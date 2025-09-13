Borderlands 4: How to fast travel

Fast Travel is one of the more important features in Borderlands 4; a staple for the series, it lets you quickly hop to important places on the map, no matter what you’re doing. You can even fast travel mid-fight, if you’re secure enough in how much damage you’ll take while navigating the menu. Unfortunately, you don’t have access to it right away, which does admittedly make sense. You need to have places to go to if you want to teleport.
It won’t take you very long to unlock the system, and while there aren’t a lot of Fast Travel locations on each map of Borderlands 4, there are a few that are well placed enough. That, combined with your digi-bike or other vehicles, you should have no trouble navigating the chaotic planet of Kairos.
How to use Fast Travel system in Borderlands 4
Once you’ve completed the Recruitment Drive main story mission, you will unlock the Fast Travel system in Borderlands 4. It’s an easy system to use, too, so there’s no worries about being confused. Just follow these steps to fast travel wherever you want to go:
- Open the Menu
- Select “Map”
- Highlight the fast travel location you wish to use [Silo, Safe House, Town]
- Hold the interact button
At first, you’ll just have access to your safe house to teleport to. However, each map has three Silos you can liberate from the Order forces. These act as secondary fast travel locations for your Borderlands 4 adventures. You will have to fight for them, but they’re certainly worth having access to, considering how large some of the regions are.
You can also unlock fast travel locations in BL4 for several of the towns you come across. For example, at the end of Down and Outbound, you’ll unlock the fast travel for the Outbounders base. Fast traveling is seamless, as long as you’re teleporting within the same region.
However, there’s one important restriction for Fast Travel. If you’re carrying any kind of off-hand item, such as a quest object, it will be dropped when you fast travel. That means you can’t pick up the quest item for Speller Yeller and fast travel to complete it quicker. You will just have to go back and pick it up again. You also can't fast travel to respawn locations, though that would be incredibly convenient.
Other than that, you’re free to fast travel anytime you want in BL4, provided you have unlocked the specific fast travel location you’re trying to get to. Otherwise, you may have to progress the game in some fashion first.
