3 Things to do first in Borderlands 4 (and 3 things you shouldn't)

Borderlands 4 encourages you to explore and make mistakes as you play; there are no wrong answers per se, but doing a few things in an orderly manner can save you a lot of trouble in the long run (and short run, if you're a Psycho Midget). Jokes aside, whether you're a new or returning player, there are a few things you need to do as soon as possible to get ahead in-game.

That being said, here are three things to do first in Borderlands 4, and three things you should avoid doing because they won't help you at all.

Do these 3 things as soon as possible in Borderlands 4 to stay ahead

1) Get the Digirunner

Digirunner (Image via 2K)

The Digirunner allows you to "fast-travel" in a way across the vast map of Kairos. You'll get it during the Main Mission "Down and Outbound", this is when Conway will give you a vehicle free of charge. It also has weapons onboard, which can be used to take down soft targets.

2) Get SDU Tokens

SDU Tokens are very important; they build character, literally (Image via 2K)

Storage Deck Upgrade Tokens are, in a way, more important than Eridium at the start of the game. These can be used to unlock backpack slots, expand bank storage, and even expand your ammo-carrying capacity. If you plan on taking on the scum and villainy that present on Kairos, you'll need a lot of SDU, and there are plenty of ways to get them.

3) Replay Missions for extra rewards early on

Replay Missions for loot (Image via 2K)

Some Missions are fun, while others can be daunting, but all of them do have one thing in common: loot payout at the very end. As such, you can now replay missions for extra rewards. This can be XP, loot, cash, Eridium, or maybe just you wanting to set a new time record for a run. To replay a mission, navigate to the “Missions” tab in the menu and then go to the “Replay” sub-menu. Select the mission you want to replay, and jump into the action.

Avoid doing these 3 things in Borderlands 4 at all costs

1) Don't hoard everything

Sell items you don't need (Image via 2K)

There is no shortage of loot that you will come across on Kairos as you leave a trail of destruction in your path. However, you don't need to hold on to everything you find. Learn to let go and sell items you don't need. Of course, you do want to keep rare items, but everything else can be sold for some extra cash, which can be used to purchase other things.

2) Don't rush Character selection

Each Vault Hunter has unique quirks (Image via 2K)

Each Vault Hunter is unique, which means they have their own pros and cons. Their own benefits and perks that make them better at something, while being subpar at something else. If you plan on playing a certain way or style, you need to ensure that you under how your character plays/functions. This will allow you to min-max stats, gear, and approach combat situations accordingly.

3) Don't ignore Silo and Safe Houses

Liberate Order Silos first chance you get (Image via 2K)

Order Silos and Safe Houses serve as fast-travel points in Borderlands 4. You can use them to quickly move from one region (or sub-region) of Kairos to another. However, before you're able to use them, you must first liberate them from the Timekeeper's forces. This means you need to actively seek them out and engage enemies with them to free them. At times, you may need to go out of your way to do this, but it will be worth the effort in the long run.

