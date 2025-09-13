Borderlands 4: All story bosses in order

There is no shortage of foes that you will encounter in Borderlands 4 as you explore Kairos. However, as a Vault Hunter on this planet ruled by the Timekeeper, you'll also be going up against some of his stronger lackeys. Some of whom are powerful in their own right.

That being said, you may want a heads-up about all the story bosses you will encounter in Borderlands 4 and the order in which they should appear.

All Borderlands 4 story bosses in order

Warden Scathe

Warden Scathe (Image via 2k)

Warden Scathe is the first boss that you will have to face off against in Borderlands 4 during the Guns Blazing Mission. This will be during the tutorial phase, so don't be scared. As long as you dodge his projectiles and eliminate the Synths that appear during the fight, you should be fine.

Splashzone

Splashzone (Image via 2k)

Splashzone is a Ripper, whom you will encounter on the Recruitment Drive Mission. He leads a small ragtag band of bandits in the Fadefields. Being a melee specialist, he will charge towards you, twirling his weapon before smashing it into the ground. It's easy enough to dodge, and as long as you don't step on the ooze that leaks out of him, you should be perfectly safe. Also, do watch out for grenades.

Horace

Horace (Image via 2k)

On the Down and Outbound Mission, you will face off against Horace (whose name seems like a wordplay on Horus from Warhammer: 40,000). Being a Warden-type enemy, you can expect a lot of projectiles and Synths appearing throughout the fight. To fight him effectively, keep in mind that Horace has an energy shield. They are susceptible to Shock damage, and when depleted, Horace will switch from range attacks to melee and chase you about the room.

The Oppressor

The Oppressor (Image via 2k)

The Oppressor is a large jet that menacingly attacks you from above with homing missiles and laser beams. You will encounter this entity on the A Lot to Process Mission. Your best course of action is to find cover and use rifles to land accurate shots on it. This fight will be a bit intimidating, but it shouldn't be impossible with the right loadout and Vault Hunter build.

Bio-Bulkhead

Bio-Bulkhead (Image via 2k)

Similar to other Bulkheads, you'll have to keep your distance from Bio-Bulkhead as it can land nasty melee hits on you during the One Fell Swoop Mission. You will need to grapple and toss Green Locust Canisters at the boss to get rid of its immunity before successfully being able to inflict damage upon it.

Idolator Sol

Idolator Sol (Image via 2k)

Idolator Sol is the first (real) Borderlands 4 boss that you will encounter before being able to leave Fadefields towards the end of Rush the Gate Mission. Similar to Bio-Bulkhead, he is immune to damage, and you will have to toss Green Locust Canisters at him to break his defence. He will also summon his lackeys, which he can absorb to regenerate HP. Try to kill them before he can take their life force.

Skyspanner Kratch

Skyspanner Kratch (Image via 2k)

Skyspanner Kratch is a giant, mutated bat and is the first boss that you will encounter in Terminus Range during the Shadow of the Mountain Mis. Be wary of its sonar screams and lackeys that it sends out to attack you. If you're not careful, you can get overwhelmed very quickly.

Vile Lictor

Vile Lictor (Image via 2k)

During the His Vile Sanctum Mission, you will encounter one of the Timekeeper's Lieutenants called Vile Lictor. This entity will be your first major challenge, as it can spawn multiple projectiles that will rush towards your character. Your best option will be to dodge them. It can also create Spectral Walls, which can attack you in different ways. Lastly, with the ability to teleport, you'll have to keep your eyes open at all times.

Driller Hole

Driller Hole (Image via 2k)

On the Unpaid Tab Mission in Carcadia Burn, you’ll face the Driller Hole in an underground prison in Borderlands 4. This boss can deal fatal blows, and most of his attacks are AOE and incendiary; truly a fiery blast. Rippers, being enthusiastic as ever, will also appear to partake in the festive carnage. Avoid the AOE blasts, and you should be fine.

Callis, The Ripper Queen

Callis, The Ripper Queen (Image via 2k)

The last of the Timekeeper’s Lieutenants that you will face in Borderlands 4 is Callis, the Ripper Queen, during the Her Flaming Vision Mission. Being the leader of the Rippers, she's erratic and attacks sporadically without a fixed pattern. Thanks to her mechanized limbs, she moves about a lot, making it harder to attack her. However, there are a few things to look out for during the fight. Here's the list.

Fire Orbs, which travel along the ground before returning to her deal a lot of damage.

Drone Mines that explode after a short duration.

Periodically summons Rippers that carry bombs.

Climbs walls and creates Laser Nets that deal damage and immobilize your character.

Moon-Maddened Callis

Moon-Maddened Callis (Image via 2k)

During the Another Day, Another Universe Mission, you will encounter the Ripper Queen again. She's stronger and has new tricks (including a new name: Moon-Maddened Callis) up her sleeves. Your best course of action will be to move about, dodging her attacks and bombs. Remember, if you get pushed off the arena, use your Grapple to get back into the fight.

The Timekeeper

The Timekeeper (Image via 2k)

After you've dealt with everyone in Borderlands 4, the only one left is The Timekeeper, who you'll encounter on The Timekeeper’s Order Mission. He has three different HP segments, which makes him particularly tricky to deal with: shield (blue), armor (yellow), and flesh (red). He’s also got several skills, such as:

Lasers and projectiles: Shoots out lasers and projectiles that travel outward.

Shoots out lasers and projectiles that travel outward. Golden Wall: Shields himself while floating mechanisms shoot at you.

Shields himself while floating mechanisms shoot at you. Blinding Blast: The ground glows gold, followed by a blinding flash that you must look away from.

The ground glows gold, followed by a blinding flash that you must look away from. Aerial Assault: The Timekeeper’s phase transitions involve tossing you up in mid-air and firing large projectiles as you fall.

Primordial Guardian Timekeeper (Image via 2k)

If you've managed to drain all three of his health bars, congratulations, you've qualified for round (phase) two. He's more powerful than before and is now called the Primordial Guardian Timekeeper. Here's a list of his abilities:

Fragment Scatter: Shoots several fragments, akin to missiles.

Shoots several fragments, akin to missiles. Fragment Matrix: Fragments explode after a while, creating an energy matrix that criss-crosses the arena.

Fragments explode after a while, creating an energy matrix that criss-crosses the arena. Bounce and Blast: Timekeeper will swipe at you, causing you to be suspended in mid-air and vulnerable to an energy blast.

Timekeeper will swipe at you, causing you to be suspended in mid-air and vulnerable to an energy blast. Aerial Annihilation: The Timekeeper’s phase transitions create a damaging aura on the ground.

