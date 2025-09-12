How to get your first vehicle in Borderlands 4

Exploration is one of the most intriguing parts of Borderlands 4's chaotic world, but anyone who has spent some time on Kairos will know by now that running around is just a waste of time. Borderlands 4 offers the biggest maps in the series, packed with varieties of hostile creatures and enemies, and most quests can take you across vast distances. This is where your first vehicle, the MAV-880 Digirunner bike, comes into play.

Having a vehicle is not just a convenience; it becomes an integral part of any game with massive worlds to explore. With fast traversal mechanics to combat on the MAV-880 Digirunner, the bike quickly becomes an extension of your Vault Hunter in Borderlands 4.

This guide will break down every aspect of the MAV-880 Digirunner bike, from acquisition to customization options.

When do you get your first vehicle in Borderlands 4?

Talk to Conway, who will give you the MAV-880 Digirunner bike for saving them (Image via Gearbox Software)

You will acquire the MAV-880 Digirunner bike during the third main quest, Down and Outbound. Once you've finished the Recruitment Drive story quest, where you meet Claptrap, you will be immediately pointed toward the Down and Outbound quest.

Walkthrough

Once you've finished the Recruitment Drive quest, you will be directed toward the Crimson Resistance Headquarters on Kairos.

During the Down and Outbound quest, you will be required to fight through squads of the Timekeeper’s loyalists, giving you the first major taste of open space battle in Borderlands 4.

Once you have managed to secure the Headquarters, you will meet Rush, the leader of the Crimson Resistance, who will introduce you to Conway, their mechanic.

Here Conway introduces you to the MAV-880 Digirunner bike, which becomes permanently available to you once unlocked.

While you can try to explore Kairos without the MAV-880 Digirunner bike, it will only get you so far, so it’s better to do the Down and Outbound quest early on to make exploration easier.

Since Borderlands 4 leans more toward open-world design than the previous entries. So faster travel between quest locations is made easier with the help of a vehicle, while it also allows you to quickly escape dangerous encounters in Kairos.

How to summon your digi-bike in Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 has completely integrated itself with its digi-struct tech, so you can summon your MAV-880 Digirunner bike anytime, anywhere.

On PC: Press X to summon the vehicle.

On Console: Press the Left D-Pad to summon your vehicle.

Your vehicle can be resummoned in an instance if it gets destroyed, without having to give any penalty. This makes your vehicle a much more reliable tool rather than a constant resource-hungry one.

MAV-880 Digirunner bike Features

Health meter: The Digirunner has a modest amount of health. You are immune to damage while riding the bike, but the bike takes damage.

The Digirunner has a modest amount of health. You are immune to damage while riding the bike, but the bike takes damage. Boost and jump capability: The MAV-880 Digirunner bike grants you a temporary speed boost, which is useful for outrunning enemies; it also allows you to jump over small obstacles on the path.

The MAV-880 Digirunner bike grants you a temporary speed boost, which is useful for outrunning enemies; it also allows you to jump over small obstacles on the path. Weapons: The MAV-880 Digirunner bike comes with two weapon options - the lighter rapid-firing machine gun and a heavier missile volley.

The weapons allow you to soften up enemies before you dismount and engage them directly. You can't run over enemies with your vehicle to deal damage; weapons are the only option while mounted.

How to customize vehicles in Borderlands 4

Borderlands has always had a ton of customization options for your Vault Hunter, and Borderlands 4 takes this up a notch by allowing you to fully customize your vehicles. This can be done via the Echo-4 menu in the game.

Here's how you can customize the MAV-880 Digirunner bike:

Open the Echo-4 menu.

Go to the Customization tab.

Select the vehicle submenu.

Once you have done this, you can adjust the components of your MAV-880 Digirunner bike.

Hover drive modules : Here, you can customize the handling of your Digirunner.

: Here, you can customize the handling of your Digirunner. Vehicle Skins : Change the overall vehicle look by applying custom skins.

: Change the overall vehicle look by applying custom skins. Paint Job: Customize the paint on your Digirunner however you like it.

How to unlock new cosmetics for your Digirunner

You can acquire multiple vehicle skin and upgraded by completing side quests and by progressing the main story (Image via Gearbox Software)

Not all customizable options are available once you have unlocked the Digirunner. To unlock parts and skins for your vehicle, here's what you need to do:

Progress through the main story of Borderlands 4.

Complete side quests to gain them as rewards.

All the skins are cosmetic only and do not affect the performance of your vehicle. Only the Hover drive can be customized, allowing you to tinker with your vehicle’s performance.

