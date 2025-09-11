Best Borderlands 4 settings for low-end GPUs

Borderlands 4 has finally been released on PC, delivering the series’ most ambitious entry yet, featuring incredibly stylized visuals with unhinged and action-packed gameplay. However, its demanding system requirements and early-access performance have upset fans.
The game performance on high-end GPUs has been quite appalling. Considering this, optimizing the game settings is crucial for playing smoothly, especially if you're running a low-end GPU in your setup. This guide will delve into just that, exploring the optimal graphics settings for BL4 on PCs equipped with less powerful graphics cards.
The best settings for Borderlands 4 on low-end GPUs
While there are even less powerful cards, the minimum required Nvidia GPU for Borderlands 4 is the RTX 2070. Thus, you'd need at least 8 GB of VRAM for smooth performance in this game. Other low-end Nvidia cards in this category include the RTX 2070 Super, 2080, 3050 (8GB), 3060, and cards from the RTX 40 series like the RTX 4050, 4060, and the RTX 5060.
From Team Red, the list of low-end GPUs that can run this title includes the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 6600, RX 6600 XT, RX 6700 XT, RX 7600, RX 7600 XT, and even older cards like the RX 580. The game is also compatible with cards from Intel, like the Arc A580 and the Arc A750.
Here are the best settings for BL4 on low-end cards:
Basic
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display Stats: None
- Limit Frame Rate: Off
- Custom FPS Layout: 60 (greyed out)
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Calibrate HUB Area: As per preference
- Field of View: 90
- Vehicle Field of View: 90
Advanced
- Graphics Preset: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: Enabled
- Upscaling Method: DLSS
- Upscaling Quality: Quality
- Spatial Upscaling Quality: Disabled (greyed out)
- Scene Capture Quality: Low
- Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- HLOD Loading Range: Medium
- Geometric Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Texture Streaming Speed: Medium
- Anisotropic Filtering Quality: x2
- Foliage Density: Medium
- Volumetric Fog: Medium
- Volumetric Cloud: Low
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Directional Shadow Quality: High
- Volumetric Cloud Shadows: Disabled
- Lighting Quality: Medium
- Reflections Quality: Medium
- Shading Quality: Medium
- Post-Process Quality: Medium
- Motion Blur Amount: 0.0
- Motion Blur Quality: Off
For GPUs with 6 GB VRAM, we recommend sticking to the Low graphics preset with DLSS enabled. However, for 8 GB VRAM graphics cards, we recommend using the above settings for an optimized experience. We've set the display resolution to 1080p and used Medium graphics settings to achieve framerates of around 60-70 FPS.
We've enabled Nvidia DLSS upscaling and set it to Quality mode, as it improves both visual quality and performance. On AMD and Intel cards, we recommend enabling AMD FSR and Intel XeSS upscaling, respectively. You could enable Frame Generation on supported GPUs, but expect some pixelation or blurring at this graphics preset. Only use it if you prioritize performance over visual quality.
We recommend turning off Motion Blur and VSync, as these settings may negatively affect performance. Only enable VSync if you don't own a monitor that features support for Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync technologies.
Also read: Borderlands 4 preload details (Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox)
That's about it for the best BL4 settings for PCs featuring low-end GPUs. With the settings provided above, you could see smooth framerates of up to 70 FPS. Being quite demanding and also less optimized for low-end GPUs, the game struggles on certain low-end cards. Luckily, the above settings can help run it smoothly regardless of your GPU.
The game is not only heavy on the GPU, but also quite demanding in terms of CPU and RAM requirements. So it's advised to have a balanced build to achieve the most stable performance.
