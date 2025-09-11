Borderlands 4 Shift Codes (September 2025)

Like every previous game in the series, Borderlands 4 has Shift Codes that can get you in-game items, cosmetics, and keys. For those who never played another Borderlands before: the code-redeeming system here is tied to SHIFT, the account network system patented by Gearbox (and so far just used in Borderlands games).

Since 2K is committed to keeping its players engaged with live-service elements like weekly wildcard challenges, Borderlands 4 will likely keep getting Shift Codes once or twice every month. In this guide, we'll track all the currently available Shift Code in Borderlands that haven't already hit their expiry date.

How to redeem Shift Codes in Borderlands 4

You need to make a Shift account first (Image via Gearbox)

In order to redeem Shift codes, you'll need a Shift account first. To create one, head over to the official website, and then:

Create a new account, the button is found on the lower right

If you already have an account, you can just log in from this page

You can create an account via Steam, Epic Store, PSN, or other platforms. However, we would recommend you create an account with your mail ID, and then connect your accounts from these platforms later.

Once you're done verifying the account through a mail ID, you are ready for Shift Code redemption in Borderlands 4.

Once you have a Shift account and are logged into it, you can paste your Shift Code and claim it from the website itself. Go to "Rewards" on the left panel and you can see the Shift Redemption bar on the top.

Alternately, you can just put your code from in-game. After you've loaded into Borderlands 4, go to the Shift tab from the Socials menu. Once you successfully put in an active Shift Code, the rewards will be available in the Mail.

Are there any Shift Codes for Borderlands 4 in September 2025?

At the time of writing, there are no Shift Codes for Borderlands 4 this month. However, we might get some after launch, so check in later.

For now, you can get the Hazard Pay weapon skin for free by subscribing to the newsletter, and claim it once you boot up Borderlands 4.

