How to send gear to Bank in Borderlands 4?

Perhaps one of the best features in Borderlands 4 is the ability to transfer your gear to the Bank, so alts can use it later. Certain guns are going to no doubt feel better with other Vault Hunters, or you may simply no longer have a use for a particular rifle or pistol. No matter the reason, as long as you still have the storage space, you can easily send your spare killing implements to a Bank space.
The best part about this is that you don’t have to head back to a Settlement or Safehouse to do it! As long as you can find a space in the wilderness where you aren’t being shot at, you can easily transfer your spare guns to a Bank in Borderlands 4. Here’s how you go about doing just that.
How to use the Bank to store gear in Borderlands 4
All you have to do to send gear to the Bank in Borderlands 4 is open up your inventory. Head to your collection of guns, and use the Mark key to mark everything you plan on sending to the Bank. From there, just select Bank. As long as you have the room, you can just dump all of that gear in your permanent storage, so it can be used on your alts. That’s easily one of my favorite features in BL4.
Depending on how much junk you’re carrying around, this could be a pain, though. If this is the case for you, all you have to do is use the Inventory Filters to sort for specific gun types, damage types, rarity, or whichever option fits your needs right now. This should make it easier to sort through the piles of guns you receive.
The only real challenging part is figuring out which ones you truly want to keep for another character, and which you actually just need to sell to a vendor or something. It could also be that you picked up a Legendary gun that simply does for say, Amon, but would do better for Vex. You can then store it in the bank in Borderlands 4, and use it at a later date.
The Bank is also a great way to hold onto guns you plan on giving your friends using direct trade. After all, inventory space is at a premium in BL4, so you want to make sure you’re getting rid of things you don’t need.
