Borderlands 4: What is the max level?

We suspect that a lot of you want to hit the max level in Borderlands 4 and make your Vault Hunter the biggest and strongest character in the game. Now, you can definitely rampage your way through Kairos to make that happen. However, with the title featuring a level cap feature, you might not need to go on this path for a prolonged period of time.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the maximum level cap that you can reach in Borderlands 4. Read below to know more.

What is the maximum level cap in Borderlands 4?

Currently, the Borderlands 4 maximum level has been capped at Level 50 in the game. The number is quite deceptive considering how hard it is to level up in this game. Even if you complete the main storyline and max it out, you will still have quite a lot to grind for in the game.

The developers have designed the entire leveling-up mechanic in this game in a way, such that players have something to look forward to, even if they complete the main quests within the title. Naturally, if you are on a quest to max out your level cap in BL4, you must complete a plethora of NPC side quests, alongside the main quest in the game.

BL4 gameplay (Image via Gearbox Software)

What are Specializations, and how to unlock them?

Now, even if you reach the XP cap in the game, you will then unlock a sort of prestige system in Borderlands 4, known as Specialization. Specialization XP is earned after you complete the main quest in-game. Once done, you will have a separate XP bar that fills up as you eliminate enemies and complete side quests within the title.

Each time you fill up the Specialization bar, you get to spend a Specialization Point. These points provide you access to a skill tree that can help you enhance your character's health, vitatlity, damage, and numerous other stats in-game.

That's everything that you need to know about the maximum level cap in BL4. With newers DLCs already planned for the title, we definitely speculate that the maximum level cap for the title will be increased very soon.

