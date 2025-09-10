PlayStation Plus September 2025 monthly games: All games and available platforms

The PlayStation Plus catalog for September 2025 has officially been announced, and it features a range of unique titles. For those unaware, PS Plus is a subscription service that gives players access to numerous downloadable titles and online multiplayer games. This month, the lineup includes a mix of sports, survival horror, and several other genres.This article explores all PlayStation Plus September 2025 games.All PlayStation Plus September 2025 games revealedThere are eight new games joining the PS Plus catalog, all of which will be available starting September 16, 2025.Here’s the full list of games arriving this month:PS Plus Extra and PremiumWWE 2K25: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4Persona 5 Tactica: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4Green Hell: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4Fate/Samurai Remnant: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4Crow Country: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4The Invincible: PlayStation 5Conscript: PlayStation 5PS Plus PremiumLegacy of Kain: Defiance: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4PlayStation Plus: Subscription plans and pricesPlayStation Plus comes in multiple tiers. PS+ Extra gives players access to hundreds of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games in the catalog, while PS+ Premium includes everything in Extra plus classic PlayStation titles, cloud streaming, and more. Here are the current prices:Plus Extra1 month: $14.993 months: $39.9912 months: $134.99Plus Premium1 month: $17.993 months: $49.9912 months: $159.99Note that the prices vary depending on the country. Additionally, gamers must have an active PS Plus subscription to play multiplayer/co-op titles.That covers the PS Plus September 2025 monthly catalog. While this month did not bring many popular AAA titles, the variety of genres makes it an interesting lineup that is worth checking out.Read more related articles:All major games releasing in September 2025 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo)Xbox Games Showcase 2025 announced: Date, The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, and morePS Plus members can claim free Fortnite skins right nowAll games announced at Gamescom 2025: Opening Night Live, Xbox Broadcast, and moreWhat is Stop Killing Games? Controversy surrounding game preservation explored