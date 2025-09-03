Borderlands 4: All Trophies and Achievements

There are quite a few Trophies and Achievements that you can unlock and earn in Borderlands 4. The sequel is set six years after the events of the last installment and will reintroduce quite a few characters from the prequels. Between having to level up, collect cosmetics, and find Legendary loot, you'll be Vault-hunting for quite a few Trophies and Achievements.

Ad

On that note, here's a list of all the Trophies and Achievements that can be obtained in Borderlands 4, as mentioned by Insider Gaming. Keep in mind that the final list may vary once officially revealed.

All Trophies and Achievements in Borderlands 4

There are 35 Trophies and Achievements that you can unlock (Image via 2K)

There are a total of 35 Trophies and Achievements in Borderlands 4. They are spread over missions, character development, loot, and everything in between. Here is the list:

Ad

Trending

Crimson Rising: Reach player level 10

Reach player level 10 Good Hunter: Reach player level 30

Reach player level 30 Master of Death and Dance: Reach player level 50

Reach player level 50 Gear Five!: Reach Ultimate Vault Hunter Level 5

Reach Ultimate Vault Hunter Level 5 The Lookbook is the Cookbook: Collect 60 cosmetics

Collect 60 cosmetics Catch-A-Ride: Collect all personal vehicles

Collect all personal vehicles I Earned This: Equip legendary gear in every slot

Equip legendary gear in every slot Area of Expertise: Complete any Gear Challenge category

Complete any Gear Challenge category Brad Equity: Complete any Manufacturer Challenge category

Complete any Manufacturer Challenge category Ruler of Everything: Complete all activities

Complete all activities Arena Grande: Complete the Goredello world event

Complete the Goredello world event Reverse Abduction: Complete the Airship world event

Complete the Airship world event Shoot the Moon: Complete the Creep Impact world event

Complete the Creep Impact world event Freelance, but Not for Free: Complete 80 contracts

Complete 80 contracts Unfaded: Discover all map locations in The Fadefields

Discover all map locations in The Fadefields The Mountain Provides: Discover all map locations in Terminus Range

Discover all map locations in Terminus Range Churn the Burn: Discover all map locations in Carcadia Burn

Discover all map locations in Carcadia Burn Useful Citizen: Discover all map locations in Dominion City

Discover all map locations in Dominion City Pop Out: Defeat a World Boss

Defeat a World Boss Nothing Left to Guard: Defeat all Guardians in Primordial Vaults

Defeat all Guardians in Primordial Vaults Widely Beloved Mascot: Complete all Claptrap missions

Complete all Claptrap missions Grassroots Campaigner: Complete all side missions

Complete all side missions Pale Blueberry Dot: Complete all Outbounder missions

Complete all Outbounder missions Who’s the Boss?: Complete all Auger missions

Complete all Auger missions Mole Money, Mole Problems: Complete all Electi missions

Complete all Electi missions False Idolator: Complete mission “Rush the Gate”

Complete mission “Rush the Gate” As If Moved by an Occult Hand: Complete mission “His Vile Sanctum”

Complete mission “His Vile Sanctum” Long Live the Queen: Complete mission “Her Flaming Vision”

Complete mission “Her Flaming Vision” Howling on the Moon: Complete mission “Another Day, Another Universe”

Complete mission “Another Day, Another Universe” Everything Breaks: Complete mission “The Timekeeper’s Order”

Complete mission “The Timekeeper’s Order” Glucose Guardian: Tip Moxxi

Tip Moxxi Cut That Out: Find the cutout of Dr. Patricia Tannis

Find the cutout of Dr. Patricia Tannis All Things Vend: Deliver the contents of the Legendary Vending Machine

Deliver the contents of the Legendary Vending Machine Rift Incompatible: Find Oddman’s final resting place

Find Oddman’s final resting place Guac is Extra: Find Dave the Burrito

Ad

Some of these Trophies and Achievements in Borderlands 4 are seemingly tied to linear progression. This would suggest that some can only be obtained as you progress along the storyline.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.