Best Legendaries you can farm early in Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 is filled with exciting Legendaries to farm. However, some items can be nabbed during the early game to make things easier in the long haul. Bosses are the easiest and most effective way to get Legendaries. Players should be able to get these fights in their early to mid-10s as far as character level is concerned.

Ad

With the new Moxxi's Big Encore mechanic allowing for immediate respawn of a boss, farming has never been easier in Borderlands 4. Read on to know more.

Best early Legendary farms in Borderlands 4

Firewerks should be the first Legendary on this list to farm (Image via 2K)

1) Firewerks

Ad

Trending

Firewerks is easily the best Legendary shield players can find in the early Fadefields area of the game. It drops from the Splashzone boss in the Coastal Bonescape area.

This Torgue shield's unique trait summons missiles from defeated foes or when an Armor segment breaks, auto-targeting nearby enemies for huge damage. Defeating the Splashzone boss is quick work, too, so players can farm for it easily.

2) Aegon's Dream

This is a Legendary Vladof assault rifle that drops from another story mission boss, Horace, in The Howl area of the Fadefields. Its perk allows it to dish out both Incendiary and Cryo projectiles. This makes it easier to stack Status Effects on foes.

Ad

However, being a Vladof weapon, Aegon's Dream can consume ammo quickly, so we recommend increasing SDU capacity in Borderlands 4 before using it.

3) Pacemaker

Unlike other picks on this list, Pacemaker is a Repkit in Borderlands 4. This new equippable grants healing on demand, in addition to other effects, making it ideal when players are in a pinch.

Pacemaker's unique aspect is that it offers passive health regeneration, making it a must-have for the early game. It also drops from Horace, so if players are farming him for Aegon's Dream, they can hit two birds with one stone.

Ad

4) Jelly

Another drop from Splashzone, Jelly is a Legendary Grenade that can be farmed very early in the game. It has the Self-Replicating perk, which means that it creates copies of itself per bounce. This can deal huge damage to enemies in an area.

Clearing rooms of foes will be easy with Jelly and the Firewerks shield's missile passive.

Borderlands 4 is on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More