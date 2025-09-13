Borderlands 4: How to farm bosses for Legendary gear (Moxxi's Encore)

The hunt for Legendary gear is a relentless activity for most Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4. These rare weapons, shields, and class mods are crucial to building up one's class for the endgame. In this latest installment of Borderlands, Gearbox Software has completely overhauled the farming system, giving players far more control over which items they accumulate.

In previous titles of the franchise, it was impossible for players to fight a boss over and over without reloading the game. Borderlands 4 introduces Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine, which allows players to refight any boss as many times as they want, making Legendary gear farming more accessible than ever before.

What is Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine in Borderlands 4?

You can find the station near every major boss area on Kairos (Image via Gearbox Software)

Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine is a new system in Borderlands 4 that makes the game much more entertaining. You can find its station near every major boss area on Kairos. Once you have defeated a boss, you can rerun the fight for a fee or in exchange for some resources. This allows you to farm specific boss drops.

Cost of replaying boss fights

The cost of every fight through Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine scales with your specific level, keeping the experience challenging and rewarding:

Story bosses, Order Bunkers, and Ripper Drill Sites: The cost of fighting these foes increases 2.33% per level you have, capped at 30,000 cash once you have reached level 50.

The cost of fighting these foes increases 2.33% per level you have, capped at 30,000 cash once you have reached level 50. Main Bosses (Ripper Queen Callis, Idolator, Vile Lictor, Timekeeper, and Vault Bosses): Requires more fee to fight bosses, which caps at 40,000 cash at level 50.

Requires more fee to fight bosses, which caps at 40,000 cash at level 50. Weekly Big Encore Bosses: These endgame variants of bosses cost more cash and Eridium. They reward higher-quality loot and have a much higher Legendary drop rate.

Having a tight scaling for each encounter grants you a balanced farming experience throughout the game.

Legendary weapon farming in Borderlands 4

Legendary weapons are not guaranteed to drop from bosses but can be acquired through rigorous farming (Image via Gearbox Games)

While Legendary weapons can be farmed through Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine, they aren’t guaranteed to drop every time. However, farming continuously can increase the drop chance significantly.

Many Legendary items are tied to specific bosses, making targeted farming a strategic necessity for serious Vault Hunters.

You can farm Legendary gear in the following locations:

Fadefields

1) Splashzone (Recruitment Drive)

Lead Balloon

Firewerks

Jelly

2) The Oppressor (A Lot To Process)

Streamer

Asher's Rise

Blood Analyser

3) Bio-Bulkhead (One Fell Swoop)

Waterfall

Budget Deity

Sho Kunai

4) Primordial Guardian Inceptus (Vault Key Fragments)

Ravenfire

Extra Medium

Husky Friend

Filantropo (Rafa exclusive)

Elementalist (Amon exclusive)

Driver (Harlowe exclusive)

Avatar (Vex exclusive)

5) Horace (Down and Outbound)

Aegon's Dream

Peacemaker

Lucky Clover

6) Idolator Sol (Rush the Gate)

Goremaster

Onslaught

Golden God

Dancer (Rafa exclusive)

Bio-Robot (Harlowe exclusive)

Furnace (Amon exclusive)

Technomancer (Vex exclusive)

Carcadia Burn

1) Moon-Maddened Callis (Another Day, Another Universe)

Ohm I Got

Gamma Void

2) Queen Callis (Her Flaming Vision)

Queen's Rest

Esgrimidor (Rafa exclusive)

Skeptic (Harlowe exclusive)

Illusionist (Vex exclusive)

Viking (Amon exclusive)

3) Primordial Guardian Radix (Vault Key Fragments)

Anarchy

Adrenaline Pump

Witch (Vex exclusive)

Scientist (Harlowe exclusive)

Grenazerker (Rafa exclusive)

Forge Master (Amon exclusive)

4) Driller Hole (Unpaid Tab)

Katagawa's Revenge

Fuse

GMR

Terminus Range

1) Skyspanner Kratch (Shadow of the Mountain)

Linebacker

Hellfire

Hoarder

2) Primordial Guardian Origo (Vault Key Fragments)

Kaoson

Bottled Lightning Shatterweight (Amon exclusive)

Spirits (Vex exclusive)

Buster (Rafa exclusive)

Driver (Harlowe exclusive)

3) Vile Prototype (Dark Subject)

Rangefinder

Heavyweight

King’s Gambit

4) Vile Lictor (His Vile Sanctum)

Super Soldier

Blockbuster

Ruby's Grasp

Generator (Harlowe exclusive)

Blacksmith (Amon exclusive)

Instigator (Rafa exclusive)

Undead Eye (Vex exclusive)

Dominion

1) Timekeeper / Primordial Guardian Timekeeper (The Timekeeper’s Order)

Timekeeper’s New Shield

Borstel Ballista

Symmetry

Plasma Coil

Star Helix

At its core, Borderlands 4 is all about the addictive cycle of shoot, loot, and repeat. In this case, you eliminate the travelling factor and just get access to the encounter you need.

Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine is not only about acquiring Legendary gear; it's also about testing the limits of your builds and strategies. For solo Vault Hunters, it makes farming more convenient and rewarding.

Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine is one of the most refreshing changes made in Borderlands 4. Gone are the days of save-quit-reload routines; now, you can just pay a fee and dive back into a boss fight.

Whether you are hunting down specific Legendaries or testing your combat capability, Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine allows for a smooth grinding experience.

