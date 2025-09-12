Borderlands 4: All Fadefield Vault Key fragment locations

Throughout Borderlands 4, you’ll find 3 Vault Key Fragments in each region, including the early game’s Fadefield. By collecting all three, you can then enter a portal that leads you to a Primordial Vault. Incredibly challenging foes await in all three of these Primordial Vaults, and they’re also a great way to increase the power of your character. Defeating the boss of one of these Vaults gives your character a permanent buff, and that’s something we can all agree is a great thing.

If you’re trying to get all the Trophies in Borderlands 4, you need to open the Primordial Vaults, which then means you need the Fadefield Vault Key Fragments. These aren’t going to be too hard to find, and we’ll lead you to all three in this region. Once you have them all and are feeling brave enough, you can go fight through the Arch of Inceptus.

All Vault Key Fragment locations in Borderlands 4’s Fadefield

1) Coastal Bonescape Vault Key Fragment

If you just look on top of the crate, there's a bit of glittering gold atop it (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

One of the Vault Key Fragment locations in Borderlands 4’s Fadefield is Stillshore, one of the map’s points of interest. You can find Stillshore in the Coastal Bonescape, down in the southwest corner of the map.

The image above shows you the area you need to go to. Look for the large building with a slowly moving fan atop it. One of the crates outside of this building has the Vault Key Fragment on it.

2) The Howl Vault Key Fragment

As long as you approach the mountain from the correct side, it'll be easy pickings (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@WoWQuests)

In the screenshot above, you can see another Fadefield Vault Key Fragment location in The Howl. Specifically, it’s inside of a mountain. You’ll want to approach this one from the location in that screenshot. Approximately halfway up the mountain, there will be a path you can enter, in the form of a huge cave.

Just walk inside this cave, you’ll see the Vault Key Fragment hanging off of a piece of rock. It’s incredibly easy to spot; just look for all the brilliantly glowing gold orbs, and you’re in the right place. This location isn’t quite on the top of the mountain, but it’s on the way up. If you come at it from the north, the cave is easy to spot.

3) Idolator’s Noose Vault Key Fragment

Just break open that grate, and go collect a nice, easy Vault Key Fragment (Image via 2K Games/YouTube@Gaming Tornedo)

The final Vault Key Fragment in Borderlands 4’s Fadefield area happens to be in the quaintly named Idolator’s Noose. You’ll find it within the Rosemary’s Reserve point of interest in this area.

Almost as soon as you enter this area, you’ll see two chests next to each other, and a grate that barely covers up a hole in a wall. Just use your Grapple to rip that grate away, and go through the hole. It leads to a secret room you couldn’t normally get to.

Just walk to the corner of the southern part of the room, and you’ll see the glittering Vault Key Fragment. There’s also a Bobble Head you can flick next to it for 100 XP, so make sure to do that as well.

