Borderlands 4 “Your Settings Have Failed to Save” error – Possible reasons and fixes

Like many big game releases, Borderlands 4 comes with its fair share of bugs and glitches. One frustrating issue that several players have reported is the “Your Settings Have Failed to Save” error. This problem prevents the game from saving user settings properly, which can be annoying if you constantly need to reconfigure graphics, audio, or controls each time you launch the game. Fortunately, the issue can usually be resolved with some adjustments.

Possible causes for Borderlands 4 "Your Settings Have Failed to Save” error

There are a few reasons why players might encounter this error in Borderlands 4. We have listed some likely reasons behind this problem:

Insufficient permissions: If the game doesn’t have administrator rights, it may fail to save settings to protected directories.

If the game doesn’t have administrator rights, it may fail to save settings to protected directories. Firewall or antivirus restrictions: Security software can sometimes block Borderlands 4 from writing configuration files.

Security software can sometimes block Borderlands 4 from writing configuration files. Corrupted or missing game files: Damaged installation files may stop the game from saving settings correctly.

Possible fixes for this Borderlands 4 error

Here are some effective fixes you can try to resolve the “Your Settings Have Failed to Save” error in Borderlands 4:

1) Run Borderlands 4 as an Administrator

It might be failing to save the setting files to protected directories due to due to lack of administrator rights.

Open Steam and go to your Library.

Right-click on Borderlands 4 and select Manage > Browse local files.

This opens the game installation folder (typically located at C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Borderlands 4).

Right-click on Borderlands4.exe and choose Run as administrator.

Also, navigate to OakGame > Binaries > Win64 inside the installation folder, right-click on Borderlands4.exe, and set it to run as administrator as well.

Relaunch the game and check if the error persists.

2) Allow Borderlands 4 through firewall and antivirus

One of the most likely reasons for this issue your Windows’ security software is treating the game as a threat and preventing it from making any changes to the directories.

Search Windows Security from the Windows search bar and open it.

Go to Virus & threat protection and scroll down to click Manage ransomware protection.

Select Allow an app through Controlled folder access.

Browse to the installation path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Borderlands 4 and add Borderlands4.exe.

Do the same for C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Borderlands 4\OakGame\Binaries\Win64.

Ensure both Private and Public checkboxes are ticked for each entry.

If you use a third-party antivirus like Comodo, Avast, Kaspersky, AVG, McAfee, Norton, and Bitdefender, manually allow the Borderlands 4 executable. Moreover, temporarily disable your antivirus, launch the game, and re-enable it afterward.

3) Verify Game Files

The game might be corrupted or missing files due to incomplete downloads and improper installations, resulting in this “Your Settings Have Failed to Save” error.

Open Steam and go to your Library.

Right-click on Borderlands 4 and choose Properties.

Navigate to the Installed Files tab.

Click Verify integrity of game files to let Steam repair any missing or corrupted files.

Once the process is complete, relaunch the game and check if the error is resolved.

By following these fixes, most players should be able to resolve the Borderlands 4 “Your Settings Have Failed to Save” error. If the issue continues even after trying these methods, you may want to reinstall the game or wait for an official patch from Gearbox Software.

