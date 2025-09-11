Best Borderlands 4 settings for low-end GPUs

Borderlands 4 has finally been released on PC, delivering the series’ most ambitious entry yet, featuring incredibly stylized visuals with unhinged and action-packed gameplay. However, its demanding system requirements and early-access performance have upset fans.

The game performance on high-end GPUs has been quite appalling. Considering this, optimizing the game settings is crucial for playing smoothly, especially if you're running a low-end GPU in your setup. This guide will delve into just that, exploring the optimal graphics settings for BL4 on PCs equipped with less powerful graphics cards.

The best settings for Borderlands 4 on low-end GPUs

Borderlands 4 requires quite a bit of optimization to run on low-end GPUs (Image via 2K Games)

While there are even less powerful cards, the minimum required Nvidia GPU for Borderlands 4 is the RTX 2070. Thus, you'd need at least 8 GB of VRAM for smooth performance in this game. Other low-end Nvidia cards in this category include the RTX 2070 Super, 2080, 3050 (8GB), 3060, and cards from the RTX 40 series like the RTX 4050, 4060, and the RTX 5060.

From Team Red, the list of low-end GPUs that can run this title includes the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 6600, RX 6600 XT, RX 6700 XT, RX 7600, RX 7600 XT, and even older cards like the RX 580. The game is also compatible with cards from Intel, like the Arc A580 and the Arc A750.

Here are the best settings for BL4 on low-end cards:

Basic

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display Stats: None

None Limit Frame Rate: Off

Off Custom FPS Layout: 60 (greyed out)

60 (greyed out) Vertical Sync: Off

Off Calibrate HUB Area: As per preference

As per preference Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: 90

Advanced

Graphics Preset: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: Enabled

Enabled Upscaling Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscaling Quality: Quality

Quality Spatial Upscaling Quality: Disabled (greyed out)

Disabled (greyed out) Scene Capture Quality: Low

Low Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off HLOD Loading Range: Medium

Medium Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Streaming Speed: Medium

Medium Anisotropic Filtering Quality: x2

x2 Foliage Density: Medium

Medium Volumetric Fog: Medium

Medium Volumetric Cloud: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Directional Shadow Quality: High

High Volumetric Cloud Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Lighting Quality: Medium

Medium Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: Medium

Medium Post-Process Quality: Medium

Medium Motion Blur Amount: 0.0

0.0 Motion Blur Quality: Off

For GPUs with 6 GB VRAM, we recommend sticking to the Low graphics preset with DLSS enabled. However, for 8 GB VRAM graphics cards, we recommend using the above settings for an optimized experience. We've set the display resolution to 1080p and used Medium graphics settings to achieve framerates of around 60-70 FPS.

We've enabled Nvidia DLSS upscaling and set it to Quality mode, as it improves both visual quality and performance. On AMD and Intel cards, we recommend enabling AMD FSR and Intel XeSS upscaling, respectively. You could enable Frame Generation on supported GPUs, but expect some pixelation or blurring at this graphics preset. Only use it if you prioritize performance over visual quality.

We recommend turning off Motion Blur and VSync, as these settings may negatively affect performance. Only enable VSync if you don't own a monitor that features support for Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync technologies.

That's about it for the best BL4 settings for PCs featuring low-end GPUs. With the settings provided above, you could see smooth framerates of up to 70 FPS. Being quite demanding and also less optimized for low-end GPUs, the game struggles on certain low-end cards. Luckily, the above settings can help run it smoothly regardless of your GPU.

The game is not only heavy on the GPU, but also quite demanding in terms of CPU and RAM requirements. So it's advised to have a balanced build to achieve the most stable performance.

