Does Borderlands 4 have an FOV Slider? 

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 11, 2025 19:44 GMT
Exploring whether Borderlands 4 has FOV slider (Image via Gearbox)
Borderlands 4 currently has an FOV slider for PC (Image via Gearbox Software)

Borderlands 4 is finally out, and while the player count is impressive, early reviews have been fairly mixed. Many of the negative reviews complain about the performance and available settings in-game. Being a modern FPS, gamers probably expected to have complete control over the field of view and other visual settings. For those wondering, Borderlands 4 includes an FOV slider on its PC version, although this feature is not yet available on consoles.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the FOV controls in Borderlands 4.

FOV support in Borderlands 4 explained

Field of View (FOV) determines how much of the game world is visible on your screen. A wider FOV means you can see more of your surroundings, which is useful in fast-paced shooters.

However, this doesn't mean that a lower FOV leaves you at a disadvantage, as it helps the game's performance and allows you to focus on a smaller section more effectively.

While it's unclear why the developers have not given the option to adjust the FOV on console, it could be related to performance stability. Still, many players feel that a modern AAA shooter should have this feature. Considering the feedback from the community so far, Gearbox Software may consider adding the FOV slider for consoles in the future.

FOV settings in Borderlands 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Gearbox Software)
If you are on PC, adjusting the Field of View is simple. You can find both FOV and Vehicle FOV sliders under Settings > Visuals > Basic at the bottom of the menu. By default, both values are set at 90, although you can increase or decrease them as per your preference.

That's all there is to know about the FOV options in the game. For now, PC users can fully customize it, while console gamers will have to wait and hope for this to arrive in a future patch.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
