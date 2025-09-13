Borderlands 4: Which boss should you do first after you leave Fadefields?

Once you defeat Idolator Sol in Borderlands 4, the Fadefields have been liberated, and one of the main bosses of the storyline will have been defeated. Taking him down is no easy feat, so pat yourself on your back for the achievement. With this part of the campaign over, your next phase of the journey will take you to the region of Kairos called Terminus Range.

Ad

Unlike Fadefields, which had rolling hills, this part of Kairos is far more inhospitable and covered in snow for the most part. There's a lot of verticality involved during transversal, and foes are tougher than they were at the start of your playthrough. Nevertheless, you must push ahead if you plan on stopping the Timekeeper, but first, you must deal with a few more bosses, namely Skyspanner Kratch.

Skyspanner Kratch is the first boss you'll face in Borderlands once you leave Fadefields in Borderlands 4

Skyspanner Kratch in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2k)

Once you leave Fadefields, the main mission called "Shadow of the Mountain" will kick off for you. This is the first storyline progression for this region of the map. This is where you will encounter Skyspanner Kratch, the very first boss in Terminus Range. While the name may seem rather peculiar, don't let that take away from the fact that this entity is not a pushover.

Ad

Trending

Skyspanner Kratch is a giant cave bat that you should only (ideally) try to fight once you reach level 15. It's not the toughest of bosses you will encounter, but it is much harder when compared to the first few bosses in Fadefields, such as Splashzone.

You'll need to be on the lookout for Skyspanner Kratch's minions as they deal significant damage. You may want to thin the herd before dealing with the boss. Dodge sonar screams to avoid taking damage, or you'll have to fight for your life more often than you may like.

Ad

That being said, once you defeat Skyspanner Kratch, you can use Moxxi's Encore to farm the boss for loot to your heart's content. Of course, don't expect Legendary drops, but loot is loot, some of which can be sold for profit.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More