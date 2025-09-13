Borderlands 4: All Silo locations

Order Silos in Borderlands 4 act as fast travel points. Once secured and cleared of enemies, Vault Hunters will be able to make use of them to travel Kairos unhindered. Clearing out these locations not only gives you a safe house of sorts but also rewards you with SDU Tokens (Storage Deck Upgrades), which can be used to upgrade aspects of your character.
There are a total of nine Order Silos that can be "liberated," and they are distributed over three major regions of Kairos (except for Dominion). That said, here's everything you need to know about these Order Silos and where to find them.
All Order Silo locations in Borderlands 4
To understand the location of the Order Silos more easily, it's best to divide them by the region in which they are found. With three in each major region, it makes finding them easier.
Fadefields
- The Stockroom: Located in the Coastal Bonescape. To find this Order Silo, travel northeast of the Abandoned Post Safehouse.
- The Kit Hole: Located in The Howl, west of Launchpad Faction Town.
- Deep Seven: Located in the Dissected Plateau, head to the northeastern part of Fadefields and look for a grapple point to access this Order Silo.
Terminus Range
- The Reliquary: Located in the Cuspid Climb, the southern part of this region, the Order Silo can be found past a Ripper camp called Hollowhome, atop the mountain.
- Covered Charge: Located in the Low Leys, follow the ridgeline that leads to the building to reach it. You'll know you're at the right location as you'll need to jump across a gap to finally enter the Order Silo.
- Deathright: Located in The Low Leys, you'll be welcomed by a Ripper camp, which you'll have to deal with before using your grapple to make your way to the top of the structure.
Carcadia Burn
- Rustical Hurl: Located in Grindstone of the Worthy, this Order Silo can be accessed through a cave.
- Site Unseen: Located in Tonnage Peel, follow the main road that winds to the northwestern edge of this area to find the Order SIlo.
- Judgment's Lapse: Located in the Ruined Sumplands, you can reach this Order Silo by driving from Carcadia Faction Town to the ruins on the hilltop. Once there, go north and time your boosted jump to cross the chasm to reach your destination.
If you manage to liberate all nine Order Silos, you'll earn 360 SDUs, allowing you to upgrade your character as you see fit. It's not a lot, but there's also XP and loot to earn along the way, which should compensate you fairly.
