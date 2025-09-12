Borderlands 4: How to get the Speller Yeller

The Speller Yeller quest in Borderlands 4 is one of the first missions in the game. On the surface, it seems like a straightforward task of simply picking up a book and bringing it back to the Abandoned Post, but it could become a bit complicated due to mobility restrictions.
On that note, here's how to get the Speller Yeller in Borderlands 4.
How to retrieve Speller Yeller in Borderlands 4
The mission begins once you have secured the Abandoned Post, which unlocks fast travel and access to the bulletin board that shows your next objectives. Once you accept the quest to retrieve Speller Yeller, head to the southwest part of the map, where you will find a small village. It is recommended to unlock the respawn point near the village before you leave for the quest.
Eliminate all the enemies in that location and pick up the book that features a red and yellow symmetrical pattern. Once you get the book, you will notice that there are no mobility options available while holding it. This means that you need to carry the book and run to the deposit location; you don't have access to fast travel, a vehicle, or grappling hooks while you are holding it.
Once you reach the destination marked on the map, you will see that the elevator isn't working, and the exact point is well above ground level. One effective trick you can try is throwing the book onto the ledges and then climbing up to retrieve it. Repeat the process several times until you reach the deposit point. Place the book in the designated spot, and the quest will be completed.
That's everything you need to know about retrieving and depositing the Speller Yeller in Borderlands 4. While this method may feel clumsy, it is currently the only reliable way to finish the Speller Yeller quest.
