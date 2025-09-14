Best Borderlands 4 settings for Steam Deck

By Adith Pramod
Published Sep 14, 2025 10:21 GMT
The best settings for Borderlands 4 on Steam Deck (Image via 2K Games)
We explore the best settings for Borderlands 4 on the Steam Deck (Image via 2K Games)

Borderlands 4 launched earlier this week before quickly garnering attention for its demanding system requirements. This has left many gamers wondering if it is even possible to play Borderlands 4 on the Steam Deck. Fortunately, the game does run on the handheld console, but native performance is far from ideal, with frequent frame drops and lag.

However, with the right settings adjustments, Steam Deck players can experience the title at playable framerates. While the gameplay may not look great, performance is significantly better.

This guide explores the best Borderlands 4 settings for the Steam Deck.

The best settings for Borderlands 4 on Steam Deck

BL4 runs smoothly on the Steam Deck after optimization (Image via 2K Games)
With the settings listed below, Borderlands 4 can be played at an average of 40-50 FPS. The resolution remains the same at 800p, but we've tweaked the graphics settings to Low. This will affect visual quality, but is necessary to improve performance. FSR upscaling has been set to Ultra Performance, providing a significant boost in framerates.

We've also enabled Frame Generation, and while it helps, it reduces quality, leading the game to look rather blurry and pixelated. This shouldn't be a big issue for many, as it's not that noticeable on the Deck's smaller display. However, the difference is evident when you've connected it to a larger display like a TV or a monitor.

Those who prioritize quality but still want decent performance should set FSR to Performance mode, instead of Ultra Performance. While the visuals don't look great, the game looks less pixelated and blurry. However, in this FSR mode, expect an average of only 40 FPS.

Here are the settings for the game on Steam Deck:

Basic

  • Display Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1280 x 800
  • Display Stats: None
  • Limit Frame Rate: Off
  • Custom FPS Layout: 60 (greyed out)
  • Vertical Sync: Off
  • Calibrate HUB Area: As per preference
  • Field of View: 90
  • Vehicle Field of View: 90

Advanced

  • Graphics Preset: Low
  • Anti-Aliasing: Enabled (greyed out)
  • Upscaling Method: FSR
  • Upscaling Quality: Ultra Performance
  • Spatial Upscaling Quality: Disabled (greyed out)
  • Scene Capture Quality: Low
  • Frame Generation: On
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
  • HLOD Loading Range: Near
  • Geometric Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Texture Streaming Speed: Medium
  • Anisotropic Filtering Quality: Off
  • Foliage Density: Off
  • Volumetric Fog: Low
  • Volumetric Cloud: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Directional Shadow Quality: Low
  • Volumetric Cloud Shadows: Disabled
  • Lighting Quality: Low
  • Reflections Quality: Low
  • Shading Quality: Low
  • Post-Process Quality: Low
  • Motion Blur Amount: 0.0
  • Motion Blur Quality: Off
Those are the best BL4 settings on the Steam Deck that should help you achieve playable framerates. However, visual quality will be average due to the performance limitations of the Steam Deck.

More from Sportskeeda
