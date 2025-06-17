Borderlands 4 PC system requirements revealed

Following the arrival of Borderlands 4 pre-orders, Gearbox Software has also revealed PC system requirements for the upcoming looter shooter. This should let PC players eagerly anticipating the next chapter in 2K's iconic sci-fi FPS/RPG saga ready their rigs for a new bombastic adventure, with more guns, chaos, and action in tow.

Here are the minimum and recommended specs for Borderlands 4 on PC.

Borderlands 4 PC system requirements detailed

Here are the minimum and recommended specs for the game as per the official Steam store page:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Storage: 100 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Requires 8 CPU Cores for processor. Requires 8 GB VRAM for graphics. SSD storage required.

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Storage: 100 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Requires 8+ CPU Cores for processor. Requires 12+ GB VRAM for graphics. SSD storage required

What engine does Borderlands 4 use?

It utilizes the latest Unreal Engine tech (Image via 2K)

Built atop Unreal Engine 5, this game does boast some steep specs, especially for the recommended requirements. More than 8 cores for the CPU with a whooping 32 GB RAM seems overkill for a modern title. Granted, it is the next evolution in the Borderlands formula with a sandbox map this time around, but these specs will likely be a hard pill for many gamers to swallow.

Comparatively, Borderlands 3 was more constrained, even with its Unreal Engine 4 makeup across sizable maps, and even then, the game saw mixed reception regarding its optimization on not just PC but also PS4 and Xbox One consoles at launch. The heftier specs also make one wonder how the Nintendo Switch 2 port will turn out, which is scheduled to arrive later in 2025. Fans will have to wait and see.

Borderlands 4 launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12, 2025.

