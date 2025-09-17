Borderlands 4: Vex Infinite damage build, explained

We already knew Vex was powerful in Borderlands 4, but thanks to YouTubers like NickTew, an infinite damage build has been uncovered. It’s thanks to synergies (and likely bugs) involving the Penetrator Augment and the Bloodletter talent. To show this off, NickTew went into Ultimate Vault Hunter Rank 5 difficulty with only 15 talent points and a level 32 weapon (as a level 50 character) to prove the power of this build.
In only a matter of seconds, he completely obliterated the Vault of Inceptus boss. The only catch is that you do need a specific type of Rare Throwing Knife, and you may never stumble into one. It’s also worth noting that this could be bugfixed in the very near future.
How to set up the Vex Infinite damage build in Borderlands 4
If you’re going to do the infinite damage build on Vex, don’t have two Vex characters trying to stack bleeds. I believe they cancel each other out and won’t trigger the damage you’re looking for. The most important part of this build, the reason it even works in the first place is a Penetrator Augment Throwing Knife. This makes it so that damage to the impacted target are automatically critical hits for 5 seconds.
You also need the Bloodletter Talent (x5) in Vex's Green Tree in Borderlands 4 as well to trigger the infinite damage build. Bloodletter makes Gun and Skill Critical Hits have a chance to apply Bleed, which in turn, triggers a Kinetic Status Effect Damage over time, for a limited time. The Bleed damage counts as Gun damage as well, is affected by Status Effect Application Chance, and is also a Status Effect.
Thanks to it also being affected by Status Effect Application Chance, if we have enough of that, it’s basically a guarantee that when you hit an enemy with the knife and shoot them once, it’ll infinitely trigger damage until the effect ends or they die (which will only take a matter of seconds anyway).
Another thing that will help is the Contamination Specialization. This makes Critical Hits grant increased Status Effect Application Chance, so it becomes even easier to trigger this infinite build.
It’s also recommended that you use single-hit, heavy-damage weapons, like Shotguns to trigger this. Sniper Rifles are also great to use, too. Pair these with a Repkit with Amp, and watch as enemies explode. In summation, here’s what you need for Vex to use her infinite damage build in Borderlands 4:
- Throwing Knife Ordinance with Penetrator Augment
- Single-target, high damage gun (EG: Shotgun/Sniper Rifle)
- 5 points in the Bloodletter talent
- Contamination Specialization is not required, but is definitely helpful
Once you have these, all you have to do is throw the knife at an enemy and shoot them once to trigger infinite damage in Borderlands 4 for Vex. It’s truly a beautiful sight to behold. The only hard part of it is actually getting the knife. If you stumble into one early, hold onto it and get those Bloodletter points in your talent tree. Even if this gets nerfed, it will still be an incredibly powerful point of synergy in her build.
Check out our other Borderlands 4 guides and features
- All Weapon Manufacturers in Borderlands 4
- Who is the villain of Borderlands 4?
- What are Enhancements in Borderlands 4?
- Does Borderlands 4 have co-op and crossplay?