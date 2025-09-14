Borderlands 4: What is Eridium used for?

Eridium has once again found itself being used as precious currency in Borderlands 4. Originally discovered on Pandora during the events of BL2, this rare element is rather important to Vault Hunters during the end-game phase doe numerous reasons. This doesn't mean you won't come across this stuff as you play, but it's best saved for the very end

That being said, there are quite a few things you can use Eridium for in Borderlands 4. If you have a lot of it, you'll be able to farm bosses for Legendary gear as well, which is the ultimate dream of every Vault Hunter. That said, here's more on the topic at hand.

Eridium can be used for several things in Borderlands 4

Eridium, while not being the be-all and end-all of things in-game, is a vital currency to have in bulk. It has three fundamental uses that tie into mechanics related to loot, your Vault Hunter's build, and making weapons more powerful than ever before. Here's what you need to know.

Moxxi's Big Encore

Encore to some incredible loot! (Image via 2k)

Moxxi's Encore Machines are available during the campaign phase, but Moxxi's Big Encore can only be used after the storyline is complete. Cash and Eridium are used to boost the drop rates of a certain boss. The next time you fight them, expect better loot. Since RNG is very active, you may just get yourself a solid Legendary weapon this way.

Respec

Once you're in the end-game phase of the campaign, you will unlock something called Specializations. This gives you access to skills and works in parallel alongside the leveling system. Specializations Points can be used to gain bonuses that will make your Vault Hunter the ultimate living weapon.

Eridium comes into play if you feel the need to respec your Vault Hunter. Using a Respec Station, you can use 5,000 Eridium to reset all Specialization Points, allowing you to rebuild your character as you see fit.

Transferring Firmware

Transfer stats without having to switch out weapons (Image via 2k)

Gear sets provide bonuses to your character, and as such, they are very powerful when combined with the right build. With the Firmware Transfer feature, you can take effects from one item and put them into another. This is unlocked only after you complete the campaign, and can be done via Zane's Machines found in towns. This, of course, will cost Eridium, which is why you need a lot of it towards the endgame.

