How to get clearance for elevator in Borderlands 4 (Recruitment Drive)

During the Recruitment Drive quest in Borderlands 4, claptrap asks you to get clearance for the elevator to progress past a specific point. Further instructions are to just "figure it out", and these vague directions can stump some players. Thankfully, the answers right under your nose, and it's easy to outright finish the quest afterwards.

If you're still looking for that elevator clearance, this guide is here for you.

Where to get the elevator clearance in Borderlands 4 (Recruitment Drive)

It's on this deceased man over here (Image via 2K)

Simply put, the clearance for elevator in Borderlands 4 is a collar chip you can find on one of the dead grunts right here on the same rooftop. Specifically, you're looking for the corpse towards the southeastern corner of the roof.

Once you head up to this dead bandit, the green glow will make it clear that you can just take the collar away to extract the elevator clearance. While it's a bit of a head-scratcher for some players, this Borderlands 4 quest stage basically tutorializes you to look for glowing green objects of interest. This knowledge will come handy, for example, in the Meat is Murder sidequest you can do later.

An unnecessary close-up (Image via 2K)

For now, though, your next step after getting the clearance is (of course) to try it out on the elevator. As you'll soon find out, this was a moot point to begin with. Claptrap will instead redirect his attention to opening the door nearby, circling back to his occupational proclivities. Once he fails at this task, melee the door to crack it open.

This basically finishes the bulk of the Recruitment Drive quest in Borderlands 4. Obtaining clearance for the elevator was not so necessary after all, since you claim the safehouse by hacking the console.

After you do some very galvanizing broadcasting for the Crimson Resistance, this abandoned post unlocks as your first permanent fast travel point in Borderlands 4. With that, the Recruitment Drive quest is done, and the pastures of Farfield are now wide open. Don't forget to also peruse the bounty board before you venture out, and also vendor all your junk loot for cash.

That concludes our guide on how to get the (completely useless) elevator clearance in Borderlands 4. Check out our other guides on the game:

