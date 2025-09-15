4 economy tips to make money fast in Borderlands 4

Money in Borderlands 4 is a common yet important resource. From purchasing weapons via vendors to allowing respecing and respawning, there is no such thing as too much cash on the all-new planet of Kairos. That said, farming money can be challenging, especially during the game's early hours.

Ad

This guide will lay out everything about maximizing money flow in Borderlands 4. Read on to know more.

Best ways to get money fast in Borderlands 4

1) Mark trash loot as junk to be sold

Not all loot drops are created equal (image via 2K)

Perhaps the most no-brainer advice for a Borderlands game is hoarding junk and selling it, and this can be done by marking them as junk when picking trash weapons. Pretty much every enemy drops a weapon, and while most of them will be white and green rarity items, players will quickly amass enough to jam-pack their Backpack. Then it's only a case of teleporting to the nearest hub town to sell the junk and repeat the process.

Ad

Trending

2) Run Moxxi's Big Encore

Story bosses have dedicated drops and also offer a ton of money each run (Image via 2K)

Developer Gearbox has made farming bosses easier than ever before, all thanks to the Moxxi's Big Encore machine. This device, often placed next to boss arenas, allows players to re-run defeated bosses to farm them for their loot drops. There are tons of bosses in Borderlands 4, many of which have dedicated Legendary loot drops on top of rewarding high stacks of cash. These make for great consecutive farming runs.

Ad

3) Tip Moxxi's Jar to get Legendaries

Moxxi's jar offers cooler rewards than ever before (Image via 2K)

Moxxi's tipping jar has returned from past games in Borderlands 4. Located in the Bottoms Up! bar in Carcadia, players can spend their hard-earned cash here to be rewarded handsomely. While tipping may seem antithetical to farming money, players can be rewarded with a handful of random Legendary weapons. Paired with the low tipping cost, these can be sold at a high price to vendors for a profit.

Ad

4) Complete bounties

Complete these side distractions for quick money (Image via 2K)

As players explore the world of Kairos and unlock new safehouses, they will also gain access to bounty boards. These boast a series of side content like Patrols and contracts, usually in the area's vicinity, that can be taken up and will reward players with XP and loot, including cash. These are over quickly, so players do not have to worry about them taking up too much time, like story side quests.

Ad

That said, getting money is a lot easier this time than in past games, with more avenues of drops and greater frequency due to Borderlands 4's open-world nature. So, even up to the finale of the story, players should not be hurting for money, even if they do not explicitly farm for it.

Borderlands 4 is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More