Borderlands 4 Twitch drops (September 2025)

If you like to change it up with cosmetics in Borderlands 4, Twitch drops often provide exclusive freebies. With how Gearbox and 2K are committed towards post-launch support, we are likely going to have Twtich drops for the game every other month, if not more frequently. It also doesn't take much to claim these drops; you only need to watch a stream in the background and then claim it later.
In this guide, we'll track all currently available Twitch drops for Borderlands 4, and how to claim them.
Twitch drops you can get in Borderlands 4 right now
For the month of September, Borderlands 4 already has one Twitch drop cosmetic to start off your journey: a skin for the ECHO-4 Drone. This is a new non-combat companion that will be by your side a lot, so you'll get ample opportunities to enjoy this Twitch-themed purple cosmetic.
To get the "Watch, Drop, and Roll" ECHO-4 Drone Skin cosmetic, you have to watch any Borderlands 4 stream on one of these channels for 30 minutes (cumulatively) between August 29 and September 29, 2025:
The channels are not live very often, so make sure to check their schedule and tune in whenever there's an opening. Don't forget to claim your Twitch drops from the inventory once they're deposited!
How to claim Twitch Drops in Borderlands 4
Like Shift Codes in Borderlands 4, Twitch drops are also handled through the Shift Account tied to your game. To do this, you need to create a Shift Account from the official website. We recommend making one with your email ID, and then connecting it to your preferred platform where you own Borderlands 4 (Steam, Epic Games, et cetera).
Once you've created a Shift Account, follow these steps:
- Make sure you've logged into Twitch
- From the Shift webpage, go to the "Gaming Platforms" category from the panel on the left.
- Scroll till you find the Twitch section, and click Link.
- Authorize the link on the pop-up page that opens afterwards.
- If done successfully, the Twitch tab on the previous Shift page will say "Linked".
Once you have linked Twitch to the Shift account, log in with the same account in Borderlands 4 (Socials > Shift). Barring any technical setbacks, your Twitch drops should await in the Mail.
Check back later for even more Borderlands 4 Twitch drops.
