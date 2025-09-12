Borderlands 4: How to get and use Enhancements

Enhancements in Borderlands 4 are a tool you can use to improve your character's abilities in the game. These items will help you adjust and tweak the different abilities that you vault hunter possess, allowing you to malleate them, and their kit, to your preferences.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can get and use Enhancements in Borderlands 4. Read below to know more.

How to get Enhancements in Borderlands 4?

Borderlands 4 Enhancements are items that you can collect throughout your entire gameplay. They are modifiers that improve your abilities, change stats, or even provide bonus abilities to your character and their weapons. In Borderlands 4, Enhancements are primarily separated by the two distinct gun manufacturing companies, Daedalus and Hyperion.

You can subdivide these Enhancements into three different components, namely:

Licensed-part Enhancement

Stat bonus Enhancement

Bonus Ability Enhancement

A glimpse into Borderlands 4 Enhancements (Image via Gearbox Software)

Licensed-part Enhancement

If the manufacturer of your Enhancement and your gun match, you get access to different Licensed-part aspects in your weapon. This item adds an extra ability to your kit.

Stat bonus Enhancement

Evident from its name, the Stat bonus Enhancement provides you with a percentage increase of different weapon stats, such as improved reload speeds, focused accuracy, and more.

Bonus Ability Enhancement

One of the rarer kinds of Enhancements, these provide you with new and improved abilities in your kit.

How to use Enhancements in Borderlands 4?

If you've played Borderlands 3, you probably already know how artifacts function in the game. Similar to that, we have Enhancements in the latest rendition of the title.

Using the Borderlands 4 Enhancements will primarily be centered around your playstyle, your aggression, and how you approach the game in general. You will opt for items that can help modify your entire kit to suit the playstyle you prefer in this title.

The skill tree is bigger, and the arsenal is wider than ever. Customize, adjust, modify, your weapons, and your character's ability to your heart's content. Furthermore, keep in mind that the power of your Enhancements will be determined by their rarity in the game. These items are subdivided into common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary segments. The better the rarity, the better the status effects of these buffs.

That's everything that you need to know about how you can get and use Enhancements in Borderlands 4.

