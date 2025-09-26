Borderlands 4 Nintendo Switch 2 delay is the right move after the game's poor launch 

Gearbox Software recently announced that Borderlands 4 for Nintendo Switch 2 has been delayed indefinitely. Notably, the game had a playable demo showcase on Nintendo's latest hybrid console at the Gamescom 2025 showfloor. That said, this move makes sense since the game launched in a poor technical state, inviting huge backlash from fans.

So while Borderlands 4 is no longer launching on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3, 2025, perhaps that is for the best since Gearbox Software clearly needed more time to polish the game as a whole across all platforms. Read on to learn more.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Borderlands 4 has been delayed indefinitely on Nintendo Switch 2 to fix performance issues

The delay is unsurprising given the state of the game at launch on other platforms (Image via 2K)

The official Borderlands account on X broke the news about the delay, citing that the team needs extra polish time to ensure the standard they are satisfied with. Keeping in line with Nintendo policy, all pre-orders for the game on Nintendo Switch 2 have been cancelled and refunded. In other words, fans will have to pre-order the game once again when it goes live.

Borderlands @Borderlands Greetings, Vault Hunters - We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed. We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development

This comes after Borderlands 4 launched in a rough technical state a couple of weeks ago, facing much flak from the community on not just PC but also consoles. The latter have been plagued with memory leak issues, causing the performance to deteriorate after several hours of play on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

This would require a restart from the main menu, but the issue would persist. In the case of the former, even the beefiest PCs with top-of-the-line hardware suffered from stuttering, making for an unpleasant experience.

We touched on the same with our Borderlands 4 PC review, as using Nvidia DLSS, or a similar image upscaler, is virtually required to get a stable performance, and even then, it isn't perfect.

The delay should give the team time to fix these issues (Image via 2K)

This is a shame since technical issues aside, Gearbox's latest release brings the best experience in the series since 2012's Borderlands 2. Coming back to the Nintendo Switch 2 version, it is good to see Gearbox Software taking the initiative to fix the game, even though CEO Randy Pitchford had been adamant that the game was fine and that fans have too high expectations.

YouTuber MDee14 uploaded one of the few publicly available Borderlands 4 Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay footage on the internet, as personally captured at Gamescom 2025. While the performance seemed stable enough at 30 FPS, the demo featured the first Vault encountered in Borderlands 4, which is a closed-in area and, as such, runs extremely well on every platform.

Rather, it is the seamless open-world segments that see the biggest hits to performance, and it remains unclear how those run on the Nintendo Switch 2 yet. All fans can do for now is wait, though in the meantime, the Borderlands Legendary Collection for Nintendo Switch can be enjoyed on the newer console via Nintendo Switch 2's backwards compatibility.

