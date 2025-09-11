  • home icon
Does Borderlands 4 have crossplay and cross-progression?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Sep 11, 2025 18:56 GMT
Exploring Borderlands 4 crossplay support (Image via Gearbox)

Borderlands 4 is finally out, and the launch has been nothing short of impressive. The game has surpassed over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam in less than an hour. Many players may wonder about the title's multiplayer features and whether or not it features crossplay. The good news is that Borderlands 4 fully supports both crossplay and cross-progression at launch.

On that note, here's everything we know about crossplay support in Borderlands 4.

Everything you need to know about Borderlands 4 crossplay and cross-progression support

For those unaware, Borderlands 4 is the newest mainline title in developer Gearbox Software’s popular looter-shooter franchise. There are many new characters, gameplay mechanics, and a massive map to explore. The game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version releasing on October 3, 2025.

The official FAQ confirms that crossplay is fully supported across various platforms. This means that PC and console players can all join the same lobby and compete. Up to four gamers can join a match and play together.

For cross-progression, all you have to do is link your SHiFT account to your game profile on any of the platforms. In simple words, this means you can use the same saved data, skins, and loot on any platform using the same account. This way, you don't need to grind on all platforms.

It's important to note that console users are required to have an active subscription for online play. Xbox users require a Game Pass, while PlayStation gamers must have an active PS Plus subscription to enjoy the co-op mode. Both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 also support local splitscreen multiplayer.

That's all we currently know about the game's crossplay and cross progression capabilities. For more information, visit the official website's FAQ section.

Read more related articles here:

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
