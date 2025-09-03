Borderlands 4: All Trophies and Achievements

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Sep 03, 2025 11:16 GMT
List of all Trophies and Achievements in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K)
There are quite a few Trophies and Achievements that you can unlock and earn in Borderlands 4. The sequel is set six years after the events of the last installment and will reintroduce quite a few characters from the prequels. Between having to level up, collect cosmetics, and find Legendary loot, you'll be Vault-hunting for quite a few Trophies and Achievements.

On that note, here's a list of all the Trophies and Achievements that can be obtained in Borderlands 4, as mentioned by Insider Gaming. Keep in mind that the final list may vary once officially revealed.

All Trophies and Achievements in Borderlands 4

There are 35 Trophies and Achievements that you can unlock (Image via 2K)
There are a total of 35 Trophies and Achievements in Borderlands 4. They are spread over missions, character development, loot, and everything in between. Here is the list:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Crimson Rising: Reach player level 10
  • Good Hunter: Reach player level 30
  • Master of Death and Dance: Reach player level 50
  • Gear Five!: Reach Ultimate Vault Hunter Level 5
  • The Lookbook is the Cookbook: Collect 60 cosmetics
  • Catch-A-Ride: Collect all personal vehicles
  • I Earned This: Equip legendary gear in every slot
  • Area of Expertise: Complete any Gear Challenge category
  • Brad Equity: Complete any Manufacturer Challenge category
  • Ruler of Everything: Complete all activities
  • Arena Grande: Complete the Goredello world event
  • Reverse Abduction: Complete the Airship world event
  • Shoot the Moon: Complete the Creep Impact world event
  • Freelance, but Not for Free: Complete 80 contracts
  • Unfaded: Discover all map locations in The Fadefields
  • The Mountain Provides: Discover all map locations in Terminus Range
  • Churn the Burn: Discover all map locations in Carcadia Burn
  • Useful Citizen: Discover all map locations in Dominion City
  • Pop Out: Defeat a World Boss
  • Nothing Left to Guard: Defeat all Guardians in Primordial Vaults
  • Widely Beloved Mascot: Complete all Claptrap missions
  • Grassroots Campaigner: Complete all side missions
  • Pale Blueberry Dot: Complete all Outbounder missions
  • Who’s the Boss?: Complete all Auger missions
  • Mole Money, Mole Problems: Complete all Electi missions
  • False Idolator: Complete mission “Rush the Gate”
  • As If Moved by an Occult Hand: Complete mission “His Vile Sanctum”
  • Long Live the Queen: Complete mission “Her Flaming Vision”
  • Howling on the Moon: Complete mission “Another Day, Another Universe”
  • Everything Breaks: Complete mission “The Timekeeper’s Order”
  • Glucose Guardian: Tip Moxxi
  • Cut That Out: Find the cutout of Dr. Patricia Tannis
  • All Things Vend: Deliver the contents of the Legendary Vending Machine
  • Rift Incompatible: Find Oddman’s final resting place
  • Guac is Extra: Find Dave the Burrito
Some of these Trophies and Achievements in Borderlands 4 are seemingly tied to linear progression. This would suggest that some can only be obtained as you progress along the storyline.

