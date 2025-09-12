Borderlands 4: How to get more SDU tokens

SDU or Storage Deck Upgrades in Borderlands 4 are the special tokens that can be used to unlock/add more slots to your backpack, bank, and lost-loot system. They will also allow you to increase the bullet capacity, which means you won't be rummaging to find ammo ever so often.

Ad

As such, finding SDUs is going to be integral and tied to the progression of your Vault Hunter on Kairos. The more you have, the more you'll be able to do, and in turn, your time spent on this hellscape should be easier. That said, here's how to get SDU tokens.

How to get more SDU (Storage Deck Upgrades) tokens in Borderlands 4

Given how important SDU tokens are, there are quite a few ways to obtain them, 11 ways to be precise. This not only gives you options to choose from, but also allows you to cherry-pick methods that work for you or align with whatever activity you're more interested in. Here's the list:

Ad

Trending

Safehouses and Order Silos : Numerous Safehouses and OrderSilos can be found on Kairos, which contain SDUs and also function as fast-travel points. Each one unlocked will reward you with 40 SDU tokens. There are 14 Safehoues and 9 Silos, which brings the total occupied SDU to 920. This will be one of the best ways to obtain these tokens.

: Numerous Safehouses and OrderSilos can be found on Kairos, which contain SDUs and also function as fast-travel points. Each one unlocked will reward you with 40 SDU tokens. There are 14 Safehoues and 9 Silos, which brings the total occupied SDU to 920. This will be one of the best ways to obtain these tokens. Evocarium: Evocariums are scattered all around Kairos and are often in plain sight. Each of these must be activated, which will trigger a mini-quest to find a Golden Orb. This must be activated and placed on the Evocarium, which will then play an audio log and grant you SDU tokens. There are 18 Evocariums in total, each granting 15 tokens, which brings the total to 270.

Ad

Look for Vault Symbols as you explore Kairos (Image via 2K)

Vault Symbol : Kairos holds many secrets, one of them being Vault Symbols. You can interact with these to gain 5 SDU tokens in Borderlands 4. There are 46 to be found, which means you can earn 230 tokens in total.

: Kairos holds many secrets, one of them being Vault Symbols. You can interact with these to gain 5 SDU tokens in Borderlands 4. There are 46 to be found, which means you can earn 230 tokens in total. Lost Capsule : As you explore, you will find Lost Capsules. These can be delivered to Safehouses to earn tokens. There are 20 in total, and each safely returned will reward you with 15 tokens, which brings the total to 300.

: As you explore, you will find Lost Capsules. These can be delivered to Safehouses to earn tokens. There are 20 in total, and each safely returned will reward you with 15 tokens, which brings the total to 300. Meditate: It is always nice to take out time from killing Psychos to meditate and reflect on the fact that you need to kill Psychos. This is where Auger Shrines come into play. There are 10 that can be interacted with in and around Terminus Range. Each will grant you 10 SBU tokens, for a grand total of 100.

Ad

Take a break and meditate (Image via 2K)

Propaganda Speakers : Propaganda is a tool for the masses, and helps keep the civilians in order. There are 27 scattered across Kairos, and you'll be able to disable them by hacking into the network. Each one hacked will reward you 20 SDU tokens, giving you a total of 540.

: Propaganda is a tool for the masses, and helps keep the civilians in order. There are 27 scattered across Kairos, and you'll be able to disable them by hacking into the network. Each one hacked will reward you 20 SDU tokens, giving you a total of 540. Electi Safe : You will find Electi Safes scattered across the Carcadia Burn and Dominion (region). There are 10 in total, and cracking each will grant you 10 tokens, which means 100 SDUs will be up for grabs.

: You will find Electi Safes scattered across the Carcadia Burn and Dominion (region). There are 10 in total, and cracking each will grant you 10 tokens, which means 100 SDUs will be up for grabs. Order Bunker Bosses: As you explore Kairos, you will come across Order Bunkers that are defended by bosses. Defeating them will grant you 40 SDU tokens. There are a total of six that can be liberated, which will give you 240 tokens.

Ad

Nothing like defeating bosses to get the blood pumping (Image via 2K)

Auger Mine Bosses : There are several bosses you will be able to challenge in Abandoned Auger Mine. There are seven in total, and clearing out each will reward you 40 SDUs. You can earn a total of 280 tokens this way.

: There are several bosses you will be able to challenge in Abandoned Auger Mine. There are seven in total, and clearing out each will reward you 40 SDUs. You can earn a total of 280 tokens this way. Drill Site : The Ripper faction may be at war with the Timekeeper, but they will attack anyone they come across. As such, if you're looking to deal them a severe blow, look for Ripper Drill Sites across Kairos. There are six in total, and clearing out each one will reward you with 40 SDU tokens.

: The Ripper faction may be at war with the Timekeeper, but they will attack anyone they come across. As such, if you're looking to deal them a severe blow, look for Ripper Drill Sites across Kairos. There are six in total, and clearing out each one will reward you with 40 SDU tokens. Ancient Crawler: These giant vehicles, which were once used as bases by the different factions on Kaira, now lie abandoned. If you're brave (or foolish) enough to scale them, you will be able to obtain SDU tokens. Each will give you 40, and with there being 10 crawlers, you can earn 400 tokens.

Ad

In total, there are approximately 3,620 Storage Deck Tokens you will be able to obtain in Borderlands 4. Most of them should be obtainable via organic exploration, but if you want to go out of your way to get a few extra during the early game, it wouldn't be the worst idea.

Read more Borderlands 4 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More