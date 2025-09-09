Borderlands 4 Preload details (Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox)

With Borderlands 4 almost here, we learn new details about the upcoming looter shooter ahead of launch, such as preload times and download size. This information arrives via @PlaystationSize on X after referring to PlayStation servers and databases for pre-launch details for the latest series entry. This should allow players to clear some disk space on their system of choice in anticipation.
Here's everything about the preload details and file size of Gearnox Software's hotly anticipated RPG/FPS hybrid. Read on for full details.
When is Borderlands 4 preload available?
Fans can preload the game on September 10, 2025, across all platforms, namely PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Here are further details:
- Game Version: 01.002.001 (PlayStation)
This version is what the game will launch with at least on PS5. On the other hand, preload download sizes for the game differ between platforms:
- Download Size: 28.168 GB (PlayStation) | 29.5 GB (Xbox) | 65 GB (PC)
The download sizes are surprisingly small on consoles, coming in at less than 30 GB. The PC build is twice as big at 65 GB. Note that this is just the preload download size of the game, which will expand upon installation on the storage drive.
As an example, the Borderlands 4 PC system requirements show the complete size after installation to be 100 GB. With this preload, fans can download the game and keep it, allowing them to dive right into the brand-new adventures on the planet of Kairos when Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, at 12 am local time on all platforms.
Borderlands 4 is also on its way to Nintendo Switch 2; however, the rendition for the hybrid console arrives next month on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned for details on the portable version, which should arrive close to launch.
