  PlayStation Plus September 2025 monthly games: All games and available platforms

PlayStation Plus September 2025 monthly games: All games and available platforms

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 10, 2025 19:01 GMT
PS+ September 2025 catalog (Image via PlayStation)
We take a look at the PlayStation Plus September 2025 catalog (Image via PlayStation)

The PlayStation Plus catalog for September 2025 has officially been announced, and it features a range of unique titles. For those unaware, PS Plus is a subscription service that gives players access to numerous downloadable titles and online multiplayer games. This month, the lineup includes a mix of sports, survival horror, and several other genres.

This article explores all PlayStation Plus September 2025 games.

All PlayStation Plus September 2025 games revealed

There are eight new games joining the PS Plus catalog, all of which will be available starting September 16, 2025.

Here’s the full list of games arriving this month:

PS Plus Extra and Premium

  • WWE 2K25: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
  • Persona 5 Tactica: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
  • Green Hell: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
  • Fate/Samurai Remnant: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
  • Crow Country: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
  • The Invincible: PlayStation 5
  • Conscript: PlayStation 5

PS Plus Premium

  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus: Subscription plans and prices

PlayStation Plus comes in multiple tiers. PS+ Extra gives players access to hundreds of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games in the catalog, while PS+ Premium includes everything in Extra plus classic PlayStation titles, cloud streaming, and more. Here are the current prices:

Plus Extra

  • 1 month: $14.99
  • 3 months: $39.99
  • 12 months: $134.99

Plus Premium

  • 1 month: $17.99
  • 3 months: $49.99
  • 12 months: $159.99

Note that the prices vary depending on the country. Additionally, gamers must have an active PS Plus subscription to play multiplayer/co-op titles.

That covers the PS Plus September 2025 monthly catalog. While this month did not bring many popular AAA titles, the variety of genres makes it an interesting lineup that is worth checking out.

