on damaging enemies, and can be activated three times in succession. The third activation launches a Massive Forgewave that deals increased Damage and does not consume Vengeance. (Active Skill Duration Recovery 2.5%, Fire Wall Duration Recovery 5%, Giant Forge Wave Damage 314) (Tier 4 Right) Stormlance: Forgewave is now Stormlance. Press Action Skill to throw a Forgespear, dealing Shock Ordnance Damage on impact, consuming Vengeance to increase Damage Dealt. Enemies damaged by Forgespear are Primed for a Duration, and will Detonate when they are damaged by a Forgeskill, dealing Shock Damage to the target, but none to nearby enemies. Detonations can also be caused by Gun Critical Hits, but deal less Damage. This effect can stack. (Forged Spear Damage 417, Revenge Rage Cost 20%, Detonation Damage 304, Firearm Critical Hit Detonation Multiplier 50%, Waiting Duration 10 seconds, Maximum number of layers to be sent 10)

Ad

All Amon Capstone perks, explained

All Capstones in Calamity

(Tier 6 Left) Hoarcleave: Molten Slam is now Hoarcleave. Press and hold Action Skill to swing a Massive Forgeaxe, launching a Forgewave that deals Cryo Melee Damage and Freezes enemies it passes through. Enemies killed by Hoarcleave cause a Detonation, dealing Cryo Damage. (Forging Wave Damage 442, Detonation Damage 252, Cooldown 90 seconds)

Molten Slam is now Hoarcleave. Press and hold Action Skill to swing a Massive Forgeaxe, launching a Forgewave that deals Cryo Melee Damage and Freezes enemies it passes through. Enemies killed by Hoarcleave cause a Detonation, dealing Cryo Damage. (Forging Wave Damage 442, Detonation Damage 252, Cooldown 90 seconds) (Tier 6 Middle) Molten Roil: Molten Slam gains increased Radius and Stores Damage. Pyres erupt under up to 3 enemies after a delay. Pyres deal additional Incendiary Melee Damage based on Damage Stored by Molten Slam, distributed among the remaining targets. (Damage +124, Cooldown 5 seconds)

Molten Slam gains increased Radius and Stores Damage. Pyres erupt under up to 3 enemies after a delay. Pyres deal additional Incendiary Melee Damage based on Damage Stored by Molten Slam, distributed among the remaining targets. (Damage +124, Cooldown 5 seconds) (Tier 6 Right) Stormcutter: Molten Slam is now Stormcutter. Press and hold Action Skill to swing a Massive Forgesword, launching a Forgewave that deals Shock Melee Damage to all enemies it passes through. Restore Action Skill Cooldown, Action Skill Duration, and Ordnance Cooldown for each enemy hit. (Forging Wave Damage 385, Active Skill Cooldown Recovery 20%, Active Skill Duration Recovery 20%, Artillery Cooldown Recovery 20%, Cooldown 90 seconds)

Ad

All Capstones in Cybernetics

(Tier 6 Left) Snowmaul: Double-Edge is now Snowmaul. Press and hold Action Skill to throw a Twinned Forgehammer, dealing Cryo Melee Damage to nearby enemies on impact that Ricochets between nearby enemies up to 3 times. If no Ricochet targets are found, it deals Damage an additional time before destroying itself. For each Detonation caused, it Ricochets an additional time. (Twin Forged Hammer Damage 350, Cooldown 30 seconds)

Double-Edge is now Snowmaul. Press and hold Action Skill to throw a Twinned Forgehammer, dealing Cryo Melee Damage to nearby enemies on impact that Ricochets between nearby enemies up to 3 times. If no Ricochet targets are found, it deals Damage an additional time before destroying itself. For each Detonation caused, it Ricochets an additional time. (Twin Forged Hammer Damage 350, Cooldown 30 seconds) (Tier 6 Middle) Storm Surge: Double-Edge is now Storm Surge. Press and hold Action Skill to throw a Twinned Forgeblade, dealing Shock Melee Damage in an area on impact. Storm Surge creates a Forgestorm on impact for a Duration, dealing Shock Status Effect Damage over time. (Shock status effect damage. Twinforged Blade Damage 504, Forged Storm Damage 61 per second, Duration 16 seconds)

Double-Edge is now Storm Surge. Press and hold Action Skill to throw a Twinned Forgeblade, dealing Shock Melee Damage in an area on impact. Storm Surge creates a Forgestorm on impact for a Duration, dealing Shock Status Effect Damage over time. (Shock status effect damage. Twinforged Blade Damage 504, Forged Storm Damage 61 per second, Duration 16 seconds) (Tier 6 Right) Conflangarang: Double-Edge now deals Incendiary Melee Damage in both directions, gains increased Radius, and leaves a trail of Fire as it travels if close enough to the ground, dealing Incendiary Damage over time. Causing a Detonation or damaging an enemy with Conflangarang will restore Forgeskill Cooldown. (Radius +33%, Fire Damage 81 per second, Fire Trail Duration 5 seconds, Forging Skill Cooldown Recovery 10%)

Ad

All Capstones in Vengeance

(Tier 6 Left) Ring of Frostfire: Firewall is now a Ring that deals Incendiary Status Effect Damage to enemies inside of it, and Cryo Damage to enemies who enter or leave. Firewall grants Friendly Projectiles that pass through it further increased Damage and Projectile Speed. (Burn Damage 61 per second, Frost Damage 202, Projectile Damage +50%, Projectile Speed +100%)

Firewall is now a Ring that deals Incendiary Status Effect Damage to enemies inside of it, and Cryo Damage to enemies who enter or leave. Firewall grants Friendly Projectiles that pass through it further increased Damage and Projectile Speed. (Burn Damage 61 per second, Frost Damage 202, Projectile Damage +50%, Projectile Speed +100%) (Tier 6 Middle) Glacial Rapture: Firewall is now Glacial Rapture. Press and hold Action Skill to swing Forgewhips, dealing Cryo Ordnance Damage over 2 Hits to nearby enemies before slamming into the ground, creating a Cryonic Fissure that deals Cryo Ordnance Damage and leaves Cryo Hazards for a Duration. (Forged Steel Whip Damage 202 per hit, Rift Damage 404, Hazard Damage 202 per second, Hazard duration 6 seconds, Cooldown 50 seconds)

Firewall is now Glacial Rapture. Press and hold Action Skill to swing Forgewhips, dealing Cryo Ordnance Damage over 2 Hits to nearby enemies before slamming into the ground, creating a Cryonic Fissure that deals Cryo Ordnance Damage and leaves Cryo Hazards for a Duration. (Forged Steel Whip Damage 202 per hit, Rift Damage 404, Hazard Damage 202 per second, Hazard duration 6 seconds, Cooldown 50 seconds) (Tier 6 Right) Wrathfall: Firewall is now Wrathfall. Press and hold Action Skill to call down a Massive Forgesword to strike a target enemy, dealing Shock Ordnance Damage to enemies in the area. Wrathfall always Critically Hits. (Causes Electric Shock Damage, Stormstrike is guaranteed to crit, Damage 336, Cooldown 50 seconds)

Ad

What kind of playstyles does Amon have in Borderlands 4?

Amon's playstyles are very flexible. Whether you want to be a murderous berserker, or a benign, helpful tank, he's got you covered (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@RageGamingVideos)

Amon’s playstyle is very focused on taking advantage of elemental powers, particularly in melee range. Many of his skills offer him axes, huge swords, or sometimes, he simply punches things into submission. However, for all his tankiness, drones, and elemental enhancements, I think he’s going to wind up being a little more complex. You have to really understand how and when to use your Action Skill, which changes depending on what tree you’re in.

Ad

He has a Berserker playstyle with the Calamity tree, using the power of Onslaughter. You get a solid amount of Shield Regeneration, as well as Fire and Ice damage through skills like Wildfire, and his Blastchill Augment. You get lots of Cryo damage, and lots of Kill Skill synergy, which will no doubt feel great.

If you want to throw axes and smash things into pieces, the Cybernetics route might be for you, with its Double-Edge skill. Throwing a twinned Forge Axe, it deals Cryo Melee Damage, and Incendiary on the return. Perhaps my favorite skill in this build has to be the Wrathfall Capstone which summons a giant sword down onto your foes.

Ad

If you’re looking to perhaps be more tanky, and support your allies, there’s the Firewall skill found in the Vengeance path. The Forgeshield allows you to tank incoming damage, and the Firewall absorbs incoming projectiles, and enhances ally projectiles that go through it. It really depends on how aggressive you prefer to play, and if you’re soloing/in a group.

What are the most impactful Skill nodes for Amon?

Amon has so many great skills in Borderlands 4, even if he’s a little on the complex side. Starting in the Calamity tree, Pyroclast (Tier 2 Augment) sounds like it’s going to really help when you’re going berserker as a solo player. A full Health/Shield restore, and a Forgestorm that deals INcendiary damage really sounds fantastic.

Ad

Then if you kill an enemy with the Forgestorm, you restore his Action Skill Duration and increase Forgestorm’s Damage. Force of Nature (Tier 4 Augment) is another excellent pick. While using Onslaughter, your Gun Damage builds up a Prime on enemies that then detonate, when hit by a Forgeskill, which further causes splash damage. I’m a huge fan of this.

The Augments for Cybernetics mostly change how your Axe functions in Borderlands 4. You can change them into Forgehammers that deal Frost or Shock (Hour of the Hammer), or you can swap them for Forgeswords that deal Flame or Shock (Blade Tempest). It’s a very flexible tree that gives you the damage you want, when you want it.

Ad

The Vengeance tree for Amon in Borderlands 4 has a variety of useful skill nodes that deal with his shield. However, I’m a fan of Cryonic Thrum, which taunts foes, and deals Cryo Damage to nearby enemies each second. It also heals nearby allies, making it a double-header of a great skill. I also like Glacial Rapture, which makes your Action Skill now swing Forgewhips that deal Cryo Ordinance Damage over two hits. It’s just pure, massive frost damage, and I’m here for it.

Ad

Check out our other Borderlands 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More